Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96: Royal family and nation in mourning - latest news

The Queen, Britain's longest-serving monarch, has passed away at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen “died peacefully” this afternoon at Balmoral.

Charles, who has now ascended the throne and will be known as King Charles III, paid tribute to his much-loved mother.

The King and Camilla, now the Queen Consort, will remain at Balmoral on Thursday night and return to London on Friday.

Buckingham Palace had confirmed on Thursday lunchtime that Queen Elizabeth II had been under medical supervision after her doctors had become "concerned" about her health.

All of the Queen's children, as well as Prince William, who assumes the position of heir to the throne and will now be known as the Duke of Cambridge and Cornwall, travelled immediately to be with her.

The Queen was last pictured formally appointing the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, at Balmoral on Tuesday, her final public duty.

Queen Elizabeth II is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Follow the latest news below as the world pays tribute to Her Majesty.

10:34 PM

The Queen’s final year was a triumph of strength and willpower over grief

Since the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, in April last year, Her Majesty the Queen had given the world a demonstration of sheer willpower by refusing to let grief, discomfort or age stand in the way of her life’s definition: duty, writes Gordon Rayner.

When hundreds of thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace for her Platinum Jubilee, she battled through the pain barrier to give them that all-important balcony appearance, despite worsening struggles with mobility.

10:23 PM

'Grief is the price we pay for love': Tomorrow's front page

Daily Telegraph Front Page - Queen's Death

10:16 PM

Tomorrow's front page

09:52 PM

Prince Harry raced to the Queen’s bedside, but arrived after her death had been announced

The Duke of Sussex raced to Balmoral to be at his beloved grandmother’s bedside, but arrived more than an hour after Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen had died, aged 96.

Prince Harry flew to Scotland separately from the rest of the Royal family and without his wife Meghan, despite sources close to the couple saying both planned to make the journey to Royal Deeside earlier in the day.

As news broke of the 96-year-old monarch’s deteriorating health, it was announced at around 2pm that the Sussexes would travel together to her home in the Scottish highlands.

But at the last minute it emerged that the Duchess of Sussex would not be accompanying her husband.

He finally arrived at Balmoral Castle just before 8pm, 90 minutes after the statement of the Queen’s death was made at 6.30pm.

09:46 PM

Charles Moore: Queen was loved because, for more than 70 years, she did what she had promised

Her Majesty was perhaps the most faithful person ever to sit as head of state of a nation, writes Charles Moore.

09:40 PM

How King Charles III’s reign will differ from the Queen’s

Asked in a 70th birthday interview whether he would carry on “meddling” in politics when he became King, the Prince of Wales was unusually blunt. “I’m not that stupid,” he replied, writes Associate Editor Gordon Rayner.

He cited Shakespeare as he explained how heirs have to change when they become the sovereign, saying that Henry V or Henry IV parts I and II show that newly-crowned monarchs have to “play the role in the way that it is expected”.

No one who knows Charles, however, expects him to reign in the same way as his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

09:37 PM

Pictured: Black cabs line Mall to honour Queen

The taxi tribute to the Queen outside Buckingham Palace - Alamy/Guy Bell

The Mall, which leads to Buckingham Palace - Guy Bell/Shutterstock

09:33 PM

Condolences from The Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday offered his condolences to King Charles III following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, wishing the new monarch "courage and resilience" after his mother's passing.

"The most important events of the United Kingdom's recent history are inextricably bound with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed her subjects' love and respect as well as authority on the world stage," Putin said, according to a Kremlin statement.

09:32 PM

House of Commons to sit for 10-hour tribute session

The House of Commons will sit at noon on Friday for MPs to pay tribute to the Queen in a session due to last until 10pm.

There will also be a rare Saturday sitting, where senior MPs will take the oath to King Charles III from 2pm, with tributes continuing again until 10pm.

09:31 PM

The last ever photographs of Queen Elizabeth II

The last ever portrait of the Queen, at the place where she said she was never happier, her home Balmoral - Jane Barlow/PA

But the last known photograph of the Queen is seconds after she shook hands with the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

The last photograph of the Queen - Jane Barlow/PA

09:14 PM

Queen Elizabeth II: World reacts to death of monarch

King Charles III has led tributes to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, calling it "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

US President Joe Biden praised her "unmatched dignity," and has ordered the flag at the White House to be lowered to half-staff, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau highlighted her "wisdom, compassion, and warmth."

Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky have paid tribute, while statements have been released by the leaders of India, Israel, Ireland, Germany and Pakistan.

09:11 PM

Stars and stripes at half mast over White House

The American flag flies at half-staff over the White House - Andrew Harnik/AP

09:10 PM

The uncertain atmosphere outside Buckingham Palace

Helen Chandler-Wilde is still outside Buckingham Palace. Here is her latest update:

Strange things happened; people did not know what to do. Two dozen taxis came to a stop on The Mall and sat in peaceful quiet, no-one beeping their horns. The crowd started clapping, and stopped, and started again, and stopped, an uncertain atmosphere everywhere. But the flowers were constant. From Piccadilly onwards came a column of people bringing flowers, creating a false meadow around the palace.

09:07 PM

Football matches tomorrow called off

EFL football matches scheduled to take place on Friday have been called off.

09:06 PM

Eiffel Tower dims lights

Lights on the Eiffel Tower will be turned off in tribute to the Queen, the mayor of Paris said.

Anne Hidalgo said she had offered her sympathy to Menna Rawlings, the British ambassador to France.

09:05 PM

National Gallery and Royal Shakespeare Company pay tribute

he National Gallery and the Royal Shakespeare Company are among a number of Britain's top cultural institutions to have paid tribute to the Queen following her death at the age of 96.

The monarch, who was a patron of a variety of societies and institutions, has been thanked for her service and contribution.

A message posted on the National Gallery's official Twitter account said: "We join with the royal family and people around the world in mourning the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"We offer our condolences to the royal family."

It was also announced that the gallery would be closed on September 10 as a mark of respect.

The executive director and acting artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company Catherine Mallyon and Erica Whyman issued a statement remembering the Queen who had been a patron of the company since its inception in 1961.

They said: "We are deeply saddened at the news of the Queen's death, and our thoughts are with her family, and particularly our president, HRH The Prince of Wales. Her Majesty the Queen has been Patron of the Royal Shakespeare Company since 1961, when the company was created.

"Her Majesty last visited us in Stratford-upon-Avon on March 4 2011 to open formally the transformed Royal Shakespeare Theatre. This was a memorable day in the history of the RSC where she met and talked with members of the company and those involved in the redevelopment and transformation of the theatre.

"It was a great pleasure for us to rehearse with HRH The Prince of Wales in preparation for his poetic tribute to his mother on her 90th birthday in 2016. We were honoured to be part of such a special moment."

09:04 PM

Black cabs line the Mall in tribute to Queen

Around 50 black cabs lined the Mall under dark and rainy skies to pay tribute to the Queen.

Michael Ackerman, a cab driver for 26 years, and friend Robert Caulder, who has driven a cab for 10 years, spoke from the back of Mr Ackerman's taxi.

Mr Ackerman said that cab drivers had come to the Palace to "show our respect" for the monarch.

"We now know the Queen's passed, the only woman we've ever known, our constant in both our lives and we're showing our respect.

"There would have been a lot more cab drivers here but they've closed the road, so no more can get here."

Mr Ackerman said: "We're both from London. Liz is a London girl ... she's one of your own, she's one of ours."

Mr Caulder was one of the first cab drivers to arrive at the Mall, at around 6.50pm.

He heard the news on the radio as he was driving his taxi on Tottenham Court Road and said he "made a beeline" to the Palace.

09:02 PM

Brazil to hold three days of mourning

Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro said the country would be holding three days of official mourning in honour of the Queen.

He described the monarch as not just the Queen of England but a "Queen to all of us", adding that she was an "extraordinary and unique woman, whose example of leadership, humility and love for (her) homeland will continue to inspire us and the whole world until the end of time".

09:00 PM

Uefa football matches observe moments of silence

A moment of silence at several Uefa matches following the death of the Queen.

Uefa President Aleksander Čeferin said: "UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world’s most-respected figures.

"Our thoughts are with her family and the President of the English Football Association Prince William, as well as with the citizens of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth realms."

08:57 PM

Balmoral local recalls bumping into Queen during school trip

Dan Sanderson, The Telegraph's Scotland Correspondent, is outside Balmoral.

