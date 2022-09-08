Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96: Royal family and nation in mourning - latest news

Queen Elizabeth II - Eddie Mulholland/Getty Images

​The Queen, Britain's longest-serving monarch, has passed away at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.

Buckingham Palace has said the Queen 'died peacefully' this afternoon at Balmoral. The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral and return to London tomorrow.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday lunchtime that Her Majesty had been under medical supervision at Balmoral after her doctors had become "concerned" about her health.

All of the Queen's children, as well as the Duke of Cambridge, travelled immediately to Balmoral. The Queen was last pictured formally appointing the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, at Balmoral on Tuesday, her final public duty. She postponed a virtual Privy Council meeting the following day after being advised by doctors to rest.

Queen Elizabeth II is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Her eldest son, Prince Charles, will now become King, while his eldest son, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, assumes the position of heir to the throne.

07:26 PM

The King's official title confirmed

The King's spokesman confirmed His Majesty will be called King Charles III.

07:25 PM

England cricket called off in respect

Friday’s play between England and South Africa men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place, the England and Wales Cricket Board has said.

07:24 PM

Boris Johnson: 'We grieve Elizabeth the Great - the finest monarch in our history'

Former prime minister Boris Johnson said the death of the Queen would leave a "void" and "this is our country's saddest day".

"As is so natural with human beings, it is only when we face the reality of our loss that we truly understand what has gone," he said.

"It is only really now that we grasp how much she meant for us, how much she did for us, how much she loved us.

"As we think of the void she leaves, we understand the vital role she played, selflessly and calmly embodying the continuity and unity of our country.

"We think of her deep wisdom, and historic understanding, and her seemingly inexhaustible but understated sense of duty.

"Relentless though her diary must have felt, she never once let it show, and to tens of thousands of events - great and small - she brought her smile and her warmth and her gentle humour - and for an unrivalled 70 years she spread that magic around her kingdom.

"This is our country's saddest day because she had a unique and simple power to make us happy. That is why we loved her.

"That is why we grieve for Elizabeth the Great, the longest serving and in many ways the finest monarch in our history."

07:22 PM

Boris Johnson: 'She seemed so timeless, like children we thought she'd go on and on'

Former prime minister Boris Johnson said: "This is our country's saddest day. In the hearts of every one of us there is an ache at the passing of our Queen, a deep and personal sense of loss - far more intense, perhaps, than we expected.

"In these first grim moments since the news, I know that millions and millions of people have been pausing whatever they have been doing, to think about Queen Elizabeth, about the bright and shining light that has finally gone out.

"She seemed so timeless and so wonderful that I am afraid we had come to believe, like children, that she would just go on and on.

"Wave after wave of grief is rolling across the world, from Balmoral - where our thoughts are with all the royal family - and breaking far beyond this country and throughout that great Commonwealth of nations that she so cherished and which cherished her in return."

07:22 PM

'God save the King,' says Liz Truss

Prime Minister Liz Truss said the country would now support the King.

"We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much, to so many, for so long.

"And with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as Her Majesty would have wished, by saying the words 'God save the King'."

07:20 PM

Theatres across country to dim lights and observe silence

Theatres across the country will be dimming their lights and observing a minute's silence, playing the national anthem and opening books of condolences prior to performances as mark of their respect, following news of the death of the Queen.

A statement from Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre said they were "deeply saddened" by the news of the Queen's death.

The message, from Stephanie Sirr and Jon Gilchrist, joint Presidents of UK Theatre and Eleanor Lloyd, President of SOLT, said: "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"The theatre industry is thankful for all the support and patronage Her Majesty has shown throughout her lifetime. We would like to convey our deepest sympathy to the Royal Family at this time of national mourning."

They added that, in accordance with advice from the DCMS, scheduled theatre performances will go ahead tonight and during the official period of mourning.

07:19 PM

Whole NHS 'incredibly saddened'

The chief executive of NHS England Amanda Pritchard said: "I know I speak on behalf of the whole NHS when I say how incredibly saddened we are by the news Her Majesty The Queen has passed away.

"The Queen dedicated her life to public service and it was our proudest moment when she awarded NHS staff the George Cross earlier this year, for their compassion and courage over the last 74 years but particularly during the pandemic.

"My heartfelt condolences are with the royal family at this time."

07:18 PM

Alison Pearson: Only now we can appreciate how fortunate we were

Britain may have changed but the Queen remained the same – dedicated, incorruptible and loyal, Alison Pearson writes.

Only now that our remarkable monarch is gone can we appreciate just how fortunate we were to have her.

Read her full column here.

07:17 PM

National Theatre 'deeply saddened'

The National Theatre said it was "deeply saddened" by the news of the death of the Queen, who had been a patron of the institution for more than 40 years.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen, Royal Patron of the National Theatre for more than four decades," the organisation tweeted.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family."

07:16 PM

Huw Edwards: 'A lifetime of service to people in the UK'

Broadcaster Huw Edwards has reflected on the example of leadership the Queen set as he announced her death.

As images of the official notice being pinned to the gate of Buckingham Palace aired on BBC, he said: "A lifetime of service to people in the United Kingdom, throughout the Commonwealth and in many parts of the world.

"An example of leadership which didn't stray into the realm of politics and for lots of people the ideal symbol of what a constitutional monarchy should be like.

"Well, now the world has been told and the official notice has been posted."

07:15 PM

BBC Board tribute: 'The absolute embodiment of public service'

The BBC Board paid tribute to the Queen saying she "was the absolute embodiment of public service".

A statement from the corporation's director-general, Tim Davie, and BBC chairman Richard Sharp said: "On behalf of everyone at the BBC we offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"Her Majesty was the absolute embodiment of public service. She was a unifying figure across generations, communities and borders, who represented the very best of our nation.

"We are grateful at the BBC to have witnessed, recorded and shared so many of the special moments in her long life and reign.

"She will always be remembered with the greatest affection and admiration."

07:13 PM

'She was the very spirit of Great Britain, and that spirit will endure'

In her second address to the nation in three days, Liz Truss paid tribute to the Queen.

She said: "She was the very spirit of Great Britain, and that spirit will endure."

Ms Truss described the Queen as a "personal inspiration to me and many Britons".

She told the nation how just two days ago how the Queen "remained determined to carry out her duty".

The Prime Minister said the Queen's passing was a "great loss"... "but leaves a great legacy".

07:09 PM

Prime Minister addressing the nation

Liz Truss, from outside 10 Downing Street said: "The death of the Queen is a shock to the nation and the world.

The Prime Minister described her as a "rock".

07:07 PM

Paddington: 'Thank you ma'am, for everything'

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

07:05 PM

King Charles statement, in full

The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.

07:03 PM

What happens at the Accession Council? The meeting where Charles will be proclaimed King

King Charles III will be proclaimed the nation’s new monarch at an Accession Council to be convened as soon as possible at St James’s Palace, writes our Royal Correspondent Victoria Ward.

The special meeting of the Privy Council is usually held within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign, before Parliament meets, and is the first official event the King will attend.

While its solemn duties have historically been undertaken behind closed doors, this time it will be televised for the first time.

Read the story in full here.

07:01 PM

Manchester's football clubs pay tribute to Queen

Manchester United: "Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II." Manchester City: "Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss."

07:00 PM

How the news broke outside Balmoral

Here's our Scotland Correspondent Dan Sanderson, who was outside Balmoral when the news broke of the Queen's death.

The dozens of broadcasters huddled at Balmoral received no advance warning of the announcement, with word spreading after a journalist saw the official Palace announcement on Twitter. A small group of well-wishers who assembled outside the gates realised the Queen had died when TV journalists sprinted back to their posts and donned black ties and jackets. "It just feels surreal," Ross Archbald, a 33-year-old who travelled from Aberdeen, said, moments after the news broke. "I'm not much of a Royalist, although i respect the Queen. I came because I thought it would be a moment in history. "But I'm surprised at how I feel. It's just eerie. We just saw all the reporters throw their black jackets and ties on then saw the announcement online." Tina Ferry, a 52-year-old nurse, had tears in her eyes as she spoke to reporters after the news broke. "I'm actually surprised how sad I feel," she said. "I just feel really, really sad. It feels such a strange moment in history."

06:59 PM

Camilla Tominey: What made Her Majesty so special - and impossible to replace

06:58 PM

A life in pictures: Queen Elizabeth II

On her 21st birthday, in a speech broadcast from Cape Town, the Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) made a heartfelt pledge: ‘I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.’

Over the following decades, true to those words, her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service remained steadfast. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, and the most celebrated.

Here, we bring you 154 photographs that pay tribute to her remarkable life: from her marriage to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, for 73 years until his death in April 2021, to her relationships with her four children, as well as her work with more than 600 charities – and the people around the Commonwealth, and the world, whose lives she touched.

See all the amazing photographs here.

06:57 PM

What the Queen was really like – by those who knew her

Every one of us can instantly summon a mental image of Queen Elizabeth II. It might be in ceremonial robes, with orb and sceptre, or waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during her Platinum Jubilee.

She was perhaps the most familiar face in the world, yet the woman behind that wonderful smile was also one of the least known, an enigma who regarded mystique as an essential part of the job.

Read more from our Associate Editor Gordon Rayner here.

06:55 PM

Read more from our Royal Editor on the sad news

Queen Elizabeth II has died, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch passed away at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne.

She is succeeded by her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, who becomes King Charles III.

