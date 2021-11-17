Queen Elizabeth Seen for First Time Since Canceling Remembrance Day Appearance Due to Back Sprain

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets Britain's Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter, during an audience at Windsor Castle, west of London on November 17, 2021. (Photo by Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth is back on her feet.

Just days after a sprained back caused the 95-year-old monarch to miss the Remembrance Sunday service, she welcomed General Sir Nick Carter, the Chief of the Defense Staff, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The Queen wore a floral dress and black shoes for the occasion. She was surrounded by family photos displayed in the background (including Prince William and Kate Middleton's sweet engagement portrait).

In addition to it being her first official engagement since being absent from Sunday's ceremony, it's also her first in-person engagement since her October 20 hospitalization.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth's Best Quotes Through the Years

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets Britain's Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter, during an audience at Windsor Castle, west of London on November 17, 2021. (Photo by Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Queen Elizabeth

Sunday's event would have been the Queen's return to public life for the first time since she was asked to rest by medics last month.

In a short message, Buckingham Palace announced early on Sunday, "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."

The Queen is said by a royal source to be "deeply disappointed," as she regards the moving ceremony as "one of the most significant engagements of the year."

A wreath was placed at the Cenotaph memorial on the Queen's behalf by her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth

Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage Queen Elizabeth

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Queen Elizabeth has canceled several engagements after being hospitalized on October 20 and told to rest by doctors. In addition to using a walking cane to get around at events last month, the Queen has also reportedly been advised in recent months to give up horse riding and martinis.

She has continued to undertake "light, desk-based duties" and even cracked a few jokes during a jovial video call with the winner of The Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry, as well as traveled to her country estate of Sandringham for a weekend.