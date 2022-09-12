Queen Elizabeth II latest: 'We smile knowing you and grandpa are reunited,' says Prince Harry

The cortege carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Prince Harry has paid tribute to his grandmother, saying "we smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace".

In a statement released on the Archwell website, he thanked the late Queen for her "commitment to service", "sound advice" and "infectious smile".

He added: "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."

09:20 AM

Queues for Westminster Hall to snake miles along the Thames

Security staff manning the queue route to Westminster Hall for the Queen's lying in state said that crowds are expected to swell ahead of Wednesday afternoon.

They said the queue is likely to snake for miles, all the way along the southside of the River Thames to Tower Bridge.

People will not be allowed to camp and will be given numbered wristbands to indicate their place in the queue so they are able to leave and come back, it is understood.

As of 9am on Tuesday, pedestrians have been walking freely up and down the route but it still appears fairly empty of people arriving early to queue.

09:10 AM

Duke of Sussex statement in full

In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.

She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.

Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”

Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.

And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.

Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile.

We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.

09:10 AM

New Met Commissioner: I pledge to let the world pay respects safely

Sir Mark Rowley has pledged to ensure people from across the world can safely pay their respects to the Queen ahead of and during her funeral, on his first day as head of the Metropolitan Police.

Sir Mark was sworn in as the new Commissioner on Monday morning, taking an oath, known as an attestation, in which he pledged allegiance to the King and swore to serve "with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality, upholding fundamental human rights and according equal respect to all people".

Speaking afterwards, he said: "As your new Commissioner, I have sworn an oath to serve with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality.

"In the next two weeks, I have two priorities. I will lead a Met that enables Londoners and visitors from all over the world to safely pay their respects to Her late Majesty The Queen.

"Second, as we continue to police local communities, we will begin the journey of reform to renew policing by consent.

"Through my leadership, I am determined to bring more trust, less crime and high standards, and build trust and confidence in our police service once more."

09:08 AM

Large queue of MPs and peers wait to get into Westminster Hall

Christopher Hope is queuing to get into Westminster Hall

Already large queues of peers and MPs has formed outside Westminster Hall ahead of the address by the King at 10.20am.

The scaffolding outside the entrance to Westminster Hall has been wrapped in decorated covers over the scaffolding which was erected after a piece of masonry fell onto the pavement.

09:06 AM

Crowds, camping chairs and St Giles' Cathedral

Crowds have begun to assemble in camping chairs outside the barricades near St Giles' in preparation to pay their respects to the Queen, writes Catherine Lough.

One couple from the Netherlands who were walking in Balmoral when they heard of the Queen's passing are now waiting to go in to the cathedral at 5pm to pay respects.

"She's a worldwide known figure and she's like the face of, the head of this country for 70 years," Anouck Wiggers and Martin Denambtoan, dentists aged 35 said.

They had brought sandwiches with them for the wait.

"Its such an important thing happening," Martin said.

08:57 AM

08:54 AM

08:36 AM

Paddington Bear and marmalade sandwiches - Britain's touching tributes to its witty Queen

It was one of the most memorable moments of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

In a surprise sketch, Paddington Bear produces a marmalade sandwich and explains he always keeps one for emergencies.

“So do I,” the Queen responds as she fishes a sandwich from her handbag. "For later."

And now, in the days following the Queen’s death, Paddington Bear and marmalade sandwiches have come to symbolise the country’s affection for her.

08:31 AM

Davey: King's appearance in Westminster will be one of 'great sadness'

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said the King's appearance in Parliament on Monday will be a moment of "reflection" and "great sadness".

Charles and the Queen Consort will visit Westminster Hall where both Houses of Parliament will express their condolences to the new monarch and his wife, and the King will give his reply.

"It's a part of Westminster which is resplendent with history," Sir Ed told Sky News.

"I think we'll all be very proud - proud of our country, proud of our amazing monarchy.

"But it will also be a moment of reflection, as you said, and a moment of great sadness."

08:19 AM

Tube hit by power failure

The London Underground has been hit by a power failure as thousands of mourners are expected to descend on the capital to pay tribute to the late Queen.

