Queen funeral latest: Mourners told 'don't travel to join queue' as wait time blows out to 24 hours

queen funeral watch live coffin queue lying state elizabeth - Getty Images

Mourners have been told not to travel to join the queue for the late Queen's lying in state after the line on Saturday grew to more than 24 hours long.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport posted a message on its online queue tracker telling people to stay away: “The queue is near total capacity with a wait time of at least 24 hours. Please do not travel to join the queue”.

Thousands of people are expected to visit today and tomorrow to pay their respects to the late Queen but visitors have faced queues of up to 10 miles as fears grow that wait times reach 30 hours.

On Friday night, a man was arrested after allegedly charging at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in Westminster Hall.

The Met told ITV: “At 22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance. He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody”.

Follow the latest updates below.

05:37 AM

Chinese vice president to attend late Queen's funeral

China's Vice President Wang Qishan will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Saturday, after a diplomatic spat saw Chinese officials barred from visiting the late monarch's coffin.

"At the invitation of the UK government, President Xi Jinping's Special Representative Vice President Wang Qishan will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II to be held in London on September 19," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a statement.

It comes after an official Chinese delegation was banned from attending the Queen's lying in state following an intervention by House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, according to parliamentary sources.

Story continues

The snub followed China's sanctioning of several British lawmakers over their criticism of its human rights record and prompted a rebuke from Mao, who said at a press briefing on Friday that the UK "should uphold both diplomatic courtesy and gracious hospitality".

05:26 AM

Man arrested after allegedly charging at Queen's coffin

A man has been arrested after allegedly charging at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in Westminster Hall, it has been reported.

The individual was reportedly taken to the floor by Metropolitan Police officers and arrested.

The Met told ITV: “At 22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance. He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody”.

Viewers of the BBC's live stream reported that the feed went down for 10 minutes.

Read the full story here

05:00 AM

Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘uninvited’ to state reception

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to have been uninvited to a state reception hosted by the King and Queen at Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening, writes Royal Correspondent Victoria Ward.

The couple received an invitation to the grand event for world leaders and foreign royals earlier this week but are thought unlikely to attend after palace officials insisted it was for working members of the Royal family only.

It remained unclear on Friday night why they had received an invitation for an occasion that Royal aides insisted they were not expected to attend.

Read the full story here

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave Westminster Hall - Getty Images

04:55 AM

Today's top stories