Queen Elizabeth II's death sparks Twitter outages in US, several countries, users report

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·1 min read

The death of Queen Elizabeth II led to a frenzy on social media Thursday, so much so that Twitter experienced outages in several countries, including the U.S.

Immediately after 96-year-old monarch's death, Twitter users reported getting the messages: "Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again," or "Cannot retrieve Tweets at this time."

According to Downdetector, which tracks website outages, thousands of Twitter users reported outages at 1:36 p.m. ET, six minutes after Buckingham Palace announced the queen's death.

Outages were reported in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Japan.

Twitter's official account and Twitter Support had not tweeted about the outages as of 2:30 p.m. ET.

Outages on Twitter were common in its early days, but as the platform grew the problems became less common. However, the news of the queen's death flooded the social media site.

Twitter users shared their shock amid the social media frenzy. 

"Tweets aren't loading right now" message on Twitter.
