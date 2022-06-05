Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: Who attended the Platinum Jubilee Pageant? More questions answered

The horses have galloped, the cannons have burst and the planes have flown – Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee is officially in the books.

The celebration marked the queen's 70th year on the British throne, an unprecedented feat for the monarchy that called for elaborate plans, including a four-day holiday weekend full of parties, pageants and concerts.

Members of the royal family including Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate, and their three young Cambridge royals, George, Charlotte and Louis, all celebrated Thursday with their family matriarch as the military put on the Trooping the Colour showcase. The parade and pomp marked the start of a weekend-long host of events to honor the long-reigning queen.

The 96-year-old monarch celebrated the official anniversary of her time on the throne, or her Ascension Day, on Feb. 6, the same day in 1952 she began carrying the title after her father, King George VI, died. She was formally crowned on June 2, 1953.

The working royal family stands with Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2, 2022, in London.

We answer some common questions surrounding the momentous occasion.

What is the Platinum Jubilee?

Jubilees are not uncommon in British royal history. Queen Elizabeth II has celebrated several but is the first monarch to celebrate a platinum year of 70. In 2012, the queen celebrated her Diamond Jubilee, marking 60 years on the throne.

Throughout her 70th year of rule, several events have taken place before this weekend's long-awaited festivities.

Members of the public fill The Mall ahead of a flypast over Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour in London on June 2, 2022.

In May, the jubilee kicked off with a 90-minute arena theater show which included more than 500 horses (one of the queen's favorite animals) and 1,000 performers showed off a look through history of the British Monarchy, beginning with Elizabeth I.

Did Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations?

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan traveled to the U.K. for the festivities, but aren't visibly taking part in everything.

Those who watched the Trooping of the Colour might have noticed the royal family members were missing from the balcony photo.

Harry and Meghan, as well as the Queen's second son Prince Andrew, weren't invited to the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the parade because it was limited to just the "working" royal family members. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from their royal roles and moved to California two years ago, instead watched from the nearby Major General's Office. Prince Andrew stepped away from public duties amid controversy over his links with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry exit the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral with Harry's cousin Zara Tindall, right.

Harry and Meghan, however, were present for the national service of thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday. They were joined by Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate. Queen Elizabeth did not attend the service after experiencing "discomfort" after Thursday's activities.

Prince Andrew was expected to attend the church service but did not after testing positive for COVID-19.

While the celebratory figure of the weekend is the queen, Saturday also marked the first birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's youngest child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Who performed at the Platinum Party?

During Saturday's portion of the Platinum Jubilee festivities, members of the royal family visited Wales and Northern Ireland.

But the evening's main event was a large concert at Buckingham called the "Platinum Party at the Palace." While the queen did not appear physically, she did star in a pre-recorded video having tea with Paddington Bear that opened the festivities, to the delight of her family members sitting in the royal box.

Prince William and Duchess Kate brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte along to see a lineup that included Elton John, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alicia Keys, Diana Ross, Rod Stewart, Duran Duran, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Queen featuring Adam Lambert. Among the other royals in attendance were Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, as well as Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and their husbands.

Charles gave a short speech directed to “Your Majesty, Mummy,” saluting his mother's “lifetime of selfless service.”

“You have met us and talked with us. You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us, for these 70 years,” Charles said as scenes from the queen’s life were projected on the palace walls. “You pledged to serve your whole life – you continue to deliver.”

Why didn't the queen attend Friday's service?

Though Queen Elizabeth II had a great time at Thursday's Trooping the Colour parade, she sat out of Friday's service of thanksgiving due to "discomfort" she's experiencing, Buckingham Palace said Thursday evening.

The change disappointed millions, not to mention the queen herself, as the palace announced the news.

"Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend," the statement said.

Britain's Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II watch the Trooping of the Colour in London on June 2, 2022.

Given the religious and family-oriented aspects of the service, it was considered one of her must-do events during the four-day jubilee weekend.

