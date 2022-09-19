Queen funeral latest: Lying in state draws to close ahead of coffin procession

The sun set behind the Houses of Parliament as people made their way in the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state in Westminster Hall, ahead of the one-minute silence - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
The sun set behind the Houses of Parliament as people made their way in the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state in Westminster Hall, ahead of the one-minute silence - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state has closed, after more than a million mourners packed the banks of the Thames.

The entry was shut at 10.41pm on Sunday ahead of Westminster Hall closing to the public at 6.30am on Monday.

Those who joined the queue in the minutes before it closed faced an eight-hour wait to see Her Majesty.

At its peak, the queue took 24 hours and stretched 10 miles, beyond London Bridge to Southwark Park.

On the final day, Westminster Hall was attended by dozens of foreign leaders and royals who have arrived in London ahead of the state funeral, which starts at 11am.

02:50 AM

Today's top stories

  • Queen Elizabeth II will on Monday be laid to rest with her Prince Philip, as the world gathers to hear tributes to her dignity, courage, and “long life of selfless service”

  • World leaders have gathered in London to join the congregation for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday. As the King and the Queen Consort on Sunday night hosted a state reception at Buckingham Palace on a scale not seen this century, the signs of a smooth transition appeared positive

  • The Princess of Wales held an audience with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife at Buckingham Palace ahead of a reception hosted by the King

  • King Charles told the Duke of Sussex that the Queen had died five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement, The Telegraph can reveal

  • Prince George and Princess Charlotte face the biggest moment of their young lives on Monday when they walk behind the late Queen’s coffin as it is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral

  • At the age of 79 he could be forgiven for needing a crib sheet. President Joe Biden signed a book of condolence in memory of the late Queen on Sunday, declaring that “the world is better for her”

  • The queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state has closed. The entry was shut at 10.41pm on Sunday ahead of Westminster Hall closing to the public at 6.30am on Monday

10:16 PM

The day has finally come to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

The day has finally come to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.

Eleven days and an hour after the nation was told that the great monarch had died at the age of 96, Her Majesty will be laid to rest with her beloved husband - her "strength and stay" - the late Duke of Edinburgh.

This private burial service in Windsor at 7.30pm tonight will cap the end of an international outpouring of grief the likes we've never seen before.

At 6.30am, the last member of public will pay their respects to the Queen lying in rest, and just over four hours later, bearers from The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, will lift the coffin from the catafalque.

Westminster Abbey will already be full by this stage, having been opened at 8am for guests to take their seats.

The service will begin at 11am, but the capital will come to a standstill beforehand as the procession makes its way through central London.

At midday the service will end with Last Post, followed by a national two-minute silence, and then the national anthem and a lament, played by the Queen's Piper.

The late Queen’s coffin will then set off for Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner before it is placed in the state hearse.

A 25-mile drive to Windsor Castle, avoiding motorways, will give millions a final opportunity to line the streets and say a final farewell.

While the Royal family will continue to mourn the loss of a mother and grandmother, today, the nation says farewell to arguably the greatest ever Briton.

For 70 years the late Queen served her country with dignity, grace and peerless loyalty.

This devotion has been reflected in the way people have flocked to London in their droves to pay their respects.

While some noted that being in London over the previous days was a once-in-a-lifetime moment, many spoke of the duty they felt to say thank you.

Sleeping on the pavement overnight is no sacrifice when you consider what she did for us, was the general mood.

Hundreds of thousands of people filed through Westminster Hall to privately thank Queen Elizabeth.

Now, as the eyes of the world turn to London, Elizabeth II will take her final bow.

In a ceremony of pomp and pageantry - tinged with sadness but with also celebration for a life truly lived - the late Queen will be carried through the capital for the very last time.