Transport for London said the issue means there is no Piccadilly line service between Hyde Park Corner and Cockfosters.

There are "severe delays" on the rest of the line.

It has also been reported that the Victoria line is suspended because of power supply problems, with several stations closed.

We will update this story to keep you informed on how it might impact your travel.

08:10 AM

City of Edinburgh has 'done us proud'

Cammy Day said there has been an "outpouring" from people celebrating the Queen following her death.

Edinburgh City Council leader told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "We saw yesterday as Her Majesty's cortege came into the city from the Forth Road Bridge pretty much all the way along there were people out from their communities, I suppose celebrating the commitment Her Majesty made to public life and to our city.

"A strong and long lasting relationship we've had with the Queen, and I think always will remember, and that was proven yesterday by the thousands of people who were out on the whole of the journey into the heart of the city.

"It's done us proud, the capital city and the people who have made the journey here to be with Her Majesty on her final journey and to welcome the new King to the city as we will do today is something we will all be immensely proud of."

07:55 AM

Edinburgh prepares for special send off

Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme that the city was expecting large crowds on Monday.

"We're expecting tens of thousands of people to be up and down the High Street as Her Majesty comes up to St Giles' and then onwards from there tomorrow," he said.

"Our advice to people is to get to the city centre as quickly and early as you can, use public transport because the city has diversions or road closures.

"We are looking forward to welcoming tens of thousands of people to give Her Majesty the send off that the city will give her."

Mr Day said the queue from St Giles' Cathedral could potentially spiral back as far as The Meadows as people wait to pay their respects.

07:44 AM

London prepares for the Queen's funeral

Preparations are underway in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Anadolu Agency

07:40 AM

Queen made an 'enormous contribution to New Zealand'

New Zealand will have a one-off bank holiday on September 26 to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

"This, I hope, will be a chance to acknowledge a lifetime of service to New Zealand by Queen Elizabeth II," Ms Ardern said.

"We need to acknowledge here (that) this is a one-in-70-year event. The Queen was our sovereign, our head of state.

"She made an enormous contribution to New Zealand through her public service. This marks a significant end to a chapter."

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about a bank holiday on September 26 - AFP

A state memorial service will be held in the capital's Cathedral of St Paul on the same day.

Ms Ardern confirmed she will leave New Zealand on September 14 to attend the late Queen's funeral in London, immediately after which she will fly to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also flying to London to attend the funeral.

On Sunday, Australia and New Zealand officially named King Charles III as monarch.

Both former British colonies have been independent for decades but retain the monarch as their head of state.

07:37 AM

A nation mourns a beloved Queen

Blower cartoon

Crowds 10 deep turned out in Edinburgh as the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II drove through the city, with some cheering, some throwing flowers and a few shedding tears in an outpouring of respect for the Queen.

People also lined the streets of towns and villages along the 180-mile route from her beloved Balmoral estate, where she died on Thursday aged 96 after seven decades on the throne.

In London alone, at least a million people are expected to visit the coffin of the late Queen.

The funeral itself is set to be watched around the world.

07:04 AM

07:04 AM

Queen begins her ‘last great journey’

Military bearers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland carry the late Queen’s coffin into the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse - Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

A blessed and glorious Queen laid to rest in a simple oak coffin. Draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, crowned with a modest white wreath of phlox and heather. Beautiful. Poignant. Shocking, writes Judith Woods.

Her subjects knew Elizabeth II was gone. For days, we had mourned her loss. But the sight of her mortal remains setting off on their "last great journey", as the King called it in his address to the nation on Friday, had an impact all its own. In unforgettable scenes of pageantry and pomp the likes of which the nation and the world have never before seen, the body of Elizabeth II was brought, with reverence and ceremony and something far more powerful, from her much-loved estate in Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. At the start of the day, beyond the public view, her coffin was carried aloft by Balmoral gamekeepers, covered by a banner and adorned with pale blooms from the estate, as the Queen’s piper played a mournful lament.

