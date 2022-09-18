Queen funeral latest: Last full day of lying in state as one million expected to flock to London for Monday

Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II inside Westminster Hall - Adrian Dennis/PA

Mourners are continuing to queue up to see the late Queen's coffin on Sunday for the last full day of the monarch lying in state before her funeral tomorrow.

It is expected that the queue to see the coffin will be closed this afternoon to give those in line the best chance to pay their respects.

On Monday, one of the UK's biggest transport operations will take place as mourners descend on London for the Queen's funeral.

Transport for London (TfL) is preparing for around one million people to visit the capital.

Around 250 extra rail services will run - including some overnight trains - and National Highways has suspended planned motorway closures across England.

There are fears the transport network will be overwhelmed on Monday afternoon if too many people visiting the capital travel home immediately after the funeral procession leaves Westminster shortly after noon.

09:02 AM

'Reception of the century' to be held at Buckingham Palace

The King will host world leaders and foreign royals at Buckingham Palace on the eve of his mother's funeral.

Presidents and prime ministers from across the globe have been arriving in London throughout the weekend for Monday's service.

The reception will reportedly be a muted affair, with guests asked to wear lounge suits and morning dress - with no hats or decorations.

They will gather in the picture gallery and state apartments at around 6pm on Sunday, where drinks and canapes will be served.

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office officials are said to have handwritten about 1,000 invitations for both the service on Monday and the King’s reception at the palace. For most countries, that means the head of state plus one guest.

Every country with which Britain has diplomatic relations, bar a handful such as Russia and Belarus, has been invited to send a representative.

08:54 AM

Grandchildren's vigil 'unbelievably moving'

Gillian Keegan, a foreign minister and the MP for Chichester, was paying her respects at Westminster Hall on Saturday when Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren arrived for their poignant vigil.

“It was totally unexpected and unbelievably moving,” she said.

“It really was a moment when the grief for their grannie was palpable and is shared by all of us.”

The late Queen's grandchildren, led by the Prince of Wales, hold a vigil at their grandmother's coffin on Saturday - Yui Mok/Getty Images/Yui Mok/Getty Images

08:48 AM

Joe Biden arrives in the UK for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Joe Biden has arrived in the UK ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The US president was pictured arriving on Air Force One at Stansted Airport on Saturday evening.

Mr Biden is one of many world leaders attending the late Queen's state funeral, which is expected to be one of the largest diplomatic events for years.

The list also includes Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, and Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, along with royalty from around the world - such as the Emperor and Empress of Japan and King Felipe of Spain.

Scores of the most important political and royal figures in their respective countries will have to share transport to reach the service, with a bus organised by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Diplomatic Office. However, Mr Biden will travel in his own personal armed car known as "the beast".

Joe and Jill Biden arriving at Stansted Airport on Saturday evening - Susan Walsh/AP

The US president and the First Lady travelled to the UK on Air Force One, the commander-in-chief's plane - Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

08:32 AM

A minute's silence for Her Majesty

A nationwide minute's silence will be held on Sunday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The late monarch is lying in state at Westminster Hall until 6.30am on Monday, ahead of a state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

At 8pm, the country will observe a one-minute silence to remember the late Queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorsteps or street, or at community events and vigils.

It will come shortly after the Queen Consort pays a televised tribute to her mother-in-law, saying: "I will always remember her smile."

08:26 AM

Campers sleep in tents overnight

A person sleeps in a tent covered in a Union flag in The Mall - Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

Campers experienced chilly temperatures overnight as they waited for the final full day of the lying in state - Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

The lying in state at Westminster Hall enters its last full day on Sunday - Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

08:15 AM

Queen Consort: 'I will always remember her smile'

The Queen Consort has paid tribute to Her late Majesty, saying she was a "solitary woman" in a male-dominated world.

In a pre-recorded interview with the BBC, Camilla praised the late monarch's "wonderful blue eyes" and said: "I will always remember her smile.

"I can't remember anyone except the Queen being there."

The tribute to her late mother-in-law will air on BBC One's Eve of the State Funeral broadcast at 7pm on Sunday.

07:52 AM

Met Office warns mourners of weather ahead of funeral

The Met Office has warned mourners considering coming into London for the late Queen's funeral to expect 'chilly nights' in the capital.

If you are planning to attend Her Majesty The Queen's Lying-in-State or State Funeral in London please be prepared for the weather, particularly the chilly nights.



Read the guidance: https://t.co/OoRqBfviMF



Weather forecasts at: https://t.co/F9hTjLBQF5 pic.twitter.com/zyw1iLQiZm — Met Office (@metoffice) September 17, 2022

07:44 AM

In the light of St Paul's

Members of the public, some wrapped in blankets, wait in the queue in the early hours of the morning opposite St Paul's Cathedral - OLI SCARFF

Sunday is the last full day of the Queen lying in state, with the queue to see the coffin expected to be closed in the afternoon - OLI SCARFF

On Monday the late Queen will be moved from Westmister Hall to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, which will see leaders of all over the world gather to mourn the monarch - OLI SCARFF

07:34 AM

Where to watch the Queen's funeral on Monday

The state funeral for the late Queen will take place in London on Monday.

Although just 2,000 guests have been specifically invited to attend the private service at Westminster Abbey, millions more are expected to watch the service live on television.

Find out where to watch the proceedings and when here.

07:14 AM

Final full day of the late Queen lying in state

Sunday is the final full day of the Queen lying in state, with the queue to see her coffin expected to close this afternoon to give as many people as possible the chance at paying their respects.

The queue tracker currently states that the queue time is at least 12 hours, which is significantly lower than the time of 24 hours at this time on Saturday.

The accessible queue already closed on Saturday afternoon.

07:04 AM

Albanese pays tribute to late Queen's relationship with Australia

Anthony Albanese, Australia's prime minister, has paid tribute to the relationship the late Queen had with the country and its people, saying she had a "great affection for Australians".

Speaking to Sky News Australia, Mr Albanese said: "[She had] A remarkable life, well-lived. A life lived in the service of others, served in the interests of the people of the UK, but also the Commonwealth and the world.

"The Queen was Australia's first monarch to visit. She visited Australia some 16 times. She had a great affection for Australians.

"She was someone who had that affection and Australians had an affection back to Her Majesty."

06:12 AM

Northern Ireland honours recipients speak of pride at funeral invites

Two Northern Ireland recipients of the Queen's final Birthday Honours have spoken of their pride at being asked to attend the late monarch's funeral.

Brenda Herron, who has spent more than 40 years as a Girlguiding leader, and senior Orangeman and Presbyterian minister Rev Mervyn Gibson were both made MBEs in June.

They will join dignitaries from around the world inside Westminster Abbey on Monday as they pay respects to the Queen at the state funeral.

"It's just a privilege and an absolute honour," Mrs Herron said of her invite to the funeral.

Rev Gibson said he was left in a state of disbelief after receiving a phone call from a Government official informing him of his invite.

"I was just so humbled by the whole thing."

05:20 AM

Confiscated food from queue donated to charity

Food confiscated from people waiting in the queue for the Queen's lying in state is being donated to charity.

People are not allowed to take food or drink inside the Palace of Westminster and any such items will be confiscated.

Charity The Felix Project has received hundreds of kilos of food, mostly snacks like crisps, chocolate and biscuits, and is also accepting unwanted blankets.

With people waiting up to 24 hours to complete the five-mile walk from Southwark Park to Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen, they are coming with plenty of food to keep them going.

When they get to Victoria Tower Gardens the food is confiscated before entry to the Parliamentary estate is allowed and instead of being thrown away, all non-perishable and unopened packages are saved.

05:20 AM

