Queen Elizabeth Is in 'Very Good Form' After Her Recent Health Setbacks, Says U.K. Prime Minister

Royals at Global Investment Summit

ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Queen Elizabeth at the engagement in Windsor Castle on October 19

Queen Elizabeth is in good spirits after her recent health setbacks, according to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On Saturday, Johnson, 57, spoke with Channel 4 News in Rome, where he told the outlet, "I spoke to Her Majesty and she's on very good form," Reuters and The Guardian reported.

"She's just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that's the important thing," he added of his summary from their weekly audience. "I think the whole country wishes her well."

Concerns about the Queen's health first began earlier this month when the 95-year-old monarch canceled a trip to Northern Ireland based on advice from her medical team. It was later revealed that the monarch had also spent time in the hospital, where Buckingham Palace said she underwent "preliminary investigations."

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Advised to Rest 'for at Least Two Weeks'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth II arrive at a drinks reception for Queen Elizabeth II and G7 leaders at The Eden Project during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021 in St Austell, Cornwall, England.

Jack Hill/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Johnson's statement about the Queen comes about a day after it was revealed that doctors advised her to ease up on her typically busy schedule.

"Following on from their recent advice that The Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks," Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Friday.

"The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits," the statement continued. "Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, 13th November."

The statement concluded, "However, it remains The Queen's firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November."

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth Steps Out in Public with a Cane for the First Time in 17 Years

The extended rest ordered for the Queen came just days after the palace confirmed that she "regretfully" will not attend next week's COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

She has also reportedly been given doctor's orders in recent months to give up horse riding and martinis.

And though the Queen won't travel to Scotland, and will instead stay at Windsor Castle and take part in virtual meetings, the palace did confirm this week that Prince Charles, 73, and Prince William, 39, will head north with their wives, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 74, and Kate Middleton, 39, for the COP26 global climate summit.

COP26 is taking place in Glasgow starting this Sunday through Nov. 12 and will be attended by other world leaders, including Prince Albert of Monaco and his 6-year-old twins.