Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren hold emotional vigil at her coffin

Hannah Furness
·8 min read
The grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II arrive to hold a vigil in her honour - Getty Images Europe
The grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II arrive to hold a vigil in her honour - Getty Images Europe

The grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II made on Saturday night as they walked step by step to honour her memory in a visibly emotional vigil which matched the most formal of royal duties with love.

The eight grandchildren of the Queen chose to pay public tribute in the first vigil of its kind in British history, led by the Prince of Wales with his brother behind him.

With an age range spanning 30 years, the cousins maintained their composure through the most moving of occasions, as members of the public filed past them in tears.

Taking their turn at what has, until now, seemed a formal military occasion, 44-year-old Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Mountbatten-Windsor and Viscount Severn wore the black clothes of mourning to walk in unison.

They had chosen to come together in mutual support to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II, in her dual role as their grandmother and the Queen they shared with the nation.

Meeting an hour beforehand at Buckingham Palace, they appeared to have rehearsed their formation as far as possible with the youngest, 14-year-old Viscount Severn, walking in the middle with his grown-up cousins protectively around him.

Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren mount a family vigil over her coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall - Getty Images Europe
Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren mount a family vigil over her coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall - Getty Images Europe

All eight took their equal positions around the coffin at Westminster Hall, with the Prince of Wales, 40, and Duke of Sussex, 38, both in uniform and symmetrical at either end.

Their family composure was extraordinary, their bond still remarkable.

In the end, a dispute over whether the Duke of Sussex should wear his uniform faded into the background, as he turned out at the request of the King in Blues and Royals No.1 Uniform, with KCVO Neck Order and Star, Afghanistan Operational Service Medal, Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals and Army Pilot Wings.

It is the first time the Duke has been permitted to wear uniform since leaving the working family in January 2020, after his father made an exception to allow him to honour the grandmother who was his commander-in-chief during his ten years in the Army.

The Prince of Wales wore his Blues and Royals, No.1 Uniform, Garter Sash and Garter Star, Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals and RAF Pilot Wings.

Now leading his generation of the family, the Prince stepped first, marching slowly through Westminster Hall followed by his younger brother and cousins two-by-two; first the York Princesses, then the teenage Wessexes, then the Princess Royal’s children.

All eight grandchildren took their equal positions around the coffin at Westminster Hall - POOL/AFP via Getty Images
All eight grandchildren took their equal positions around the coffin at Westminster Hall - POOL/AFP via Getty Images

At the knock of a staff from the officer in command of the Vigil Party at 6pm, they walked down the Grand Committee staircase.

As Prince William and Prince Harry, the most used to processions in the public eye, put their military training into practice, their cousins follow as civilians with arms straight by their sides and eyes forwards.

They are the first grandchildren of a monarch to undertake such a vigil, with the women wearing high heels and the pearls the late Queen loved to stand with their backs to the catafalque.

Hands clasped in front of them and heads bowed, each appeared lost in their own thoughts.

Prince Harry appeared to be rocking slightly on his heels, a military tactic to ensure soldiers remain upright during long waits, while his cousins relied on the depths of their own resolve to stay composed.

As wellwishers of all ages filtered past, they kept their eyes lowered in a stance of utmost respect they had already seen from their parents, who have completed vigils in Scotland and London in the last week.

Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren are the first of a monarch to undertake such a vigil - AP
Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren are the first of a monarch to undertake such a vigil - AP

The Earl and Countess of Wessex watched their children from within the hall, Sophie looking visibly upset and worried at the sight of Louise, 18, and James, small in his formal suit, grieving for their grandmother.

Some women in the public line, perhaps mothers or grandmothers themselves, appeared unwilling to watch such an intimate moment for too long, dissolving into their own tears as they paused before the coffin.

Princes William and Harry, for all their recent differences, wore a mirror-image of expression, with tense jaws and reddening eyes as they worked to do their grandmother proud.

The Prince and Duke travelled home in separate cars, William and Mr Phillips riding together and Harry - who had linked arms with Mrs Tindall as they left - in a vehicle behind.

It was only as they left, after 15 minutes and on the signal of an officer, that the most human side of the family was on show: Mrs Tindall, 41, briefly losing her right shoe as she reached the top of the staircase and sharing a smile with Lady Louise.

