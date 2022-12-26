The late Queen’s ham maker reveals secret Boxing Day brunch recipe

Seasonal speciality: Brussels and squeak is a festive take on bubble and squeak, the famous British dish made from cooked potatoes and cabbage (Dukeshill)

Like the rest of us, the royal family enjoys a slap-up meal at Christmas and has exacting standards.

When Buckingham Palace hosted a sampling of Shropshire-based Dukeshill Ham’s traditionally cured ham, it was given the highest possible endorsement. It has been relished at the palace every Christmas for almost 25 years and was given the royal warrant by Queen Elizabeth II.

Neale Hollingsworth, the company’s founder, has now shared for the first time his favourite holiday dish ‘Brussels and Squeak’. This includes the late Queen’s favourite ham.

Mr Hollingsworth would personally deliver the ham order to the Sandringham Estate every December for years after Dukeshill received the royal warrant. He would always stop to visit the workers and occasionally see the royal family members themselves.

“Going to Sandringham became a much-loved Christmas ritual for me,” Mr Hollingsworth recalls. “I understand Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was particularly fond of our York ham for breakfast with a poached egg, just like me. Though I’m not sure if she ever tried Brussels and Squeak.

“This is a Boxing Day brunch of a poached egg, on a warmed slice of Dukeshill York ham with my take on bubble and squeak — made from Christmas lunch roast potatoes and Brussels sprouts — served with a generous dollop of Dukeshill’s Boxing Day chutney. It’s leftovers with a luxury twist.”

He added: “There’s nothing quite like it the day after slaving over Christmas lunch — it’s quick, deliciously simple and provides the perfect excuse to enjoy your Christmas Eve ham once again.”

Here’s how you can make the festive dish at home on Boxing Day.

How to make the Boxing Day Brussels and Squeak recipe

(Dukeshill)

Finely dice one small onion and cook on low heat in butter until soft and allow it to cool.

Take 750 grams of leftover roast potatoes and blitz in a food processor until broken down into small pieces but retaining some texture.

Take 250g of leftover, cooked Brussels sprouts and finely chop. Put onion, potato and Brussels in a mixing bowl and combine, adding salt, pepper and nutmeg.

(Dukeshill)

Form into six patties and dust each in flour. Ideally then chill them in the fridge for 20-25 minutes to ensure the mixture stays firm when heated.

Then fry in olive oil or duck fat until well coloured on both sides.

(Dukeshill)

Cut a thick slice of leftover Dukeshill ham (the Queen’s favourite was the York ham) from Christmas Eve and warm it up in a low oven.

In terms of the poached egg, put a pot of water on a very low simmer, add a splash of cider vinegar, and swirl the water with a wooden spoon. Take a very fresh egg, pour off the excess white, then put it in a tea cup before sliding it into the water. Remove this once the white is firm and the yolk still runny, and dry it with a kitchen towel. Then trim and season it and put the ham slice on.

Dukeshill ham can be purchased online or at top London food halls including Selfridges, Harrods and Fortnum & Mason.