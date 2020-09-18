Queen Elizabeth II has stripped Harvey Weinstein of his honorary CBE, the top U.K. honorary the disgraced producer was given by the queen in 2004.

“The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order,” according to The Gazette, the U.K.’s official public record.

More to come…

Read original story Queen Elizabeth II Strips Harvey Weinstein of Top UK Honorary Title At TheWrap