READ MORE: A Queen like no other begins her ‘last great journey’

06:52 AM

Australian PM rules out referendum on republic... for now

Australia’s prime minister has ruled out holding a referendum on the country becoming a republic any time soon, saying now is the time to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, reports The Telegraph's Nick Squires.

Anthony Albanese said it was too early to tackle the “bigger questions about our constitution” and that now was instead a time to remember the late Queen and her devotion to Australia.

He is in favour of Australia ditching the monarchy.

Read the full story here.

06:48 AM

Bank holiday 'short notice' outrage

The Australian Prime Minister has faced backlash from the business and healthcare sector following the announcement of a one-off bank holiday to mark a national day of mourning for the late Queen.

Anthony Albanese announced on Sunday that Australia would observe a bank holiday on September 22 following the monarch's funeral on September 19.

The news quickly drew criticism from healthcare professionals who said the short notice would cause huge disruption to their sector where consultations and operations are arranged weeks, and sometimes months, in advance.

The Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson tweeted: "Operations and lots of patient consultations booked that day, at a time when access is difficult. Thanks for dropping this at short notice."

06:01 AM

Family and public to pay their respects

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will be carried into St Giles’ Cathedral, where it will be topped with the Crown of Scotland, before a minister leads a service of "prayer and reflection" for the late Queen. Her coffin will remain there for 24 hours "to enable people of Scotland to pay their last respects", a palace official said.

King Charles and senior royals will mount a vigil beside the late Queen on Monday night, while soldiers from the Royal Company of Archers stay on guard.

The Queen will be flown to London on Tuesday by Royal Air Force jet to an airfield near London, accompanied by her daughter Princess Anne, and driven to Buckingham Palace.

On Wednesday, the royals will follow the coffin, carried atop a gun carriage, to Westminster Hall where it will lie in state until the day of the funeral.

05:48 AM

William and Harry’s reconciliation just for mourning

Reunited in sorrow, it was the moment the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex put their differences aside in honour of their beloved “Grannie”.

Appearing alongside their wives, the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, for their first joint appearance since that Oprah Winfrey interview two years ago, it was the remarkable royal walkabout that was supposed to pave the road to reconciliation.

But with the spectre of Prince Harry’s tell-all memoirs hanging like a Sword of Damocles over the House of Windsor, a question mark remains over whether this is just a temporary truce or the beginnings of a more abiding amnesty.

Read the full story here.

05:27 AM

‘Overnight queues’ to file past late Queen’s coffin

Members of the public wishing to pay their respects to the late Queen have been warned they could have to queue overnight to file past her coffin.

Elizabeth II will lie in state in the Palace of Westminster from 5pm on Wednesday evening until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral on Monday.

Her coffin will be placed on a raised platform, called a catafalque, in Westminster Hall – the oldest part of Parliament – and the public will be able to walk past 24 hours a day.

The coffin will also lie at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, guarded by Vigils from The Royal Company of Archers, to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.

READ MORE: Where will Queen Elizabeth's body lie in state and how can I visit?

05:24 AM

King to visit Scotland

During his day in Edinburgh, the King will inspect the Guard of Honour at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, before attending the ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt.

At the Palace, the King will hold audiences with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, followed by an audience with Alison Johnstone, the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament.

Words of sympathy will be expressed by the Scottish Parliament when King Charles and and his wife Camilla, the Queen, attend to receive a motion of condolence, with the King replying.

05:22 AM

Charles to lead siblings in procession

King Charles III will lead the Royal family in a poignant procession behind the coffin of his mother when it travels to an Edinburgh cathedral to allow the public to pay their respects.

The Queen will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles' Cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, will attend a service of thanksgiving for her life.

Full details about the royal mourners have yet to be released but there is speculation the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the new Prince and Princess of Wales will be part of the group.

The King will lead some of the royals on foot, expected to be the Duke of York, Earl of Wessex, Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence – while the Queen Consort and other members of the monarchy will follow in cars.

Members of the public will be able to view the coffin to pay their respects for 24 hours before it is taken to London ahead of a period of lying in state.

Later in the evening, the King and other members of his family, likely his siblings, will mount a vigil at the cathedral in honour of their mother.

04:32 AM

