Queen Elizabeth II's death marked in Hardingstone mural

A mural created to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and updated to commemorate her life has been completed.

The artwork is on a 70m (229ft)-long breeze block boundary wall at Hardingstone Recreation Ground near Northampton.

It features a rainbow background and images to represent each decade from the Queen's reign.

Artist Nicki Blanchard said it was "so meaningful" to be part of the project.

The work had been due to be completed the week after the Queen's death.

But after the passing of Her Majesty, organisers decided to add a new section dedicated to "commemorating the Queen's death and looking forward to the future", and it was revealed on Sunday.

"It took on so much more meaning," said Ms Blanchard.

"The end of the mural was always meant to be the kids' hopes and dreams for the future, and we still do have that, but we have also included a silhouette of the Queen's profile and some quotes that were very memorable from the Jubilee.

"One says 'look to the future with confidence'."

The project was led by St Edmund's Church on behalf of Hardingstone Organisations Together

It has been described as a "legacy artwork"

Ms Blanchard, who is from the United States but is living in London, added: "I was so grateful and so honoured to be part of a legacy project like this for the Queen, especially at the time of her passing - to be a part of this was so meaningful."

The project, called a "MurAll" has been led by St Edmund's Church on behalf of Hardingstone Organisations Together and was described as a "legacy artwork".

About 180 people, including children from Hardingstone Academy and Northampton High School, were involved in creating it.

