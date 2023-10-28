Queen Elizabeth II’s L322 Range Rover Is for Sale—and It's Not a Bad Deal, Either

You can own—and drive—one of Queen Elizabeth's Range Rovers.

One of her cars, a 2004 third-generation L322 Range Rover, will go up for auction next month at the The NEC Classic Motor Show Sale, hosted by Iconic Auctioneers. It's expected to sell for £50,000 to £60,000.

The 19-year-old car has over 100,000 miles on it, but is is said to be in good condition. It's an Epsom Green car, and has modifications specific to Queen Elizabeth's cars, such as "dual rear window switches and rear grab handles to assist with entry and exit, a common feature on Royal 4x4s," according to the auctioneers.

A video posted to their YouTube channel shows the car, along with clips of the late Queen behind the wheel:

Queen Elizabeth was often known to get behind the wheel. In fact, Land Rover held a Royal Warrant since 1951, and the brand has long been associated with Queen Elizabeth. "There was this really strong connection with Jaguars and Land Rovers and Rovers with the Royal Family," car journalist Quentin Willson told the BBC. "This workman-like, studious, reliable, unflappable piece of engineering that worked really well and sent out all the right messages."

Upon her passing, Land Rover paid tribute to the Queen, writing, "The passing of Her Majesty the Queen has left everybody at Jaguar Land Rover deeply saddened, and our thoughts and condolences are with the royal family at this time. Our relationship with the Queen has been a source of great pride for all of us at Jaguar Land Rover."

Now, royal and car fans can own a piece of royal automobile history. More details, and to register, at Iconic Auctioneers.







