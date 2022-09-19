Queen Elizabeth II: Live News Coverage of Her Royal Majesty's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on Monday. Her funeral, held at Westminster Abbey, is set to commence at approximately 6 am ET.

What follows is a rundown of TV news coverage; all start times are Eastern:

ABC

Start time: 5:30 am

Anchored by: Robin Roberts and David Muir

CBS

Start time: 5:30 am

Anchored by: Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell

CNN

Start time: 5 am

Anchored by: Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett

FOX NEWS

Start time: 4 am

Anchored by: Martha MacCallum

MSNBC

Start time: 3 am

Anchored by: Chris Jansing (before the Morning Joe crew takes over at 5 am)

NBC

Start time: 5:30 am

Anchored by: Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Lester Holt

In addition, BBC AMERICA and PBS will simulcast the BBC’s uninterrupted coverage, starting at 4 am. A live stream is also embedded above.

Her Royal Majesty will be buried at St. George’s Chapel inside Windsor Castle Monday, alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021, and her parents, George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

Elizabeth, who held the British throne since 1952 and was the country’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Sept. 8. She was 96 years old. Shortly thereafter, Buckingham Palace issued the following statement on behalf of her son, newly minted King Charles III:

The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.

During her time in power, Elizabeth was portrayed often in pop culture. On Netflix’s The Crown, she’s thus far been played by Claire Foy (Seasons 1 and 2) and Olivia Colman (Seasons 3 and 4), both of whom won Primetime Emmys for their work; Imelda Staunton will take over for the final two seasons. Helen Mirren also took home an Oscar for her portrayal of Elizabeth in 2006’s The Queen, which chronicled the royal family’s public and private responses to Princess Diana’s untimely death.

Elizabeth is survived by her four children — King Charles III; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex; and Anne, Princess Royal — and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

