Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week returns this month

Queens Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week starts Jan. 21, giving diners the opportunity to dine on a three-course meal at a discount in Charlotte and surrounding counties.

New price points have been added to Charlotte Restaurant Week to reflect higher food and operating costs, and the number of participating restaurants has increased.

“We hope diners will explore new dining destinations and rediscover those favorite spots they may have missed over the last couple of years,” said Bruce Hensley, a partner in Hensley Fontana Public Relations, which owns and operates the promotion.

In short, here are the details:

When: Friday, Jan. 21 to Sunday, Jan. 30.

Where: More than 70 participating restaurants in the Charlotte area, including Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston, Catawba, Stanly, York and Lancaster counties.

Cost: Prix fixe dinners are available for $30, $35, $40 and $45.

What to know: Customers can visit CharlotteRestaurantWeek.com to view the Queen’s Feast menus and make reservations.

New restaurants join

The event took a break in 2020 because of COVID-19 but traditionally happens in January and July. Last summer, 42 restaurants were included, but that number has jumped to 70. First-time participants in the promotion include:

Hickory: Mas Amor Cantina and Vintage House

Huntersville: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Rock Hill: Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails

Locust: The Local Room

Pineville: Margaux’s Wine, Pizza & Market

Plaza Midwood: Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria

South End: BOCADO Bar + Diner

Uptown: Church & Union, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ and Mizu