Queen Elizabeth Reveals COVID-19 Bout Left Her 'Very Tired And Exhausted'

Josephine Harvey
·1 min read
Queen Elizabeth Reveals COVID-19 Bout Left Her 'Very Tired And Exhausted'

Queen Elizabeth revealed she was left tired and exhausted from a recent COVID-19 infection as she spoke with a former coronavirus patient whose brother and father died of the illness.

The 95-year-old monarch, who is triple vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 in February and experienced what Buckingham Palace described as “mild cold-like symptoms.” The palace said she would continue light duties at Windsor throughout the week.

The Queen made the remark during a virtual visit on Wednesday to mark the opening of the Royal London Hospital’s Queen Elizabeth Unit. She spoke with staff and patients who had used the facility during the pandemic, including Asef Hussain, a former COVID-19 patient whose brother and father died after they were infected in December 2020.

Hussain was on a ventilator for seven weeks. Since his release from the hospital, he has used a portable oxygen machine.

“It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it? This horrible pandemic. It’s not a nice result,” the Queen told the former patient.

The new unit was built to meet the demand caused by the pandemic.

The Queen’s health has been called into question in recent months. She was hospitalized in October and has cut back on her duties, canceling some in-person events and delegating more responsibilities to Prince Charles.

Last week, the palace announced she would bow out of the Royal Maundy Service, an Easter week event at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, and that Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, would attend in her place.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Queen Elizabeth Makes Virtual Appearance to Support Hospital After Dropping Out of Annual Easter Tradition

    "It's amazing, isn't it, what can be done, when needs be," the monarch said as she thanked NHS workers upon the official opening of the Royal London Hospital's Queen Elizabeth Unit

  • Queen Elizabeth Shares Emotional Tribute on First Anniversary of Husband Prince Philip's Death

    The royal family gathered last week for a memorial service honoring Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey

  • We can bring healing amid war in Ukraine, even as genocides past and present haunt us

    During Holy Week, Christians will be contemplating the great mystery of evil as reflected in mass graves, drawing hope from the empty tomb of Easter.

  • Selena Gomez Goes Retro In Bubblegum Pink Suit Skirt and Blazer Set

    On Saturday, Selena Gomez walked the red carpet at Deadline's Contenders Television event in a bubblegum pink minidress and jacket with Martin Short.

  • Hail Piles Up in Seattle

    A hailstorm swept over Seattle, Washington, on April 9, as the convergence zone brought a variety of weather conditions to the area, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Video filmed by Shelby Flick shows hailstones piling up on her deck on Saturday.The NWS said “sudden downpours, small hail, occasional lightning” and snow were possible across the Seattle area. Credit: Shelby Flick via Storyful

  • Duchess of York praised alleged Turkish fraudster – who paid her £225,000 – as ‘wonderful man’

    The Duchess of York praised an alleged Turkish fraudster as a “wonderful man” just weeks after he transferred £225,000 to her, social media videos reveal.

  • Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tie the knot in extravagant Palm Beach ceremony

    Celebrity guests who attended the wedding included Gordon Ramsay, Serena and Venus Williams, Mel C and Eva Longoria

  • Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Can't Get Enough of These Designers

    The duchesses might have different tastes in style, but they share the same love for a variety of designers, from fine jewelry to beloved fashion houses.

  • Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding: Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Gordon Ramsay among guests at Palm Beach ceremony

    Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay and Eva Longoria were among the celebrities at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's star-studded Florida wedding. Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, got married in a lavish ceremony in the grounds of her father Nelson's $103m (£79.1m) Palm Beach mansion. The wedding, believed to have cost up to $3.6m (£3m), started at around 6pm in a giant tent on Mr Peltz's oceanfront lawn.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be