Queen Elizabeth laid to rest

Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
Millions of people around the world watched as Queen Elizabeth II was honored in a majestic state funeral service. Hurricane Fiona left catastrophic damage behind in Puerto Rico. And schools have banned thousands of books since 2021.

Millions in London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The eyes of the world were on London on Monday as Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest. Millions were drawn to the streets of London – and likely billions more to their TVs and computer screens around the world – to pay their respects to the monarch, who was celebrated at a funeral at Westminster Abbey and brought to her final place of rest, St George's Chapel. More than 10,000 police officers were on patrol as members of the royal family and hundreds of foreign dignitaries and heads of state descended on Westminster Abbey.

  • Committal service: The queen headed to her final resting place in Windsor Castle, where a committal service took place before she was lowered into the Royal Vault. Later, the queen will  be laid to rest with her husband, Prince Philip, during a private service for the family.

  • During the service: The crown, scepter and orb were removed from the top of the coffin and placed on an altar at St. George’s Chapel, marking the final separation of the late queen from her crown.

  • King Charles III: The new king stood by quietly during the moments of farewell and appeared somber and a bit teary-eyed before his mother’s coffin was lowered into the vault.

King Charles III joins the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II as it leaves Westminster Abbey.
📸 Photo gallery: See King Charles III, Prince Harry, all royals who attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Kate, Princess of Wales, from left, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Princess Beatrice follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.
The most famous piece of dropped paper in the world

As billions of people tuned in, the spotlight shined on royal family members and dignitaries mourning Queen Elizabeth, their longest-reigning monarch, in a solemn, well-rehearsed ceremony. The spotlight also shined on a small piece of paper that fell from a bishop's hand and floated near the queen's coffin. Enter #papergate. It sparked a viral flood of responses as social media users investigated what the piece of paper could be and who dropped it. Of course, there's already a Twitter account, slow-motion footage of the "drop" and even a fake Netflix series. And in a jarring moment that also gained attention online, a police officer collapsed and was carried out on a stretcher during the funeral.

The Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy are walked inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Flooding, mudslides, massive power loss in Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona smashed through Puerto Rico early Monday with pounding rain and winds that triggered mudslides, "catastrophic" flooding and a power outage that swept across the island of 3.2 million people. More than 1,000 water rescues were performed and more were underway, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said. Parts of Puerto Rico are still healing from the battering wrought by Hurricane Maria five years ago — more than 3,000 homes still have blue tarps for a roof. Now, residents could see up to 30 inches of rain before Hurricane Fiona rolls out of the area late Monday, AccuWeather reported. Where will Fiona go next? A look at the damage and forecast.

Playa Salinas is flooded after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Thousands of books banned since 2021

Over the past year or so, there were at least 2,500 book bans in more than 130 school districts across 30-plus states, according to PEN America, a free speech and literary organization. While large majorities of Americans oppose book bans, PEN attributes the movement largely to the dozens of groups – many self-described as “parents’ rights” organizations – that have disseminated lists of books they argue aren’t appropriate for school children. The common denominators across the bulk of these books are well-documented: Books that are by authors of color, deal with racism and/or feature LGBTQ+ relationships are overrepresented on the lists. Many are graphic novels. Read more about the book bans here.

The book bans documented by PEN between July 2021 and July 2022 took place in 138 school districts across 32 states, a significant increase from PEN’s April tally, which found bans in 90 districts in 26 states.
Adnan Syed, at center of hit podcast 'Serial,' to be released from prison

More than two decades after Adnan Syed was sentenced to a lifetime in prison and eight years after the shaky case against him became the center of the hit podcast "Serial," a judge on Monday vacated Syed's conviction. Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn ordered that Syed’s conviction be vacated after prosecutors said they no longer have faith in their original case. The podcast, which looked into who killed Hae Min Lee, Syed's ex-girlfriend, captured national attention as it examined glaring problems with both Syed's defense and the prosecution's case. Syed was sentenced to a lifetime in prison, plus 30 years, after he was convicted of the 1999 murder. He has maintained his innocence since age 17. Would his conviction have been overturned without "Serial"? Keep reading.

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. A judge has ordered the release of Syed after overturning his conviction for a 1999 murder that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.”
A break from the news

  • 👻 Halloween inflatables: Can they withstand the elements – and kids? We tested them.

  • 💌 Advice needed: "Do I have to invite a frenemy to my wedding to keep the peace?"

  • 📲 Apple Pay Later: Buy now, pay later option coming soon to iOS 16. What you should know.

