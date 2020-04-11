Queen Elizabeth says 'Coronavirus will not overcome us' in powerful Easter speech

Queen Elizabeth addressed the coronavirus in her Easter speech. (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Queen Elizabeth’s Easter speech was a stirring message of hope amid the coronavirus and a call for people to continue social distancing.

On Saturday, the Queen, who turns 94 on April 21, addressed the public in a powerful speech on Instagram ahead of the Sunday holiday. “Many religions have festivals which celebrate light overcoming darkness,” she said on the royal IG channel. “Such occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles. They seem to speak to every culture and appeal to people of all faiths and of none.”

The monarch, who is residing with husband Prince Philip, 98, at Windsor Castle, continued: “They are lit on birthday cakes and to mark family anniversaries when we gather happily around a source of light. It unites us. As darkness falls on the Saturday before Easter Day, many Christians would normally light candles together. In church, one light would pass to another spreading, slowly and then more rapidly as more candles are lit. It’s a way of showing how the good news of Christ’s resurrection has been passed on from the first Easter by every generation until now.”

“This year, Easter will be different for many of us,” she said, “but by keeping apart, we keep others safe. But Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever. The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose and we can all take heart from this. We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be — particularly for those suffering with grief — light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future.”

The grandmother of Prince William and Prince Harry concluded, “I wish everyone of all faiths and denominations a blessed Easter.”

Saturday marked the Queen’s second public address in one week — on April 5, she thanked National Health Service (NHS) frontline workers for treating COVID-19 patients and praised citizens for respecting social distance protocol.

“I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones,” she said in her televised speech. “Together we are tackling this disease and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.”

The Queen added, “Though self-isolating may at times be hard, many people of all faiths, and of none, are discovering that it presents an opportunity to slow down, pause and reflect, in prayer or meditation.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended Easter services at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2019. (Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

As of Saturday, the coronavirus pandemic had infected 79,865 people in the U.K., and that includes some members of the royal family. Prince Charles (the son of Queen Elizabeth and the father of William and Harry) tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House confirmed in late March. Although he experienced “mild symptoms,” the heir to the British throne self-isolated in his Scotland home.

And that month, Prince Albert of Monaco, 62, tested positive for COVID-19, telling People in an exclusive interview, “A little news. Condition unchanged. Little fever, little cough. Vital signs all good. The doctors are satisfied for now.”

The royal family usually spends Easter at Windsor Castle (last year the event fell on the Queen’s birthday), attending church services at St George's Chapel. The event usually draws a happy crowd and chic pictures of Kate Middleton and Prince William, the parents of Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

This year will feel even more unusual as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their 11-month-old son Archie moved to Los Angeles, Calif., after stepping down from royal life in January.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

