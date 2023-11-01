Queen enjoys Kenyan shopping spree so much she runs out of cash

Maasai women dress up Britain's Queen Camilla (C) with a traditional regalia - THOMAS MUKOYA/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Queen bought so many gifts at a donkey sanctuary in Nairobi that her aides ran out of cash.

Camilla, 76, indulged in a spot of Christmas shopping, snapping up a bag, a blanket, three bracelets, a pair of earrings and some cashew butter from the array of craft stalls set up at the site.

At the first stall, the Queen was taken by a sisal basket bag, made by Grace Maina, for which a member of her team was able to produce 4,000 Kenyan shillings.

“It’s beautiful!” she said. “I think I should buy one.”

But when it came to purchasing a blanket at the next stall, there was only enough cash to pay for half.

The queen, 76, indulged in a spot of Christmas shopping - Samir Hussein

For the rest of her shopping spree, staff chased around behind her taking the stallholders’ bank details so they could pay them later.

But the shortage of cash was only “temporary”, one insisted.

Shininah Dajom, who sold Camilla a jar of cashew butter, did not mind being owed a debt of 3,000 shillings by the royal visitor.

“What that means is that the money is in the bank, not in the hand,” she laughed. “Her Majesty’s credit is very good!”

She joked: “Perhaps they should pay me 3,000 sterling pounds.”

As aides lugged her wares, the Queen said: “Beautiful things,” before adding: “I’ve got a rather large haul.”

‘Christmas shopping’

Sam Semat, who ran the jewellery stall, said afterwards that she had asked him what his goods were made from.

“She also asked what impact it would have on me if she buys. I told her it is good for employment.

“She said she was doing her Christmas shopping,” he said.

The sanctuary is run by the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care for Animals (KSPCA) in partnership with the equine charity Brooke East Africa, of which the Queen is president.

On arrival, Camilla was introduced to the sanctuary’s rescue dog Sifu, who is nicknamed Her Royal Highness.

Emma Ngugi, the chairman of KSPCA, said later: “I introduced my human colleague first, because it seems polite. Then I said to the Queen, ‘Protocol dictates that I also have to introduce you to Her Royal Highness, Queen of the KSPCA Sifu’. At that point Sifu obligingly presented for a tummy rub, and the Queen had a little cuddle.”

In the centre’s veterinary clinic Queen met an ex-champion racehorse called Pardon Me Nicely and a donkey called Olekisasi.

“He looks very happy – he has got a whole crate of carrots,” she said.

Before leaving, the Queen was presented with a ceremonial red cloak by a group of Maasai women who wrapped it around her before appearing to take her by surprise by corralling her into a dance.

At one point they paused before starting again. The Queen looked mildly uncomfortable, as she said: “What, more?”

