Queen Elizabeth's Crown, Orb and Sceptre Were Secured to Coffin After Previous Falls Damaged Crown Jewels

Abigail Adams
·2 min read
Queen Elizabeth's Crown, Orb and Sceptre Were Secured to Coffin After Previous Falls Damaged Crown Jewels

The British royal family's crown jewels were secured in place for Monday's funeral for Queen Elizabeth — but that hasn't always been the case at royal events.

The Imperial State Crown, the Sovereign's Sceptre and the Sovereign's Orb were each placed atop the Queen's coffin for the State Funeral, which featured services at both Westminster Abbey in London and St. George's chapel at Windsor Castle.

Each item was expertly fastened to Her Majesty's coffin to prevent the crown jewels from moving as they proceeded between locations during the event.

The practice prevented the crown jewels from being damaged, as they have been in the past.

RELATED: Crown Jeweler Removes Crown, Sceptre and Orb from Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Before Her Interment

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

BBC America

Nearly 180 years ago in 1845, the crown fell from a cushion held by Lord John Campbell, the Duke of Argyll, as he carried it to Queen Victoria amid the State Opening of Parliament, according to Express UK.

The Queen later wrote in her diary that the crown was "all crushed and squashed like a pudding that had sat down" after it took a tumble. She claimed it "was too heavy" for the Duke to carry.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

BBC America

In 1936, the orb and the cross that sits atop the crown broke off and fell into a gutter as the coffin for Queen Elizabeth's grandfather, King George V, was being moved from London's King's Cross station, per The Guardian.

Many viewed the incident as bad luck, as King George lay in state beneath a broken crown, per the report. George's successor, King Edward VIII, abdicated eleven months after taking the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral

BBC America

RELATED: Why the Lord Chamberlain Broke His Wand of Office on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin

The Queen was first presented with the Orb during her June 1953 coronation, which also took place at Westminster Abbey.

The Orb — a gold globe featuring a cross — is intended to symbolize that the monarch's power comes from God, and dates back to 1661.

The Sceptre, created for Charles II, has been used at every coronation since 1661 as well.

Latest Stories

  • Britain's last goodbye: Mourners shed tears in final farewell to Queen

    There was an outpouring of emotion across the UK during the Queen's state funeral.

  • The moving moment when Queen Elizabeth was parted from her crown, orb and sceptre

    Queen Elizabeth II finally parted company with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre as the final hymn was sung at her committal ceremony, in one of the most moving moments of today's funeral.

  • Everything to Know About the Union Jack, United Kingdom's National Flag

    From the significance of its design to the meaning behind its name, here's what to know about the 400-year-old flag

  • River Surges as Typhoon Nanmadol Hits Miyazaki

    Debris was seen floating in the Mimi River in Misato, Japan, after Typhoon Nanmadol tore through southern parts of the country on Monday, September 19.On Sunday, September 18, a level 5 weather alert was issued to over 100,000 residents in Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, and over four million people were told to evacuate the island of Kyushu, according to public broadcaster NHK.The typhoon caused at least two fatalities by the time of writing, one of them a man in Miyazaki who was found submerged in a car.Officials warned that the storm “could trigger major disasters,” NHK said.This footage, taken by Twitter user @FMO_DORAEMON0, shows a river flowing with styrofoam, tree branches, and various pieces of rubbish. Credit: @FMO_DORAEMON0 via Storyful

  • Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Wrote a Joint Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

    Members of the royal family continue to share tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on social media, and the latest comes from two of the late monarch's grandchildren—Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32. Since the Queen's passing on September 8, we've seen special messages from Prince William, Prince Harry and more. Now, the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have shared their own homage. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) “Our deares

  • The moving moment when Queen Elizabeth will be parted from her crown, orb and sceptre as the cameras are switched off

    Queen Elizabeth II will finally part company with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre as the final hymn is sung at her committal ceremony, in what is likely to be one of the most moving moments of today's funeral.

  • Queen Elizabeth Makes Way to Final Resting Place in Last Procession of the Day

    In the third and final procession of the day, Queen Elizabeth's coffin was brought by hearse to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect