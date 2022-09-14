Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession map: The route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey

queen elizabeth II her majesty state funeral procession follow route public watch television buckingham palace westminster hall windsor castle bank holiday

The late Queen’s funeral, which is being held on Monday, September 19, will be the first state funeral to take place at Westminster Abbey since Winston Churchill’s in 1965.

Her Majesty’s coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening ahead of the funeral procession.

For mourners hoping to follow the procession route to pay their own respects to the late Queen, here is all the information on how to watch it.

When will the coffin leave Buckingham Palace?

The late Queen’s coffin will leave Buckingham Palace at 2.22pm on Wednesday, September 14 - arriving at the Palace of Westminster at 3pm for a service.

When is the late Queen’s funeral and at what time is it?

The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19. The date will be marked as an official bank holiday in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

At 6.30am on the day of the funeral, the late Queen’s lying in state will come to an end and her coffin will be taken from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey via a procession.

The service is expected to take place at 11am and will last one hour.

Further details of the funeral service will be published this week but it is thought that Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and the Dean of Westminster will lead the service.

What is the funeral route?

The Procession will travel via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

After the Coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service assisted by The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, and attended by The King and Members of the Royal Family, after which the lying-in-state will begin.

Will the public be able to watch the funeral service?

On the day of the funeral, a national two-minute silence will be held at 11am and the state funeral will be televised for members of the public to watch as well. It will be broadcast on BBC One and the BBC News channel.

It is also expected that it will be aired across other major news channels, such as ITV and Sky News.

Will the public be able to watch the procession?

After the service, the late Queen’s coffin will travel to Wellington Arch, behind Buckingham Palace, at 1pm, before being taken to Windsor Castle for a final goodbye service among family members at around 7pm.

The coffin will travel along the Long Walk to St George's Chapel for a private committal service before the late Queen is finally laid to rest.

The committal service will begin at 4pm and will be led by the Dean of Windsor. It is also expected to be televised.