The queen, however, did appear on the balcony to take the salute of her troops on Thursday, looking happy and well and even chatted to one of her great-grandchildren.

She also made a surprise appearance on the balcony for the final day of the Platinum Jubilee.

Who was on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the queen?

Queen Elizabeth appeared for the first time in years on the balcony of Buckingham Palace Thursday.

She appeared first with one of her royal cousins, the Duke of Kent, to take the salute of her troops, and then with her extended family of "working royals."

Queen Elizabeth II flanked by her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2, 2022.

For the second appearance on the balcony, the family group flanking the queen included Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla; Prince William and Duchess Kate and their three children; Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence; and the queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, his wife Countess Sophie and their two teenage children, James, Viscount Severn, and Lady Louise Windsor.

Also on the balcony were the queen's cousins, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

On Sunday, the queen made a surprise third appearance on the balcony, again joined by Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate and their three children.

Who was in the royal box at the Platinum Jubilee?

Several royals and other established people in the U.K. were seated in the royal box at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert on Saturday and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.

During Saturday's events, royal members including Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla; Prince William and Duchess Kate and their three children; Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with their husbands; Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence; Princess Anne's daughter Zara, her husband Mike Tindall and their three children; Prince Edward; Kate's sister Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton and more.

Senior royals appear in the royal box to watch the Platinum Jubilee concert on June 4.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and his wife Saadiya Khan also joined the family in the royal box.

Much of the same crowd returned on Sunday. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's 1-year-old son August made his first public appearance. The Platinum Jubilee Pageant also marked Princess Beatrice's stepson Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi's first public royal festivity. Her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares his son with ex, Dara Huang.

Harry and Meghan were noticeably absent.

Who is the Duke of Kent?

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, 86, is the queen's cousin (both are descendants of King George V). He stood very tall in his military uniform next to the diminutive queen during her first balcony appearance.

Since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, last year, the duke is the senior male royal of the queen's generation and has occasionally stood in for her at official events.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Kent watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on June 2, 2022, the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

How to watch the queen's Platinum Jubilee via live streaming and TV

There are ways to watch the anniversary events from the comfort of your home.

In the U.S., Americans can watch the BBC's official coverage of the jubilee on ABC, which has partnered with the U.K.'s national broadcaster to provide live reports of events daily on all its platforms but especially on royals-loving morning programs.

The network will also stream Saturday's "Party at the Palace" concert on Hulu.

PBS and other cable channels, such as The Smithsonian Channel, will also be airing hours of content.

What other events were included in the Jubilee?

On Thursday, more than 1,500 towns, villages and cities throughout the U.K. and its territories lit a beacon to mark the Jubilee. Beacons were also stationed in capital cities, led by a principal beacon, which was lit in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

On Friday, the royal family attended the religious service at St. Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate the queen's reign.

On Saturday, members of the royal family spread out to visit various locations of the U.K. before the "Platinum Party at the Palace."

On Sunday, "Big Jubilee Lunches" were held and a pageant called "The River of Hope," in which 200 silk flags, designed by primary and secondary school students, flew along The Mall – the street which connects Buckingham Palace to Trafalgar Square.

What Barack Obama and Paul McCartney said to celebrate

A celebration is not complete without celebrity shoutouts.

Former president Barack Obama sent the monarch a video message that was broadcast on BBC, reflecting on the time he and his wife Michelle Obama visited Buckingham Palace during his presidency.

"I walked away actually thinking she reminded me a little bit of my grandmother," Obama said. "Getting to know her was one of the great privileges of my years in office. And I learned so much from seeing the example she set for all of us who have the privilege to serve.

"Your life has been a gift, not just to the United Kingdom but to the world," he added.

Paul McCartney also sent a celebratory message to the queen, who knighted the musician in 1997. He shared a throwback photo Thursday on Instagram of them together in 1996 at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts.

"70 beautiful years of Queen Elizabeth the second. Congrats ma’ am! And thanks," he wrote.

