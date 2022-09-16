Queen Elizabeth's death stirs South Africa's colonial memories

Andrew Harding - BBC News, Cape Town
·7 min read
1947: King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and the Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret (1930 - 2002) leaving Kroonstad station
The Queen visited a racially segregated South Africa when she was 21 with her father King George VI

Over the past week South Africa - a country with a unique and complex relationship with the British Crown - has reacted in a conspicuously muted fashion to the death of Queen Elizabeth. While some here are quietly mourning her and remembering, in particular, her unique friendship with Nelson Mandela, many others have chosen to focus, if at all, on the bitterly contested and enduring legacy of Britain's empire.

"I wouldn't say I don't like the Queen - no, no, no. But my everyday reality is [affected] by the impact of colonisation," said Sibulele Steerman, a university student, standing beside an open sewer in an impoverished township outside Cape Town.

These days, many younger South Africans, in particular, are questioning the compromises that accompanied their country's transition to democracy in the early 1990s, and are demanding that Western nations do far more to acknowledge centuries of colonial exploitation.

"My grandmother liked the Queen. But we're a different generation," said Ms Steerman, noting this week's calls, on social media here, for Britain to return what they say are the "stolen" South African diamonds that feature in the Crown Jewels. The Cullinan diamond, the largest ever found, was given to King Edward VII on his 66th birthday by colonial officials.

It was soon after World War Two, that Queen Elizabeth - then a Princess - first visited the southern tip of Britain's vast African empire, arriving in Cape Town with her family on a converted warship in 1947. At the time, South Africa was considered a "dominion," with the British King, George VI, as its head of state.

Black and white newsreel footage showed Elizabeth, and her sister Margaret, laughing and playing tag, in a holiday mood, with sailors on the deck of HMS Vanguard in the shadow of Table Mountain.

But as the royal party came ashore, their focus turned to the urgent task of trying to help Britain maintain its global influence and trading links, at a time when many countries were shaking off the shackles of empire in the aftermath of the war.

While in Cape Town, Princess Elizabeth turned 21, and marked the moment with an earnest speech about her future role as Queen.

"I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong," the Princess declared, in an address broadcast around the world.

Hours later, the elites of the port city - almost exclusively white - gathered in their finery for a royal birthday party. Also in attendance that night was one black man - rising ballet star Johaar Mosaval.

"I felt absolutely enraptured. Honoured. Overwhelmed. I felt this is remarkable to see her on her 21st birthday," Mr Mosaval, now a frail but elegant 94-year-old, recalled this week in Cape Town.

A few years later, he was selected to dance at Queen Elizabeth's coronation in London.

"I was the first black in the world to join the Royal Ballet. I still have the programme of the coronation as proof that I danced a solo for her Majesty," he said proudly, going on to praise the Queen for "the very great part she has played all over the world".

The 1947 royal tour of southern Africa - conducted mostly by train - was hailed as a great success.

"These events in South Africa are being watched by the whole world. They will silence many voices which have been all too ready to say that the days of the British empire are over," declared a British newsreader at the time.

But in truth, Britain's empire was already crumbling.

In South Africa's case, a racist white-minority government came to power, promoting a brutal policy of racial segregation known as apartheid, which devastated the lives of the black majority and led to the country leaving the Commonwealth - a loose network of former British colonies - and facing decades of international isolation.

It took half a century before the country was readmitted to the Commonwealth and Queen Elizabeth was able to return to South Africa, in 1995, stepping ashore once again in Cape Town to be welcomed by the newly elected President Nelson Mandela - who'd only recently been released from years in prison in order to oversee a turbulent but ultimately successful transition from apartheid to democracy.

President Nelson Mandela of South Africa, with Queen Elizabeth II, taking a carriage ride along the Mall to Buckingham Palace during a State Visit to the UK on July 9, 1996 in London, England
The Queen struck a close relationship with Nelson Mandela

"It was a very unusual relationship," Mandela's private secretary, Zelda La Grange said this week, remembering the bond which the two equally regal figures quickly developed.

"On one occasion he visited her at Buckingham Palace… and said: 'Elizabeth, you've lost weight.' And, of course, the Queen burst out laughing. And afterwards Mr Mandela's wife said: 'You can't call her Elizabeth, she's the Queen of England.' And he said: 'Why not? She calls me Nelson."

