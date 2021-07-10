Queen Elizabeth Shares Personal Message Congratulating England's Soccer Team Ahead of Euro 2020 Final

Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, on July 8, 2021 in Manchester, England

Queen Elizabeth is sending her best ahead of the Euro 2020 final.



On Saturday, the monarch shared a personal message to team manager Gareth Southgate, who helped lead England to their first tournament final since 1966, when they won the World Cup.



"55 years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament," the Queen shared as she referenced the big win.



"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves," she added.

On Sunday, England's soccer team will face off against Italy in the tournament final at London's Wembley Stadium.

When the team advanced to the final after beating Denmark on Wednesday, Prince William, who is President of the Football Association, shared his own congratulatory message.

"What a game, what a result! A huge team effort @England," he wrote. "The whole country will be behind you on Sunday." He also included the hashtag #ItsComingHome, referencing the song "Three Lions" released in 1996 to mark the England soccer team hosting that year's European Championships.

William has been closely following the Euro 2020 games. He watched England's victory against Germany last week alongside Kate Middleton and their 7-year-old son Prince George.

Following the game, William and Kate's Twitter account shared an excited photo of the trio smiling and clapping in the stands. "Incredible performance @England!" they wrote alongside the snap.

The royal dad was also in attendance during Wednesday's semi-final game against Denmark, where he reunited with Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark and their son, Prince Christian.