Her Majesty's death comes after one of the most significant periods of her reign, in which she rallied the nation during the coronavirus pandemic, and felt the affection of her people as she returned to public life after the death of her beloved Prince Philip and celebrated her Platinum Jubilee year.

Read more from our Royal Editor Hannah Furness here.

06:53 PM

Obituary: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 1926 — 2022

Read our special tribute here.

06:51 PM

Horse racing 'owes an incalculable debt of gratitude' to Queen

All of British Racing is in mourning today following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, the British Horseracing Association (BHA) has said.

Her Majesty has been one of the greatest and most influential supporters in the history of horseracing.

Her passion for racing and the racehorse shone brightly throughout her life, not only through her close involvement in breeding and racing horses, but in her roles as a patron of The Jockey Club and Thoroughbred Breeders Association, and as the figurehead of Royal Ascot.

BHA Chair, Joe Saumarez Smith, said: “The BHA extends our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and all those affected by this sad news.

“Racing owes an incalculable debt of gratitude, not only for Her Majesty’s dedication and commitment to the sport, but for her public advocacy of it, something that doubtless has driven the sport’s popularity and attracted a great number of fans.

“There will be many who work in racing who have enjoyed relationships with Her Majesty through the training and breeding of her horses and will be grieving.

“Our thoughts are with them, and of course the sympathies of all associated with racing are with Her Majesty The Queen’s family, on this sad day.”

06:50 PM

Sir Lindsay Hoyle: 'She has been our Queen'

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the Queen's death is a "terrible loss for us all", adding: "We will miss her beyond measure."

He said: "For all of us, the Queen has been a constant presence in our lives - as familiar as a member of the family, yet one who has exercised a calm and steadying influence over our country. Most of us have never known a time when she was not there. Her death is not only a tragedy for the royal family, but a terrible loss for us all.

"During her 70 years on the throne - and even before that, as a teenager, reassuring and engaging with children and families disrupted by the Second World War - she has given our lives a sense of equilibrium.

"While her reign has been marked by dramatic changes in the world, Her Majesty has maintained her unwavering devotion to the UK, the British Overseas' Territories and the Commonwealth of Nations - and her gentle authority and sound reason have been felt throughout.

"She has travelled the world extensively, modernised the royal family and is credited with inventing the royal 'walkabout', which enabled her to meet people from all walks of life during her visits.

"As head of state, she has provided advice and the benefit of long experience to 15 prime ministers during her reign - and met more than a quarter of all the American presidents in the history of the US.

"The Queen has been involved in everything that is important to us and which makes us who we are - from state occasions to royal weddings, and especially at Christmas, with her wise words and reflective annual message. She has been a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother - but she has been our Queen, and we will miss her beyond measure."

06:49 PM

Strikes called off out of respect for Queen

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth.

"The planned railway strike action on September 15 and 17 is suspended.

"We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country."

06:48 PM

The moment the news broke outside Buckingham Palace

Our reporter Helen Chandler-Wilde from outside Buckingham Palace.

After hours of waiting and chatting in the crowd outside the Buckingham Palace gates, suddenly there was a hush. “Is that — is that the flag being lowered?” said one man near the front, and all heads turned upwards, away from the phone screens that had been constantly refreshing, searching for news. As the flag got to half past, there was a sudden joint pinging of phones all going off at once. A round of applause sprang up out of nowhere, and suddenly a crowd of people waiting near the statue facing the palace started singing the national anthem. “God save the Queen!” they shouted, too late. A young woman stood alone, sobbing. A man was on the phone, saying to his partner: “Just get down here, quick!” The oiled operation began just minutes later, with a van bringing barriers in and placing them up. Just in time — already flowers were being laid.

06:47 PM

Prime Minister to address the nation

It's understood Liz Truss will address the nation this evening.

The Prime Minister was with the Queen on Tuesday where she was invited to form a government.

06:43 PM

One of the best-loved sovereigns the nation has known

The longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom - Max Mumby

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Defender of the Faith, who has died aged 96, was the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom.

During a period of remarkable change throughout her realms and the world at large, she proved herself one of the most effective and best-loved sovereigns the nation has known.

Read The Telegraph's obituary in full here.

06:38 PM

'Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022'

The Royal family's official website now carries the message: "Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022" along with the official statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

A statement on the site says: "The official website of the Royal Family is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made."

The official website of the Royal family

06:36 PM

The Queen died 'peacefully' at Balmoral

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

06:35 PM

Buckingham Palace lower flag to half mast

The flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half mast at 6.30pm.

People among the crowd gathered outside the gates began crying and taking pictures as a single helicopter circled the skies above.

06:31 PM

King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral

Buckingham Palace has said the Queen 'died peacefully' this afternoon at Balmoral. The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral and return to London tomorrow.