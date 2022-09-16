Queen funeral latest: Queue to see Queen lying in state now more than 11 hours long

queen funeral news coffin queue lying state king charles - REUTERS

The queue to witness the Queen's lying-in-state has grown so long overnight that the Government is now warning people at the back to expect a wait of more than 11 hours.

The line, which has snaked all the way from Westminster Hall along London’s South Bank to Southwark Park, is on Friday morning more than 4.9 miles long, according to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport

Officials have planned for a further three miles of zig-zag queues in the park itself but the demand to pay tribute to the late Queen threatens to put significant strain on infrastructure.

Organisers had warned earlier in the week that if the queue grew to 10 miles long, entry to the queue would be paused to prevent infrastructure from becoming overwhelmed.

Britons continue to stream past Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, which is lying in state 24 hours a day until 6.30am on Monday, the day of her state funeral.

Killing Eve star joins Canadian funeral delegation

Sandra Oh is due to attend the state funeral of the Queen as part of the Canadian delegation.

The actress (pictured above), known for her role in the BBC hit series Killing Eve, will participate in a procession of national honours as part of the service on Monday.

She joins the delegation as a member of the Order of Canada alongside musician Gregory Charles and Olympic gold medallist swimmer Mark Tewksbury.

Oh was granted the honour in June, after building her profile in comedy-drama Killing Eve alongside British actress Jodie Comer.

The pair recently went to head to head at the 2022 Emmy awards for outstanding lead actress in a drama for their roles in the series, but lost out to Euphoria's Zendaya.

Canada's delegation to the funeral will be led by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and will also include governor-general Mary Simon as well as former prime ministers and governor-generals.