Queen Elizabeth Is Pretty in Pink as She Arrives to 21-Gun Salute in Wales

Queen Elizabeth is praising the spirit of the Welsh people for rising to the challenges of the COVID pandemic.

The Queen, 95, is in Cardiff to open the latest session of the Senedd, or Welsh Parliament. There, she expressed her "pleasure" that Prince William and Kate Middleton and her son Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had lived in the country.

The Queen, in a pink Stewart Parvin coat decorated with a Welsh daffodil brooch (signifying the national flower of Wales) and a hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan, also spoke of the difficult days of the pandemic.

She shared: "Recent times have, in many ways, brought us closer together. We all owe a debt of gratitude to those who have risen so magnificently to the challenges of the last 18 months - from key workers to volunteers, who have done so much to serve their communities. They are shining examples of the spirit for which the Welsh people are so renowned, a spirit which I have personally encountered so many times."

The Queen continued, expressing that it was a "source of pleasure" that both Prince Charles and Camilla, together with William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (who lived in Anglesey, north Wales when they were first married) have "have had homes in Wales, and experienced its very special sense of community."

She added, "The Welsh people have much to be proud of and over the next five years, I am sure you will continue to be inspired by their indomitable spirit, as you represent the interests of Wales and its people, make laws for Wales, and hold the Welsh Government to account."

The visit came as she continued her active week when she attended a service for the Royal British Legion, with her daughter Princess Anne, and undertook a series of audiences back at Buckingham Palace. For the second time in the last few days she used a walking stick to aid her.

The Queen's arrival in the city on the royal train was heralded when a 21-gun salute took place on the bayside below the Welsh Parliament.

The smoke from the guns was still clearing when Prince Charles and Camilla arrived, about five minutes ahead of the Queen.

Then, as her car arrived at the side of the building, the Band of the Royal Marines band played the Welsh national anthem (the British one, God Save the Queen was played moments earlier).

Moments after, she smiled broadly as she was greeted by Charles and Camilla. Walking through the hallway of the stunning waterside Parliament building, she was heralded by a fanfare from four state trumpeters followed by a moving performance of Ar Lan y Môr by the youth group of the Welsh National Opera.

After an address by Presiding Officer, or Llywydd, of the Senedd, the Queen spoke. "When I was here for the last opening in 2016, I noted that the Fifth Assembly would mark a significant development in the history of devolution in Wales. Since then, further measures have been taken to strengthen the foundations of your Parliamentary democracy."

"The Wales Act 2017 established this parliament on a new basis, and you have used this legislation to help the public better understand your work, and to include more people in the democratic process."

"As a result, this parliament is now recognized in law as Senedd Cymru, or the Welsh Parliament. The name reflects this institution's evolution over its 22 years into one with law-making powers over a wide range of areas that are central to Welsh life, and the ability to vary taxes. It demonstrates your status as a national parliament, working on behalf of the people of Wales."

After the ceremony, Queen met some of the 'COVID champions' who've served their communities during the testing last 18 months.

After the Queen left, Charles and Camilla spent some more time meeting local dignitaries and those who have supported their communities during the pandemic