But did that close relationship come at a cost? Some believe it contributed to Mandela's ANC-led government's reluctance to confront Britain directly over the issue of reparations - financial compensation for the damage wrought to South Africa's economy and society by centuries of exploitation and colonisation.

"I don't believe that President Mandela raised the issue," said Mamphela Ramphele, a prominent anti-apartheid activist and politician.

"The Queen as an individual probably cared. But the fact is that [she was] a symbol, and the head of the British [state], and there weren't really any steps taken to acknowledge, let alone to… undo the structural inequalities that were built into a racist, exploitative South Africa, both during the colonial period, under apartheid, and even post-apartheid."

She noted, pointedly, that the Commonwealth might have plenty in common, but the wealth was all kept in London.

But the Queen's 1995 visit to Cape Town was, nonetheless, a powerful symbol of post-apartheid South Africa's return to the international fold, and the end of its pariah status. Despite security concerns, the Queen insisted on seeing the reality of the new South Africa, visiting several violence-plagued townships.

The Queen During Her Visit To The Education Centre In Alexandra Township
The Queen during her visit to the Education Centre in Alexandra township in Johannesburg in 1999

"It was a big thing. People were curious to see her. There were about 10,000 people here, and it was nearly chaotic. But it mattered that she came to the black township. She could have stayed in the city, and she was not scared, not scared," said Ezra Cagwe, a retired sports coach who attended one overcrowded royal event in Langa township.

"It's not like people are so sad here today. [The visit] was a long time ago, and she was old, as well," said Mr Cagwe.

"I don't think there's any connection at all between Britain and South Africa," said a woman, hanging out washing outside her makeshift shack.

"Nothing is getting better here. There's more violence, more crime, more poverty," said one of three schoolgirls, walking past and admitting they knew and cared very little about the British Royal Family.

But older South Africans are more likely to remember, favourably, the educational opportunities afforded to them during the days of empire - in sharp contrast to the degrading treatment and racist "bantu education" which black people experienced during apartheid.

There are still many white South Africans in Cape Town who hold British passports and who've mourned the Queen's death - although the televisions in the bar of the exclusive Kelvin Grove Club were resolutely switched to rugby and cricket on a recent visit.

"I think [the Queen] has been a great supporter of South Africa. Colonialism is a dirty word in this country, but I'm a supporter of colonialism and I think there were many good aspects… which probably outweighed the bad things," said Craig Strang, sitting with friends before a log fire.

But the national mood - if callers to prominent radio stations can be seen as a reliable indicator - has tended to shun royal nostalgia, and to focus, instead, on the issue of colonisation.

That may not be surprising, in a country bitterly divided over why, almost three decades since the end of apartheid, so many South Africans are still struggling to overcome inequality and entrenched poverty.

"Most South Africans are saying: 'Give us an opportunity to be frank in our assessment of [the Queen's] legacy.' This is the person we look at and think: 'Ha - that's the face of the British colonial empire, an institution that enriched itself through violence, through theft, through oppression," said Clement Manyatela, who presents a popular morning show on Radio 702.

Latest Stories

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Blue Jays, Rays coaches furious with one another after two players get hit by pitches

    The Blue Jays and Rays kicked off a crucial five-game series in dramatic fashion.

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Ewing's 5 straight birdies leads to LPGA win in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing ran off five straight on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour's return to Cincinnati. Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year. The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes fo

  • Forward Nick Suzuki named captain of the Montreal Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Nick Suzuki is the new captain of the Montreal Canadiens. Coach Martin St-Louis made the announcement Monday morning as part of the team's annual golf tournament at the Laval-sur-le-Lac golf club. "It's a true honour for me and a privilege. This team's headed in a great direction, and I couldn't be more excited to be the captain and represent the team," Suzuki told reporters. "It means a lot, just to see the respect the management, teammates, (and) coaches have for me. I know it's a b

  • Newfoundland Rogues go rogue, will switch up leagues next season

    The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team will leave the American Basketball Association and join The Basketball League for its upcoming season, the team leadership announced Thursday. Team owner Tony Kenny said COVID-19-related travel difficulties played a major role in the decision to change leagues. The Newfoundland Rogues played — and won — six games as part of the American Basketball Association before being forced to suspend games last winter. The TBL has a partnership with the National Bask

  • Canada, U.S. take women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

    CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the