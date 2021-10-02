Queen: Eyes of the world will be on us at COP26 climate summit

The Queen has said the “eyes of the world” will be on the UK at the upcoming climate change summit in Glasgow.

At the opening of Scottish Parliament on Saturday the monarch urged politicians to engage with young people and create a better future.

Accompanied by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall – known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland – the Queen told MSPs that as the country emerges from the “adverse and uncertain times” of the pandemic, there was an opportunity for “hope and optimism

Speaking to Scottish leaders at Holyrood, she said: “The eyes of the world will be on the United Kingdom and Scotland in particular, as leaders come together to address the challenges of climate change.

“There is a key role for the Scottish Parliament, as with all parliaments, to help create a better, healthier future for us all, and to engage with the people they represent, especially our young people.”

More than 100 world leaders are expected to attend the opening of the Cop26 summit, which starts later this month.

They are under pressure to up their ambition to cut the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving rising temperatures.

The Queen also spoke of “happy times” in Scotland with Prince Philip, who died earlier this year aged

(AFP via Getty Images)

“I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held during our time here,” she said.

“It is often said that it is the people that make a place – and there are a few places where this is truer than in Scotland.

“As we have seen in recent times, we all know the difficult circumstances that many people have encountered during the last 18 months.

“However, alongside this have been countless examples of resilience and goodwill.”

Earlier this week Prince William Earthshot Prize this week for technological solutions to environmental problems.

The Cop26 United Nations summit runs from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow.

Story continues

Read More

Extinction Rebellions: Climate activists stage protest at airport

September 2021 second hottest on record for UK

Cop26 ‘green zone’ to host more than 200 public events