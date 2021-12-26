Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Day Brooch Paid Tribute to Her Late Husband Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth gave her first Christmas Day address following the passing of her husband Prince Philip, and while he wasn't physically there with her this year, she made sure to keep his memory alive in more ways than one.

During her most personal holiday broadcast yet, the Queen paid tribute to Philip with not only her words, but also with her choice in decor and accessories. Like every year, Queen Elizabeth was seated in the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle during her speech, and on her desk was a single photo of her and Philip on their diamond wedding anniversary in 2007. She wore a festive red shift dress and accessorized with three strands of pearls and a sapphire chrysanthemum brooch that holds a very special significance.

She's worn the brooch on numerous sentimental occasions with the Duke of Edinburgh — including during their honeymoon in Broadlands, Hampshire in 1947. Four years later, she put it on for a family portrait with Philip and their three children — Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne — and again, during the couple's 60th wedding anniversary.

"Although it's a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why," she said in her speech, which came eight months after Philip's passing. "But for me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work – from around the country, the Commonwealth and the world."

She continued, "His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation – were all irrepressible. That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him. But life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings; and as much as I and my family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas."

The Queen went on to acknowledge the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana, as well as the addition of Princess Eugenie's son August, Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna, and Zara Tindall's son Lucas.

"And for me and my family, even with one familiar laugh missing this year, there will be joy in Christmas, as we have the chance to reminisce, and see anew the wonder of the festive season through the eyes of our young children, of whom we were delighted to welcome four more this year," she said, adding: "They teach us all a lesson - just as the Christmas story does - that in the birth of a child, there is a new dawn with endless potential."