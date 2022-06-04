Queen Elizabeth Reveals What's in Her Famous Handbag in Surprise Tea Time with Paddington Bear Skit

Stephanie Petit
·2 min read
The crowd watching a film of Queen Elizabeth II having tea with Paddington Bear on a big screen during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)
The crowd watching a film of Queen Elizabeth II having tea with Paddington Bear on a big screen during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)

Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth kicked off the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday by teaming up with another British icon: Paddington Bear!

In a pre-recorded skit that aired for attendees at the celebratory concert at Buckingham Palace in London, the Queen showed off her comedy and acting chops while hosting the beloved character for tea. After Paddington thanks the monarch for having him during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen asks, "Tea?"

Paddington drinks straight from the teapot, leaving only a few drips for the Queen — but she calmly responds, "Never mind."

"Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich," Paddington offers, pulling one out of his hat. "I always keep one for emergencies."

"So do I. I keep mine in here," the Queen says, pulling a sandwich out of her trusty handbag, an accessory that she's rarely seen without. "For later."

RELATED: A Look Inside Queen Elizabeth's Purse

The equerry looks out the Buckingham Palace windows and lets the Queen know that the party is about to begin.

"Happy Jubilee, Ma'am," Paddington says. "And thank you...for everything."

The Queen replies, "That's very kind."

Outside, drummers start playing the famous beginning of Queen's "We Will Rock You." Queen Elizabeth and Paddington join in by clinking their spoons against the tea cups.

Queen + Adam Lambert opened up the concert, which will star a number of recognizable performers, with Diana Ross set to helm the finale.

This isn't the first time Paddington Bear has met with royalty. In 2017, a costumed character danced with Kate Middleton as she appeared at the bear's namesake train station in London alongside Prince William and Prince Harry.

The skit was no doubt a hit with Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, who attended the Platinum Party at the palace alongside parents Kate and Prince William as well as other members of the royal family.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson attend the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson attend the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)

Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! 

This isn't Queen Elizabeth's first time acting. At the opening ceremony for the 2012 Olympics in London, the monarch appeared in a sketch alongside Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Coco Gauff Becomes the Youngest Woman to Reach a Grand Slam Final in 18 Years

    The formidable 18-year-old American player beat the Italian Martina Trevisan at the French Open in just two sets, before using her platform to protest gun violence.

  • One of Greg Abbott's big stopgap measures following the Texas school massacre? Ordering schools to check their doors every week.

    While Abbott's letter to the Texas Education Agency called for more efforts to keep schools safe, it made not mention of gun control measures.

  • Putin: 'We will guarantee the safe passage' of grain 'with no problems'

    After meeting the African Union leader Macky Sall, Russian President Vladimir Putin says he’s ready to support the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea ports. View on euronews

  • Platinum Jubilee: Duchess of Cambridge chic in lemon yellow for Service of Thanksgiving

    Kate, 40, arrives at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral as part of the Queen's platinum jubilee in high spirits, wearing lemon yellow.

  • Washington Post Adds Editor's Note To Amber Heard Op-Ed After Defamation Verdict

    The opinion piece that sparked Johnny Depp's lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard now includes a note saying the court found parts of it to be defamatory.

  • Avalanche drown Oilers in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

    Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.

  • Stamkos on playoff star power: 'We don't care who who's playing who'

    Steven Stamkos says that while star matchups like Connor McDavid & Nathan MacKinnon are good for the growth of the game, winning is all that matters for the Tampa Bay Lightning at this time of year.

