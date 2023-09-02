Queen Elizabeth national memorial to be unveiled on her 100th birthday year

Elizabeth II died nearly a year ago, aged 96, on her Platinum Jubilee year - Christopher Furlong/PA Wire

A national memorial to Elizabeth II will be announced in 2026 to coincide with what would have been her 100th birthday year, the Government has announced.

The Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee will consider proposals for both a permanent memorial and a “national legacy programme” that will recognise her life of service.

It will be chaired by Lord Janvrin, one of the late Queen’s most loyal and trusted aides who served as her private secretary from 1999 to 2007.

He said: “It is an honour to be asked to chair the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee. It will be a unique challenge to try to capture for future generations Her Late Majesty’s extraordinary contribution to our national life throughout her very long reign.”

The committee will work closely with both the Royal household and the Government, taking its recommendations to the King and the Prime Minister for the final sign-off.

It will engage with the public to ensure that ideas and suggestions are considered from people from all walks of life.

Writing in The Telegraph, below, Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, said: “For more than 70 years, she was our greatest public servant, an anchor of stability in an ever-changing and often uncertain world.

“Queen Elizabeth II will forever be an icon of the very best of our values and the British spirit. I know that her memorial and programmes created in her honour will champion the example she set and inspire a renewed sense of public service for generations to come.”

Oliver Dowden said it was right ‘as a country’ to honour the late Queen’s legacy - Simon Dawson/No 10 Downing Street

He said that the UK had a “proud history” of memorialising its monarchs and that Lord Janvrin would bring “a wealth of experience” to the new project, which would be about “more than stone and marble”.

It was Lord Janvrin, who at 1am on Aug 31 1997, took the first call from the British embassy in Paris about a car accident involving Diana, Princess of Wales.

He immediately telephoned the Queen and the Prince of Wales, who were asleep at Balmoral. The news that the Princess had died came less than three hours later.

Story continues

Before joining the Royal household in 1987, the crossbench peer was an officer in the Royal Navy between 1964 and 1975, before joining the Foreign Office, where he spent 12 years.

He served as the late Queen’s assistant private secretary and deputy private secretary before being promoted to the top job in 1999, succeeding Lord Fellowes.

He was also keeper of the Royal Archives, a trustee of the Royal Collection Trust and the chairman of The Queen’s Silver Jubilee Trust, later the Queen’s Trust.

On his retirement, he was promoted to Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order and was later appointed a permanent lord-in-waiting to the Royal household.

Lord Janvrin, pictured with the late Queen in 2002, will chair the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee - Ian Jones for The Telegraph

Since then, he has often proved a trusted sounding board by aides who turn to him for his counsel and expertise.

He chaired the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke of Sussex, from 2010 until 2016 and was a trustee of the Queen’s 80th Birthday Trust.

Some of Britain’s most famous landmarks have been erected in memory of senior royals, not least the white marble Queen Victoria memorial outside Buckingham Palace, the Royal Albert Hall and the Albert Memorial in Kensington Gardens.

A national memorial to George V was unveiled in 1947 opposite the Houses of Parliament in Old Palace Yard.

In 1955, the late Queen unveiled a memorial to her father, George VI, three years after his death. In 2009, a statue dedicated to his wife, Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, was erected nearby seven years after her death.

Prince Charles, now the King, chaired the panel that picked the winning design for his grandmother’s memorial from a shortlist of five.

There is also precedent for national legacy programmes, sometimes referred to as “living memorials” to be established following the deaths of monarchs.

The memorials of George VI and Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, both stand on The Mall in central London - John Stillwell/PA Wire

In 1936, a George V memorial fund supported the creation and protection of a network of 506 parks, playing fields, recreational grounds and green spaces across the UK, a large percentage of which still exist and are managed by Fields in Trust.

In 1952, funding was raised to commemorate George VI by improving the wellbeing of young people and the elderly people, such as with the creation of day centres and clubs and the training of youth leaders.

Further appointments to the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee will be announced in due course, but will include a range of senior figures and experts.

The Cabinet Office recently warned that the late Queen’s name would be “closely protected” and that applications from those wishing to mark her reign with a park, garden or street using her full title would only be granted to those with strong royal connections.

Buildings, pubs or businesses cannot be named after the late monarch without permission and will be allowed only if they are “dignified and appropriate”.

Late Queen’s memorial will continue a proud tradition of honouring our monarchs

By Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister

It has been almost a year since the nation, and indeed the world, said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II. For more than 70 years, she was our greatest public servant, an anchor of stability in an ever-changing and often uncertain world.

Of course, it is right that as a country we honour Her Late Majesty’s legacy. As the first step towards this, the Government, with the support of the Royal Household, has established a new Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee.

The committee will develop proposals for both a permanent memorial to the late Queen, and a broader legacy programme that will allow everyone in the UK to commemorate her life of service to our nation.

We have a proud history of memorialising our kings, queens and other great figures in our history. Statues of Queen Elizabeth’s parents stand proudly on The Mall, Her Late Majesty’s grandfather, George V, overlooks Parliament and Queen Victoria commands the front of Buckingham Palace, just as her husband is magnificently memorialised near Hyde Park.

The new Queen Elizabeth Memorial will carry on this tradition. The committee will be led by Lord Janvrin, the Queen’s former private secretary, who served her and the Royal Household for two decades. He will bring a wealth of experience to this national project.

Building a meaningful national memorial to Queen Elizabeth should be about more than stone and marble. She touched our lives in her seven decades on the throne and both the Royal family and the Government wish to ensure that everybody in the UK can continue to celebrate her values.

This is why a UK-wide legacy programme will be developed alongside the work on a permanent memorial. For previous monarchs, these were significant charitable endeavours, dedicated to improving the lives of people across the nation.

After the death of King George V in 1936, a protected network of more than 500 parks and playing fields were established in his memory. Today, almost 90 years later, these are still being enjoyed by people the length and breadth of the country, including in my own constituency.

Similarly, in honour of George VI grants were awarded to charities improving the lives of young and elderly people, largely through the creation of recreation centres, training schemes and youth hostels.

It will be for the memorial committee to gather ideas on the form and focus of Queen Elizabeth’s legacy programme, and in doing this it will ensure that ideas are considered from people of all walks of life and parts of our United Kingdom.

I am sure the final proposals reflect Queen Elizabeth’s interests and life of service, and for them to coincide with what would have been Her Late Majesty’s 100th birthday year in 2026.

Queen Elizabeth II will forever be an icon of the very best of our values and the British spirit. I know that her memorial and programmes created in her honour will champion the example she set and inspire a renewed sense of public service for generations to come.