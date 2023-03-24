Queen Elizabeth II’s personal dresser among her most loyal aides given special King's honours

Angela Kelly pictured attending a lunch with Queen Elizabeth II in 2018. The late monarch's former dresser has been honoured for her service to Her Majesty - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Angela Kelly, Queen Elizabeth II’s personal dresser, has been made a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order as the King bestowed honours on his late mother’s loyal staff.

Ms Kelly and other royal household staff were named as recipients of honours under the RVO in recognition of their service to the late Queen, as part of a special set of Demise awards.

The honours list also recognised many who played important roles during her funeral in September last year.

The list features members of the RAF flight crew who transported the late Queen’s coffin from Scotland to London, and her pallbearers, who were drawn from the Armed Forces.

Awards under the RVO are in the King's gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the Royal family in a personal way.

Ms Kelly, the late Queen's personal assistant, adviser and curator, worked for the monarch for more than 25 years. She has been made a Commander of the RVO, after having received her RVO in 2012.

The two women formed a close bond over the years, with Ms Kelly known in palace corridors as one of Elizabeth II’s most trusted confidants.

Previously described as having had “a uniquely close working relationship with the Queen”, she was credited with keeping the monarch’s style modern - even adding a touch of sparkle in the way of “bling”.

The late Queen valued the opinion of her meticulous royal aide and gradually over the years gave her increasing free rein when helping to create a look for an event.

The late Queen was known for her style and eye-catching outfits - Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Ms Kelly previously said: “I do worry about her and care about her. But we also have a lot of fun together. The Queen has a wicked sense of humour and is a great mimic. She can do all accents - including mine.”

The late monarch’s personal dresser was raised in a modest household in Liverpool, where her parents worked as a crane driver and a nurse.

Under Ms Kelly's direction, she had been prepared to embellish her style despite her advancing age.

For example, a pair of 3D glasses worn by Elizabeth II during a film demonstration in Canada in 2010 were given a touch of glamour by Ms Kelly - with Swarovski crystals forming the letter Q on their sides.

Ms Kelly gave these 3D glasses a touch of sparkle when the late Queen visited Canada in 2010 - John Stillwell/PA

Meanwhile, during lockdown, Ms Kelly was thought to be part of the team that the late Queen chose to isolate with - dubbed “HMS Bubble”.

The late Queen’s personal dresser once disclosed in an interview: “We are two typical women. We discuss clothes, make-up, jewellery.”

Terence Alan Pendry, Windsor Castle’s groom who was pictured with his head bowed standing beside the late Queen’s pony as the monarch's coffin passed, was made a Commander of the RVO.

Also recognised was the Marquess of Cholmondeley, formerly Lord Great Chamberlain, Royal Household, who was made a Knight Grand Cross of the RVO. Former ladies-in-waiting to the Queen, Philippa de Pass and Jennifer Gordon Lennox, were made Dame Commanders.