  • Manoah in form, Hernandez homers as Jays beat White Sox 8-3 for 8th straight victory

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah admitted he was thinking about a complete game Thursday as the White Sox were trying to make a comeback attempt in the eighth inning. It provided a learning opportunity for the young right-hander, who provided another strong performance in Toronto's 8-3 win over Chicago. "Baseball is great, man. It teaches you lessons all the time," Manoah said. "That's a good lesson for me, to not worry about pitch count or look ahead in the game. Just stay in myself, con

  • Aspiring GM Deidre Donaldson appreciative of CFL's Women in Football program

    GUELPH, Ont. — Deidre Donaldson can't believe how quickly the time has flown by. The Brampton, Ont., native is completing her four-week stint with the Toronto Argonauts as part of the CFL's inaugural Women in Football Program. The initiative aims to open doors for women in the sport with a meaningful and immersive educational experience. The nine participants — one with each CFL team — worked in football operations, coaching, strength and conditioning and equipment management. "It's been amazing

  • No Dustin? No problem. RBC Canadian Open unfazed by Johnson's withdrawal

    TORONTO — Dustin Johnson was once the face of the RBC Canadian Open but years after he won the men's national golf championship his sudden withdrawal from the PGA Tour event isn't having a significant impact on the tournament's ticket sales. Johnson, who won the Canadian Open in 2018, announced on Tuesday that he would not be playing next week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Instead, Johnson entered the 48-man field for the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, a new rival

  • Captain Kirk: Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk homers twice in 6-5 win over White Sox

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

  • No saddle, no helmet, just a determination to reach the finish line: A glimpse at Indian Horse Relay

    "North America's original extreme sport," as it's known in some circles, has taken off in Canada in recent years. It's called Indian Horse Relay racing, and Jay Peeaychew knows a thing or two about it. The member of Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan is enjoying his fifth year as a relay racer. The 18-year-old was introduced to the sport by an uncle when he was just 14, and he's stayed on track with it ever since. "It's a tough sport, it takes a lot of courage and braveness in you," Peeayc

  • Smith ignores history, takes lead at Memorial

    DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cameron Smith believes he is playing the best golf of his life, and it shows. He is in the lead at Memorial, a tournament where the Australian doesn't have a great history. Smith elicited one of the loudest cheers of a glorious afternoon Friday at Muirfield Village — another anomaly for this weather-plagued tournament — when he holed out with a downhill chip from beyond the green on the par-3 12th that carried him to a 3-under 69. He kept his one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy

  • Kid Line helping Rangers get first series lead this playoffs

    The New York Rangers’ third line has been making valuable contributions all season, and the trio’s success in Game 1 against Tampa Bay is a big reason the team finally has a lead during a postseason series. Dubbed ‘The Kid Line’ because of their ages — Filip Chytil is 22, Alexis Lafrenière 20 and Kaapo Kakko 21 — the three combined for five points in New York's 6-2 victory Wednesday night in the series opener. Now they'll look to keep it going when the Rangers host the Lightning in Game 2 on Fri

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • NHL playoffs: Lightning-Rangers series features goalie showdown for the ages

    The top two goalies in the world going toe-to-toe is just one of the juicy storylines to watch as the Lightning square off with the Rangers.

  • Avalanche emerge from Game 1 chaos to take wild series-opener over Oilers

    Thirteen different players found the back of the net in a completely ridiculous Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night.

  • The Nazem Kadri redemption tour continues

    With another signature game, this time in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final, Nazem Kadri continues to prove he can be a valuable postseason performer.

  • Eight is Enough: Twins dump Blue Jays 9-3 to end Toronto's eight-game win streak

    TORONTO — For a few innings Friday night, it looked like the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays were going to have a back-and-forth slugfest with the ball carrying in the spring air at Rogers Centre. The Minnesota bullpen had other plans, completely shutting down the Toronto offence to help end the Blue Jays' eight-game winning streak. Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda hit two homers apiece and Byron Buxton added a two-run shot as Minnesota dumped Toronto 9-3. Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez gave

  • RBC Canadian Open to have spectator seats 100 feet above course

    TORONTO — Fans at next week's RBC Canadian Open will have the opportunity to dine 100 feet above the golf course. Seats and a table will be suspended above St. George's Golf and Country Club so spectators can take in the first and 18th holes of the PGA Tour event with a bird's-eye view. The dining experience is sponsored by theScore Bet, the official gaming partner of the Canadian Open. "We thought 'O.K., how can we show up the Canadian Open in a way that actually adds value and creates an exper