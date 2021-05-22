Queen Elizabeth Made a Sweet Sartorial Nod to Prince Philip During Her Latest Outing

Alicia Brunker
·1 min read

Queen Elizabeth just attended her first solo royal engagement since the passing of Prince Philip, and while her husband couldn't physically be by her side, the monarch made sure his presence was still there.

On Saturday morning, the Queen visited the Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth — an aircraft carrier named after her — in Portsmouth, wearing a red coat, matching hat, and a brooch that paid tribute to Philip, who was also a naval veteran.

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth

According to People, she wore the "Scarab" brooch, which was a present from her late husband. Philip gifted her the yellow gold pin with rubies and diamonds back in 1966, and the Queen most recently wore the meaningful accessory in the couple's 70th wedding anniversary portrait. In light of her outfit's sentimental detail, Queen Elizabeth remained all business at the engagement.

During the outing, she went aboard the warship ahead of its upcoming world tour, before meeting with the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, and Royal Marines who will be serving on the journey.

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth

RELATED: The Queen Celebrated Her 95th Birthday With a Tribute to Prince Philip

Days following Philip's funeral, the Queen celebrated her 95th birthday at Windsor Castle during her period of Royal Mourning, but soon after, she got right back to work, attending her first official engagement alongside Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the State Opening of Parliament.

"She understands that she has a job to do, and [Philip] would have wanted her to crack on," a former Palace aide previously told People. "She did do so when he retired from public life." Another royal insider added, "She will never abdicate because of duty and honor and public service is so deep in her, as it was for him."

