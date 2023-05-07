Queen Elizabeth would be proud of you, Prince of Wales tells King

The Coronation Concert, attended by all the main Royals, formed the centrepiece of Sunday's celebrations - REUTERS

The Prince of Wales has spoken of the deep pride Elizabeth II would have felt as her son was crowned at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William, 40, paid an emotional tribute to his father during the Coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening.

Taking to the Union Flag-shaped stage midway through the colourful spectacle, he said: “As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future.

“And I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a proud mother.”

The Prince told the crowd of 20,000 crammed into the castle grounds that his father had “dedicated himself to the service” of others for more than 50 years.

Highlighting his father's concern for the planet “long before it was an everyday issue”, his support for young people and for those of all faiths, he added: “Pa, we are all so proud of you.”

The Royal family watched the Coronation Concert from their box together with the Prime Minister - REUTERS

The King, 74, and Queen, 75, watched the concert from the Royal Box, alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and a host of other family members.

It was considered a step too far for Prince Louis, five, who stole the show on Saturday with his animated display and who was almost certainly in need of an early night.

The VIP guests were joined at one point by Kermit the Frog, who was drafted in by the King to take centre stage.

Winnie the Pooh also put in an appearance, chatting to Piglet about the King’s well-documented love of red squirrels.

Earlier, the King and Queen attended a family supper at Windsor Castle before hosting a reception for the VIP guests invited to the concert, among them Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister.

Exhausted after the long day of ceremonial ritual, processions and celebrations, they opted to stay behind the scenes for much of the day and did not take part in any Big Lunch events or street parties, leaving younger royals to enjoy their own moment in the spotlight.

The Prince and Princess spent 40 minutes greeting revellers enjoying a street party on the Long Walk, shaking hands, comforting crying children and even indulging in a sip of gin from a paper cup.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie attended a street party in Chalfont St Giles, Bucks, while the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were in Cranleigh, Surrey, and the Princess Royal was in Swindon.

Jill Biden, the US first lady, joined Mr Sunak for a Big Lunch in Downing St, where guests tucked into coronation quiches, coronation chicken, sausage rolls and smoked salmon amid the red, blue and white bunting.

Jill Biden - EPA

On Monday, six million people are expected to join the Big Help Out volunteer initiative, which Mr Sunak said he hoped would create a legacy of volunteering for “years” to come.

The Marchioness of Lansdowne, 68, the Queen’s close friend and companion, who attended her throughout the day, said both Charles and Camilla were “extremely” tired after the Coronation but “so proud of how it went.”

Buckingham Palace said Their Majesties were “deeply touched” by the outpouring of support throughout the celebrations.

A spokesman said the couple were “profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion - and to the very many who turned out to show their support in such numbers in London and further afield.”

Meanwhile, it emerged that despite family tensions, the King raised a toast to his grandson, Archie, at a family lunch at Buckingham Palace after the Coronation ceremony.

Before the meal began, Prince William stood and congratulated his father on such a momentous day.

The King thanked everyone who had made the day so special before raising a glass to his three grandchildren Prince George, who served as a Page of Honour, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who had all behaved impeccably,

But he made a point of also toasting “those that weren’t there” and wished his other grandson a very happy birthday “wherever he was,” according to reports.

The King at the concert - REUTERS

Among the stars performing at the concert alongside a 74-piece orchestra were Take That, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, while representatives from the Royal Opera, the Royal College of Art and the Royal Shakespeare Company offered a nod to the King’s own interests.

The appearance of Richie prompted a royal singalong during his rendition of Easy.

The King himself also got to his feet to dance - as did the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. while Zara and Mike Tindall could be seen singing along, with some swaying from the Duke of Edinburgh.

As he took to the stage, Prince William said he wanted to say a few words about his father and why he believed the weekend was so important.

There were groans as he joked: “But don’t worry, unlike Lionel, I won’t go on all night long.”

The Prince added: “For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message. Service.”

Prince William - Chris Jackson/Getty

He highlighted his father’s first words on entering Westminster Abbey for his Coronation - a pledge that he came "not to be served but to serve".

“For over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected,” he said.

“Take the natural world. He warned us of the risks to our planet’s health long before it was an everyday issue.

“Or the Prince’s Trust. It has supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to realise their ambitions.

“And, perhaps most importantly of all, my father has always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds, and all communities, deserve to be celebrated and supported.”

Katy Perry

The Prince also expressed pride and gratitude in those who serve in other ways in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities.

“I wish I could mention you all,” he added. “Your service inspires us all, and tonight we celebrate you too.”

The Prince ended his speech with a rousing pledge of his own: “I commit myself to serve you all. King, Country and Commonwealth. God Save The King!”