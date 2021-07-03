Queen Elizabeth Smiles While Enjoying Fun Day Out at the Annual Royal Windsor Horse Show

Mark Cuthbert/getty

Queen Elizabeth enjoyed herself while attending the annual Royal Windsor Horse Show this week!

The Queen, 95, was all smiles as she looked on at the 77th annual show, said to be one of her favorite events of the year. While attending the event on Saturday she opted for a casual outfit, donning a navy quilted vest over a green cardigan and a grey skirt.

At the event, the monarch was joined by her youngest son Prince Edward as well as his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, 56, and their daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 17. The Queen was also in attendance on Thursday and Friday.

The Queen's love of horses has been well documented and goes back to her childhood, when she was given her first horse, a Shetland pony, at the age of 4. She has attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show every year, though in 2020 the show held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horseback riding was also one of the ways the Queen stayed busy throughout the pandemic. In May of 2020, the royal family shared new photos of the monarch riding a pony named Fern around Windsor Home Park and she was last spotted in the saddle in Dec. 2020 as she set out for a horse ride at Windsor Castle alongside her head groom, Terry Pendry.

The Queen's passion for horseback riding has also been passed on to the next generations of royals as well. Her daughter Princess Anne became the first royal to compete in the Olympics when she rode in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Games in Montreal.

Following in her footsteps, Anne's daughter Zara Tindall competed in the 2012 Olympics and won a silver medal as a member of the Great Britain Eventing Team.

Two of the Queen's great-grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are also taking part in a longstanding royal family tradition of horseback riding. They have been honing their riding skills over the past year, PEOPLE learned in March.

George, 7, has reportedly been taking lessons since he was 4 years old, while Charlotte, 6, has always been fascinated by horses — and dad Prince William is "thrilled" that his kids have taken an interest in learning to ride horses, according to The Times in the U.K.

While attending an event to meet and honor British Olympians at Buckingham Palace in October 2016, Kate Middleton revealed that Charlotte, then 1, had developed a love of horses — just like her great-grandmother.

Kate "emphasized that Charlotte has this passion about horses and although she doesn't echo it, she'll do her best to champion and encourage it," Paralympic Equestrian Natasha Baker said at the time.