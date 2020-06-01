The Queen enjoys a horse ride during isolation

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

The Queen has made her first public appearance since lockdown began, with a horse ride.

The 94-year-old royal spent her weekend riding Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old pony, around Windsor Home Park.

Naturally, Her Majesty dressed impeccably and appropriately for the occasion, in a patterned pink headscarf, an olive-coloured blazer and jockey’s silks.

The Queen was celebrating the return of horse racing, which had been put on hold due to the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal has been isolating in her Windsor Castle home with Prince Philip, but hasn't let the social distancing restrictions stop her from carrying out her royal duties.

To mark this year's VE Day, on 8 May, the Queen delivered a poignant video message commending the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has filled empty streets with "love".

The royal also delivered a rare unscheduled broadcast in April addressing the pandemic, reassuring the British public that there are better times ahead.

"While we have faced challenges before, this one is different," she said.

"This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed - and that success will belong to every one of us.

"We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

Her speech marked only the fifth time that the Queen has made a public broadcast outside of her annual Christmas Day addresses.

