Queen Elizabeth Praises the News Media's 'Invaluable' Role During Coronavirus Pandemic

Queen Elizabeth is thankful for the "invaluable" role played by the professional news media during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has once again demonstrated what an important public service the established news media provides, both nationally and regionally,” the 94-year-old British monarch said in a letter to the UK News Media Association (NMA) that was published on Monday.

"As our world has changed dramatically, having trusted, reliable sources of information, particularly at a time when there are so many sources competing for our attention, is vital," she continued.

The Queen sent her letter to mark the beginning of the NMA's 2020 Journalism Matters Week, which highlights the positive influence the traditional news media can have.

During the pandemic, this has included drawing public attention to such things as the plight of the elderly in care homes, the need for specialist respirators on Intensive Care Units and the acute shortage of personal protective equipment for frontline medical staff — something the royal family's favorite fashion brands helped to correct.

The U.K. print media has also campaigned for small businesses, launched initiatives to help people stay in touch during lockdown and run fundraising appeals for people facing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.

It was also instrumental in highlighting the $40 million fundraising walk of Captain Tom Moore, who the Queen knighted in a special Windsor Castle ceremony in July.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth and Captain Tom Moore

"The efforts of the news media to support communities throughout the United Kingdom during the pandemic have been invaluable – whether through fundraising, encouraging volunteering, or providing a lifeline for the elderly and vulnerable to the outside world," the Queen added in her letter.

"As you reflect on your achievements this year, and the challenges you have faced, I send my warm good wishes to you all for a most successful and memorable week."

Writing in response to the Queen's words, NMA chairman Henry Faure Walker said, "In the news media industry, part of our job has been to help our readers make sense of these unprecedented events.

The Royal Family/Instagram The Queen visits a newspaper on Fleet Street, London in 1976

"We have reported on every twist and turn of the local and national lockdowns and kept you up to date with vital public health information."

He continued, "Sometimes, our role has been to seek clarity amid confusion from the authorities, and toxic misinformation about coronavirus spread by bad actors on social media.

"It’s a role we take very seriously."

