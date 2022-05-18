Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Concert Lineup Revealed — and Diana Ross Will Close the Show!

Erin Hill
·2 min read
Queen Elizabeth II departs after attending the 'A Gallop Through History' performance, part of the official celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee during the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park, Windsor Castle on May 15, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Royal Windsor Horse Show continued the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with the 'A Gallop Through History' event. Each evening, the Platinum Jubilee celebration saw over 500 horses and 1,000 performers create a 90-minute production that took the audience on a 'gallop through history' from Elizabeth I to the present day.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her 70 years on the throne with a big palace concert that will see some of the biggest stars in the U.K. — and the world — perform.

Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys and Duran Duran are just some of the musicians set to perform at the BBC's "Platinum Party At The Palace" concert celebrating the Queen's 70-year Jubilee.

The concert, which will take place on Saturday, June 4 at Buckingham Palace, will be broadcast live on BBC One.

Queen + Adam Lambert (a collaboration between the active members of the British band Queen and former American Idol star Lambert) will open the show, and soul legend Diana Ross will close it with a medley of her greatest hits in a tribute to the Queen's unprecedented anniversary.

"Twenty years after playing The Queen's glorious Golden Jubilee we're very happy to be invited again. Then there was a moment when I wondered … after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well … you will see!!!" Brian May of Queen said. (Queen memorably performed on the roof of Buckingham Palace at the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002.)

Don Arnold/WireImage Queen + Adam Lambert

Of her upcoming performance, Diana Ross said: "I have had the honor of meeting The Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family. Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion."

The three-stage setup will also see performances from Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow, George Ezra, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Diana Ross

Appearances will also be made by Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet and a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Trooping the Colour 2018

The Queen's love of show tunes will also be represented by special appearances from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda — plus performances featuring casts and special guests from The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Members of the royal family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will come together next month for a four-day weekend of celebrations in honor of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee. The long weekend ends with a special parade through central London on Sunday, June 5.

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday night. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who went ahead 1-0 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.