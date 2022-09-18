Queen funeral latest: One million expected to flock to London
‘Camilla to deliver touching TV tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
One of the UK's biggest transport operations will take place on Monday as mourners descend on London for the Queen's funeral.
Transport for London (TfL) is preparing for around one million people to visit the capital.
Around 250 extra rail services will run - including some overnight trains - and National Highways has suspended planned motorway closures across England.
There are fears the transport network will be overwhelmed on Monday afternoon if too many people visiting the capital travel home immediately after the funeral procession leaves Westminster shortly after noon.
Mourners are being urged to delay their return journeys and check for travel updates.
TfL boss Andy Byford said the capital has seen "huge numbers of additional passengers" since the Queen died on September 8, but demand will "reach a climax" on Monday.
05:20 AM
Confiscated food from queue donated to charity
Food confiscated from people waiting in the queue for the Queen's lying in state is being donated to charity.
People are not allowed to take food or drink inside the Palace of Westminster and any such items will be confiscated.
Charity The Felix Project has received hundreds of kilos of food, mostly snacks like crisps, chocolate and biscuits, and is also accepting unwanted blankets.
With people waiting up to 24 hours to complete the five-mile walk from Southwark Park to Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen, they are coming with plenty of food to keep them going.
When they get to Victoria Tower Gardens the food is confiscated before entry to the Parliamentary estate is allowed and instead of being thrown away, all non-perishable and unopened packages are saved.
05:20 AM
Today's top stories
The accessible queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state closed permanently on Saturday afternoon as officials warned the main queue would also shut on Sunday
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to a state reception at Buckingham Palace in error, The Telegraph understands
The King wants the law amended so that counsellors of state are working members of the Royal family, the Telegraph understands
She paid Camilla the greatest tribute when she decreed that she should be known as Queen Consort. Now the Queen Consort will show her respect for Queen Elizabeth II in a televised tribute recalling her “wonderful blue eyes” and saying: “I will always remember her smile.”