Prince Harry and his cousins each appeared lost in their own thoughts - Aaron Chown /PA
Prince Harry and his cousins each appeared lost in their own thoughts - Aaron Chown /PA

Kim Cole, 40, from Colorado queued for 11 and a half hours before finding herself in the hall at the same time as the Royal Family to watch the grandchildren pay tribute.

“It was hard to look at them just because you can feel how emotional they are. It’s very emotional in there," she said.

An hour earlier, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie had issued a deeply personal letter to their "dearest Grannie", thanking the late Queen for their cherished memories from teatimes to picking heather.

The Princesses, writing jointly in tribute to their grandmother, described the "tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie".

Saying they were "so happy" to know she was now reunited with "Grandpa" the Duke of Edinburgh, they addressed her directly to tell her the tributes that had been paid since her death "would really make you smile".

The sisters are particularly close to one another, and have regularly spoken of their love for their late grandparents.

Princes William and Harry, for all their recent differences, wore a mirror-image of expression - Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princes William and Harry, for all their recent differences, wore a mirror-image of expression - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy,” they said.

The Prince of Wales, meeting hundreds of members of the public in the queue for the Westminster Hall lying in state, described how his grandmother “never have believed” the outpouring of love shown to her since her death.

The Prince, who joined his father the King for a surprise walkabout in Lambeth, said seeing the number of people wanting to pay their respects was “quite emotional”.

“She would never have believed all this,” he told wellwishers of his grandmother. “It seems to be uniting everyone and bringing everyone together.”

Saying he hoped people were making “friends for life” while waiting in line, where they have been moving almost constantly for 12 hours at that point, he added: “It means an awful lot that you’re here, it really does.”

The Queen Consort will on Sunday also pay tribute to her late mother-in-law, describing the “unforgettable” smile and “wonderful blue eyes” that “light up her whole face”.

In pre-recorded words to be broadcast on the BBC shortly before the national minute’s silence at 8pm, she said: “It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman.

“There weren’t women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one so I think she carved her own role.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales meets members of the public in the queue as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state - Getty Images Europe
Prince William, Prince of Wales meets members of the public in the queue as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state - Getty Images Europe

On Sunday, the King and Queen Consort will host a State reception at Buckingham Palace for heads of state and foreign royals.

Attended by working members of the Royal Family, therefore excluding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it will see world leaders gather for drinks and canapes in what has already been described as a reception on a scale unprecedented in living memory.

On Saturday, the family hosted Commonwealth leaders at a reception and lunch, welcoming governors-general to the palace conversation about the late Queen and the organisation she held so dear.

In the evening, heads of state including the US President Joe Biden were due to fly into Britain to pay their personal respects to the late Queen.

A Chinese delegation will now be invited to visit the late Queen's lying-in-state, following on from confusion over their status.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex watching the grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II holding a vigil beside the coffin - Aaron Chown /PA
The Earl and Countess of Wessex watching the grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II holding a vigil beside the coffin - Aaron Chown /PA

A parliamentary spokesperson said: "The head of states (or their representatives) who have been invited to attend the state funeral in Westminster Abbey are also invited to attend the lying-in-state in Westminster Hall."

Five prime ministers - Canadian’s Justin Trudeau, Australia leader Anthony Albanese, The Bahamas’ PM Philip Davis, the PM of Jamaica Andrew Holness, and Jacinda Ardern, PM of New Zealand - held audiences with the King on Saturday.

On Sunday, hundreds of thousands more members of the public will file through Westminster Hall for the last day and night of the Queen’s lying in state.

The accessible queue for the ritual closed permanently on Saturday afternoon. Lying in state will end at 6.30am on Monday, the day of the Queen’s funeral, but entry is expected to close hours in advance.

Latest Stories

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Report: Oilers, Flames appear most likely to land ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen

    Jake Virtanen is aiming for an NHL return, and two Alberta teams appear to have emerged as the frontrunners to land the former Canucks forward.

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Reports reveal Calgary Flames' home arena is literally falling apart

    Madison Square Garden is the only NHL arena older than the Scotiabank Saddledome, which is reportedly deteriorating "at an accelerated rate."

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Newfoundland Rogues go rogue, will switch up leagues next season

    The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team will leave the American Basketball Association and join The Basketball League for its upcoming season, the team leadership announced Thursday. Team owner Tony Kenny said COVID-19-related travel difficulties played a major role in the decision to change leagues. The Newfoundland Rogues played — and won — six games as part of the American Basketball Association before being forced to suspend games last winter. The TBL has a partnership with the National Bask