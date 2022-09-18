Queen funeral latest: Last full day of lying in state as one million expected to flock to London for Monday
‘Camilla to deliver touching TV tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Mourners are continuing to queue up to see the late Queen's coffin on Sunday for the last full day of the monarch lying in state before her funeral tomorrow.
It is expected that the queue to see the coffin will be closed this afternoon to give those in line the best chance to pay their respects.
On Monday, one of the UK's biggest transport operations will take place as mourners descend on London for the Queen's funeral.
Transport for London (TfL) is preparing for around one million people to visit the capital.
Around 250 extra rail services will run - including some overnight trains - and National Highways has suspended planned motorway closures across England.
There are fears the transport network will be overwhelmed on Monday afternoon if too many people visiting the capital travel home immediately after the funeral procession leaves Westminster shortly after noon.
09:02 AM
'Reception of the century' to be held at Buckingham Palace
The King will host world leaders and foreign royals at Buckingham Palace on the eve of his mother's funeral.
Presidents and prime ministers from across the globe have been arriving in London throughout the weekend for Monday's service.
The reception will reportedly be a muted affair, with guests asked to wear lounge suits and morning dress - with no hats or decorations.
They will gather in the picture gallery and state apartments at around 6pm on Sunday, where drinks and canapes will be served.
Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office officials are said to have handwritten about 1,000 invitations for both the service on Monday and the King’s reception at the palace. For most countries, that means the head of state plus one guest.
Every country with which Britain has diplomatic relations, bar a handful such as Russia and Belarus, has been invited to send a representative.
08:54 AM
Grandchildren's vigil 'unbelievably moving'
Gillian Keegan, a foreign minister and the MP for Chichester, was paying her respects at Westminster Hall on Saturday when Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren arrived for their poignant vigil.
“It was totally unexpected and unbelievably moving,” she said.
“It really was a moment when the grief for their grannie was palpable and is shared by all of us.”
08:48 AM
Joe Biden arrives in the UK for Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Joe Biden has arrived in the UK ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
The US president was pictured arriving on Air Force One at Stansted Airport on Saturday evening.
Mr Biden is one of many world leaders attending the late Queen's state funeral, which is expected to be one of the largest diplomatic events for years.
The list also includes Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, and Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, along with royalty from around the world - such as the Emperor and Empress of Japan and King Felipe of Spain.
Scores of the most important political and royal figures in their respective countries will have to share transport to reach the service, with a bus organised by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Diplomatic Office. However, Mr Biden will travel in his own personal armed car known as "the beast".
08:32 AM
A minute's silence for Her Majesty
A nationwide minute's silence will be held on Sunday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The late monarch is lying in state at Westminster Hall until 6.30am on Monday, ahead of a state funeral at Westminster Abbey.
At 8pm, the country will observe a one-minute silence to remember the late Queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorsteps or street, or at community events and vigils.
It will come shortly after the Queen Consort pays a televised tribute to her mother-in-law, saying: "I will always remember her smile."
08:26 AM
Campers sleep in tents overnight
08:15 AM
Queen Consort: 'I will always remember her smile'
The Queen Consort has paid tribute to Her late Majesty, saying she was a "solitary woman" in a male-dominated world.
In a pre-recorded interview with the BBC, Camilla praised the late monarch's "wonderful blue eyes" and said: "I will always remember her smile.
"I can't remember anyone except the Queen being there."
The tribute to her late mother-in-law will air on BBC One's Eve of the State Funeral broadcast at 7pm on Sunday.
07:52 AM
Met Office warns mourners of weather ahead of funeral
The Met Office has warned mourners considering coming into London for the late Queen's funeral to expect 'chilly nights' in the capital.
07:44 AM
In the light of St Paul's
07:34 AM
Where to watch the Queen's funeral on Monday
The state funeral for the late Queen will take place in London on Monday.
Although just 2,000 guests have been specifically invited to attend the private service at Westminster Abbey, millions more are expected to watch the service live on television.
07:14 AM
Final full day of the late Queen lying in state
Sunday is the final full day of the Queen lying in state, with the queue to see her coffin expected to close this afternoon to give as many people as possible the chance at paying their respects.
The queue tracker currently states that the queue time is at least 12 hours, which is significantly lower than the time of 24 hours at this time on Saturday.
The accessible queue already closed on Saturday afternoon.
07:04 AM
Albanese pays tribute to late Queen's relationship with Australia
Anthony Albanese, Australia's prime minister, has paid tribute to the relationship the late Queen had with the country and its people, saying she had a "great affection for Australians".
Speaking to Sky News Australia, Mr Albanese said: "[She had] A remarkable life, well-lived. A life lived in the service of others, served in the interests of the people of the UK, but also the Commonwealth and the world.
"The Queen was Australia's first monarch to visit. She visited Australia some 16 times. She had a great affection for Australians.
"She was someone who had that affection and Australians had an affection back to Her Majesty."
06:12 AM
Northern Ireland honours recipients speak of pride at funeral invites
Two Northern Ireland recipients of the Queen's final Birthday Honours have spoken of their pride at being asked to attend the late monarch's funeral.
Brenda Herron, who has spent more than 40 years as a Girlguiding leader, and senior Orangeman and Presbyterian minister Rev Mervyn Gibson were both made MBEs in June.
They will join dignitaries from around the world inside Westminster Abbey on Monday as they pay respects to the Queen at the state funeral.
"It's just a privilege and an absolute honour," Mrs Herron said of her invite to the funeral.
Rev Gibson said he was left in a state of disbelief after receiving a phone call from a Government official informing him of his invite.
"I was just so humbled by the whole thing."
05:20 AM
Confiscated food from queue donated to charity
Food confiscated from people waiting in the queue for the Queen's lying in state is being donated to charity.
People are not allowed to take food or drink inside the Palace of Westminster and any such items will be confiscated.
Charity The Felix Project has received hundreds of kilos of food, mostly snacks like crisps, chocolate and biscuits, and is also accepting unwanted blankets.
With people waiting up to 24 hours to complete the five-mile walk from Southwark Park to Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen, they are coming with plenty of food to keep them going.
When they get to Victoria Tower Gardens the food is confiscated before entry to the Parliamentary estate is allowed and instead of being thrown away, all non-perishable and unopened packages are saved.
05:20 AM
Today's top stories
The accessible queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state closed permanently on Saturday afternoon as officials warned the main queue would also shut on Sunday
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to a state reception at Buckingham Palace in error, The Telegraph understands
The King wants the law amended so that counsellors of state are working members of the Royal family, the Telegraph understands
She paid Camilla the greatest tribute when she decreed that she should be known as Queen Consort. Now the Queen Consort will show her respect for Queen Elizabeth II in a televised tribute recalling her “wonderful blue eyes” and saying: “I will always remember her smile.”