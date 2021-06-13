Queen Elizabeth Meets President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at Windsor Castle

Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

President Joe Biden met with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on Sunday. After meeting briefly on Friday, he continued his first weekend with the Queen since his inauguration as President of the United States.

President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled into Windsor from the Group of Seven (G-7) Summit, which began on June 11 in Cornwall, England.

They were welcomed at the dais in the Quadrangle of the castle, and a Guard of Honor formed of the Queen's Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards gave the First Couple a royal salute. The Queen and the Bidens then had tea inside the 1,000-year-old castle.

Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

News of the Queen and the President's meeting was announced on June 3, and President Biden is the 13th American president the Queen has met during her historic reign across nearly 70 decades.

RELATED: The Sweet Story Behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Girl's Name

The meeting also marked the Queen's first major engagement since her husband Prince Philip died in April at age 99. She has spent much of the last year at her Windsor Castle home, meeting virtually with dignitaries both domestic and international.

The Queen, 95, most recently hosted former President Donald Trump and his family at Buckingham Palace in 2019, and also welcomed former President Barack Obama to Windsor in 2016.

Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

The annual G-7 economic summit marked the first face-to-face gathering in two years for leaders representing Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the U.K., and the U.S. This year's events focused on the pandemic recovery theme of "build back better," according to organizers.

Biden is next scheduled to continue onto Brussels for a NATO summit.

Asked in April if Biden, 78, wanted to meet the Queen while in the U.K., Press Secretary Jen Psaki replied: "Who wouldn't want to meet the Queen?"