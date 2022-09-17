Queen Elizabeth II's death: A minute-by-minute guide to her state funeral on Monday

Queen's Elizabeth II A minute-by-minute guide to her state funeral on Monday - Yui Mok/PA

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was moved in procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where it will lie until the day of her funeral.

Britain's longest serving monarch will be honoured with a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, featuring every element of pomp with personal touches from her late Majesty.

Here is everything we know about what will happen – and when – over the next few days.

Today

The King and Queen meet members of the emergency services and attend a lunch for Commonwealth Governors General.

This evening, eight grandchildren - the Prince of Wales, Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Viscount Severn - will form a own silent guard at the Queen's coffin in Westminister Hall for around 15 minutes.

Sunday

Evening

The King and Queen Consort host heads of state and official overseas visitors in a state reception at Buckingham Palace.

Monday

6.30am

Lying in state ends as doors of Westminster Hall are closed to the public.

8am

Westminster Abbey opens for members of the congregation to start taking their seats.

10.35am

Bearer party of Queen’s Company, 1st Bn Grenadier Guards lifts the coffin from the catafalque and places it on a state gun carriage first used for funeral of Queen Victoria.

10.44am

Coffin, drawn by 142 Royal Naval Ratings, begins short journey to Westminster Abbey, with members of the Royal family following on foot.

10.52am

Coffin arrives at West Gate of Westminster Abbey, where it is carried inside for the state funeral and placed on a catafalque.

11am

Funeral service begins.

11.55am

Last Post is sounded in Westminster Abbey, followed by national two minutes’ silence.

Noon

State funeral service ends with a lament played by the Queen’s piper.

12.15pm

Coffin procession leaves Westminster Abbey for Wellington Arch.

1pm

Coffin procession arrives at Wellington Arch, where the coffin will be placed in a state hearse to begin its journey to Windsor.

3.06pm

Hearse arrives at Shaw Farm Gate in Albert Road, Windsor, joining a procession already formed up and in position.

3.10pm

Procession steps off and proceeds up the Long Walk to Windsor Castle via the George IV Gate.

3.20pm

Governors general and prime ministers of the Commonwealth Realms take their seats in the nave.

3.25pm

Members of the Royal family not walking behind the coffin arrive and take their seats in the quire and the nave.

3.40pm

The King and other members of the Royal family join the procession on foot in the quadrangle of the castle.

3.53pm

Procession halts at the bottom of the West Steps of St George’s Chapel. Bearer party carries the coffin from the hearse and places it on a catafalque in the quire.

4pm

Televised committal service begins, conducted by the Dean of Windsor. At the end of the service, the coffin is lowered into the royal vault.

7.30pm

Private burial service is held in King George VI Memorial Chapel, attended by close family members. The Queen’s coffin, along with that of the Duke of Edinburgh, is moved from the royal vault to the chapel where it will be interred.