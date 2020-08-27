Queen Elizabeth has never eaten pizza and can we just stop

From Cosmopolitan

The Queen has never lived a 'normal' life. She grew up living in palaces, being waited on by staff, and you should have seen her baffled expression when she came face-to-face with a supermarket self-service check out for the first time last year.

But despite all that, there's one thing I still cannot get past: Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, has never eaten pizza. Pizza. No pizza! Imagine.

According to the monarch's former royal chef, never has she sunk her teeth into a deep pan stuffed crust pepperoni, with extra mozzarella. Never has she enjoyed Pizza Express' glorious garlic butter as an unnecessary side to one of their Romanas. She probably hasn't even had a pizza slice from Gregg's, FFS. It's a travesty, and now I'm starting to wonder whether - despite all her travels and tiaras - Queen Elizabeth has ever really lived at all.

Darren McGrady, the Queen's former chef who dropped this bombshell, revealed to Us Weekly: "In the years that I cooked at [Buckingham] palace, the Queen never had pizza."

Darren was employed by the royals for 15 years, so if the monarch never had pizza in that time, you can probably assume that means she's never had it at all. I can't imagine her with a JustEat account, anyway.

Other royals do eat pizza though, which is reassuring. "I didn’t start cooking pizza until I moved across to Kensington palace," revealed Darren. At Kensington Palace, he cooked for Princess Diana and Princes William and Harry, so it seems there was a bit more normality on the menu over there. "I [made] pizza all the time for William," the chef added.

There is one redeeming factor about this whole conversation, though. Apparently Her Majesty does have a particular penchant for chocolate - especially if it's dark. I now feel comforted by the thought of her tucking into a line of Bournville every night before settling into another episode of The Durrell's on Netflix.

