Queen Elizabeth II latest: Thousands queue to pay respects as King Charles travels to Northern Ireland

Chanel Zagon
·6 min read
Mourners queued throughout the night at St Giles' Cathedral to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth
Thousands of tearful mourners continued to file past Queen Elizabeth's coffin throughout the night, paying their last respects to the monarch at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The monarch's coffin will today return to London with the Queen's only daughter, Princess Anne, to accompany her late mother on the solemn flight home.

Following final prayers from mourners in Edinburgh, the coffin will be taken by hearse from the Cathedral to Edinburgh Airport at 5pm. The RAF flight is due to depart at 6pm and arrive at RAF Northolt, in west London, at 6.55pm.

Crowds are set to flood the route into the city as the coffin is transported to Buckingham Palace, where it will be received at the grand entrance by a guard of honour.

The arrival will be witnessed by King Charles III and the Queen Consort along with other members of the Royal family.

07:12 AM

Emotional mourners 'overwhelmed' as they step inside Cathedral

The sound of applause from mourners lining the street outside St Giles' Cathedral echoed into the night as King Charles and his siblings left the vigil on Monday evening.

Members of the public told reporters they were overwhelmed to view the late Queen's coffin as they entered the Cathedral to pay their respects.

"I was awed by the fact that I was in the Cathedral with Queen Elizabeth, who I have looked up to all my life," said Marie Claire Cross. "It was awesome in the true sense of the word and it was so sad."

Frances Thain, 63, said she was surprised to see the four children of the late Queen as she stepped inside.

"I was just overwhelmed because there were so much to take in," she said.

People queue to enter St Giles' Cathedral and pay respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth
06:55 AM

The Queen’s children form royal guard of honour around her coffin

There were no tears and no wails. Just the sound of footsteps, then arms clasped and heads bowed, writes Royal Editor Hannah Furness.

For 10 minutes, as members of the public filed past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, her four children stood vigil in the most solemn duty imaginable.

The King, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex had walked together up the aisle of St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, in a well-practised step – honed over a lifetime of shared public life.

As they reached the coffin, they divided – each taking a side to honour their mother and show that she was not alone.

The Countess of Wessex, the Earl of Wessex, the Duke of York, King Charles III, the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence during a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh
06:34 AM

Australian government says image of King Charles may not replace late Queen on currency

The Australian government said on Tuesday the image of King Charles III would not automatically replace Queen Elizabeth II's on $5 notes and an Australian figure may be used instead.

While coins are mandated to carry the image of the British monarch, Federal Assistant Minister for the Treasury Andrew Leigh said on Tuesday the decision to include the late Queen's image on the $5 note was about her personality as opposed to her status as the monarch.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had yet to turn his attention to whether an Australian should be on the $5 note.

"I think this is a time where a bit of respect is required. We will deal with these issues appropriately, in an orderly way, in a way that is respectful," he said.

05:47 AM

Today's Daily Telegraph front page

05:29 AM

In pictures: Mourners queue overnight to farewell Queen

People queue to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as she lies at rest at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh
People queue to enter St Giles' Cathedral and pay respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth
A man carries a child as he and others queue to enter St Giles' Cathedral and pay respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth
04:56 AM

What's happening today

Queen Elizabeth's coffin will begin its poignant journey home to London on Tuesday, leaving Scotland in the early evening following a day of prayers.

Here's a breakdown of today's events and what happens next:

  • 5pm: Following prayers, the coffin will be taken by hearse from St Giles’ Cathedral to Edinburgh Airport

  • 6pm: Princess Anne will accompany the coffin home to London, with the aircraft landing at RAF Northolt, in west London, at 6.55pm

  • On arrival at Northolt: The coffin will be placed in a state hearse as a royal salute is given by an RAF guard of honour

  • Hearse to Buckingham Palace: The hearse will drive to Buckingham Palace, where it will be received at the grand entrance by a guard of honour

  • Chaplains to King to watch over coffin overnight: The coffin will remain in the Bow Room before a procession on Wednesday to Westminster Hall for the start of the lying in state

04:38 AM

King Charles to visit Northern Ireland for the first time as monarch

The King will travel to Northern Ireland for the first time as monarch on Tuesday, along with the Queen Consort as part of his Operation Spring Tide tour around the UK.

He is set to meet the region's political leaders at the royal estate of Hillsborough Castle, south of Belfast, where he will receive tributes and sympathies from parties.

King Charles will then attend an Anglican religious service in Belfast alongside the president, prime minister and foreign minister of Ireland.

The King and the Queen Consort will then return to London in the evening for the arrival of his late mother's hearse at Buckingham Palace.

04:25 AM

Today's top stories

  • King Charles and his siblings stood together in a solemn and silent vigil in Edinburgh on Monday, with members of the public filing past to pay their last respects

  • The first mourners to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II lying in state in Westminster Hall started queuing on Monday, even though the doors will not open until 5pm on Wednesday

  • Shops across Britain have announced that they will close on Monday September 19 in a show of respect for Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral

  • Prince Harry's recent statement show that he is focused entirely on mourning his grandmother – and remind us of what has been lost

  • Scotland shows its fierce pride in Queen Elizabeth II by coming out in force to watch her three sons and daughter in deepest mourning

  • The Duke of Sussex has been denied the right to wear military uniform at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and ceremonial events leading up to it

  • Queen Elizabeth would have wanted Prince Harry to wear military uniform at her funeral

  • A carriage of the Royal train, modified especially to carry Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, lies unused after plans for the nation to turn out to show its respects were scrapped over fears for public safety and disruption

