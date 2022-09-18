Queen funeral latest: One million expected to flock to London

Early birds: Members of the public began sleeping in Parliament Square on Saturday night in a bid to secure a good spot for the Queen's funeral on Monday - GETTY IMAGES

One of the UK's biggest transport operations will take place on Monday as mourners descend on London for the Queen's funeral.

Transport for London (TfL) is preparing for around one million people to visit the capital.

Around 250 extra rail services will run - including some overnight trains - and National Highways has suspended planned motorway closures across England.

There are fears the transport network will be overwhelmed on Monday afternoon if too many people visiting the capital travel home immediately after the funeral procession leaves Westminster shortly after noon.

Mourners are being urged to delay their return journeys and check for travel updates.

TfL boss Andy Byford said the capital has seen "huge numbers of additional passengers" since the Queen died on September 8, but demand will "reach a climax" on Monday.

Follow the latest updates below.

05:20 AM

Confiscated food from queue donated to charity

Food confiscated from people waiting in the queue for the Queen's lying in state is being donated to charity.

People are not allowed to take food or drink inside the Palace of Westminster and any such items will be confiscated.

Charity The Felix Project has received hundreds of kilos of food, mostly snacks like crisps, chocolate and biscuits, and is also accepting unwanted blankets.

With people waiting up to 24 hours to complete the five-mile walk from Southwark Park to Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen, they are coming with plenty of food to keep them going.

When they get to Victoria Tower Gardens the food is confiscated before entry to the Parliamentary estate is allowed and instead of being thrown away, all non-perishable and unopened packages are saved.

Story continues

05:20 AM

Today's top stories