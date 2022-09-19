Queen Elizabeth II funeral highlights: Key moments from Canada's commemoration to the life of the monarch

(Original Caption) Her Majesty the Queen with Princess Margaret and the Duke of Edinburgh at Tivoli Theater. The Duke is conversing with Lord Harewood. (Bettmann Archive)

Queen Elizabeth II, the world's second longest-reigning monarch, and Canada's longest sovereign, was laid to rest in a decorated series of ceremonies that stretched from Westminster Abbey in London, to St. George Chapel in Windsor.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Royal Canadian Mounted Police during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Members of the public are able to pay respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for 23 hours a day from 17:00 on September 18, 2022 until 06:30 on September 19, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Marko Djurica - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Five members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), specifically from the RCMP Musical Ride led the procession. It is a troop of officers that performs drills on horseback to music. The inclusion is representative of Queen Elizabeth's fondness for the RCMP. The Musical Ride gifted eight of their horses to Queen Elizabeth. The first was Burmese from the RCMP’s breeding farm in Saskatchewan in 1969.

Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada travelled to the U.K. on Sept. 16 to attend the funeral. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also in attendance, accompanied by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Canadian actor Sandra Oh is also at the Queen's funeral, she received Order of Canada appointment as an Officer in June.

In Canada, a parade to commemorate the Queen took place in Ottawa followed by a commemorative ceremony. Former prime minister Brian Mulroney and former governor general Adrienne Clarkson were in attendance, in addition to feral NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, and provincial leaders, including Ontario's Doug Ford. A 96-gun salute was conducted during the memorial parade as well.

In the words of Canada's leaders

Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney speaks during a memorial service to mark the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable/Pool

Today, our system might appear anachronistic to some, I understand that, but to others, who constitute, in my judgment, the overwhelming majority of Canadians, the role of the monarchy and in particular the irreplaceable role played by Her Majesty for 70 years was absolutely indispensable, in our country’s hugely impressive achievements and contributions to peace, and prosperity and stability, at home and around the world. Her Majesty’s brilliant service and contributions over seven decades did so much to sustain and elevate the golden concepts of freedom and liberty, and democracy, that have brought such honour to Canada and to all of our people.Brian Mulroney, Former Prime Minister of Canada

"In 1982, Queen Elizabeth II came and signed the patriation of our Constitution for which Canadians had worked for decades. We gained our Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Canadians will always remember the Queen for coming to sign over to us what is rightfully ours. Our human rights, our human freedom. It preserves that clearing in the encroaching forest, it provides the light that exposes ignorance and bigotry."Former Gov. Gen. Adrienne Clarkson

The federal government has also made Sept. 19 a federal holiday, while Ontario and Quebec opted to make declare the day a provincial holiday, which also prompted discussions about why the decision was made by Canada's government.

While many Canadians have expressed their sadness about the Queen's death, other have referenced the British Empire's legacy of colonialism and are questioning the future of the monarchy.