Mourners have begun laying flowers at Balmoral. Bouquets were placed at the end of a bridge leasing up to the entrance to the estate, before police lifted a cordon at 8.15pm and allowed the public to approach the gates. Queen Elizabeth II was loved by locals around her Scottish estate, who prided themselves on respecting her privacy during her stints at Balmoral. They were often rewarded by surprise sightings of the head of state. Harry Butler, 51, came from Newburgh, 10 miles north of Aberdeen, with his dog Maggie, to pay his respects. He recalled bumping into the Queen as a 12-year-old, during a woodland walk on a school trip. "We got the shock of our lives when all these corgis emerged and then the Queen was just there," a tearful Mr Butler, who works for a tool hire company, said. "I remember our teacher knew all of the protocol, in terms of how to address her, and she was just wonderful. She asked what school we went to and seemed so interested in all of us. It was incredible just to be on a school walk in the woods and then to meet your Queen. "I wanted to come today and lay flowers as a token of respect from someone who has admired her right to the end. And it was right to the end that she served all of us. "I know the people of Ballater [near Balmoral] may feel they have an even stronger connection to her. But I think the whole of the North East of Scotland feels like she was almost a second mother to us."

08:46 PM

Lis Truss learned of Queen's death at 4.30pm

Liz Truss was informed of the Queen's death at 4.30pm, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said.

The Prime Minister was told the news by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

Following her statement in Downing Street, Ms Truss spoke to the King and she is also expected to chair a meeting of ministers at 9pm.

08:34 PM

MI6 chief praises Queen's 'candour, wit and burning sense of duty'

MI6 chief Richard Moore paid tribute to the Queen's "candour, wit and burning sense of duty", describing her as "the longest-running reader of intelligence reports".

In a statement, he said: "On behalf of the officers of the Secret Intelligence Service, I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the royal family.

"Her Majesty The Queen's long record of public service is unparalleled in our nation's history. She was a source of stability, good judgment and wisdom to the United Kingdom for almost seven decades, and shepherded us through the profoundest of global changes and challenges over that period. We owe a deep debt of gratitude for her unwavering devotion to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

"Fifteen chiefs of SIS held office during her long reign. Each of us were honoured to oversee the provision of intelligence to the longest running reader of intelligence reports. In my meetings with The Queen, I was always struck by her candour, wit and burning sense of duty.

"All of us in the service - whether at home or overseas - will take time to mourn her loss and to celebrate her extraordinary life of public service.

"We will honour her and remember her legacy, while supporting His Majesty The King in his duties as our sovereign."

08:28 PM

White House lowers its flag

The White House has lowered its flag to half-mast in tribute to the Queen.

08:22 PM

Watch: Remembering the Queen in her youngest years

08:21 PM

Bank notes will continue to be legal tender, Bank of England says

Current bank notes featuring a portrait of the Queen will continue to be legal tender, the Bank of England has reassured consumers.

A further announcement regarding notes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed following the Queen's death.

The Queen was the first monarch to feature on Bank of England banknotes, Threadneedle Street said.

Bank governor Andrew Bailey said: "It was with profound sadness that I learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"On behalf of everyone at the Bank I would like to pass on my deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

"For most of us, she is the only head of state we have ever known, and will be remembered as an inspirational figure for our country and the Commonwealth."

08:20 PM

The Clintons: 'Few in history of humanity have led with such steadiness and grace'

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her husband former US President Bill Clinton said the Queen was "a source of stability, serenity and strength" who deepened the special relationship between their nation and the UK.

"We join with people across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, and all around the world, in giving thanks for her extraordinary life," their statement reads.

"Throughout her remarkable 70-year reign, she led Britain through great transformations with unfailing grace, dignity and genuine care for the welfare of all its people. In sunshine or storm, she was a source of stability, serenity and strength.

"We will always be grateful for the kindness she showed us through the years, particularly during our visits to Buckingham Palace in 1995 and 2000, and for all she did to deepen the special relationship."

In a separate tweet, Ms Clinton said: "Few individuals in the history of humanity have led their people with such steadiness and grace as Queen Elizabeth.

"My condolences to everyone mourning her passing today, and the end of an era."

08:18 PM

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Inspiration to the world'

Andrew Lloyd Webber has described the Queen as "an inspiration to the world for her lifetime of service".

In a statement shared on Twitter, Lord Lloyd-Webber paid tribute on behalf of him and his wife Madeleine.

He wrote: "For the whole of my life, the Queen has been the constant anchor of not just Britain and her beloved Commonwealth, but an inspiration to the world for her lifetime of service.

"Her legacy will be remembered as a selfless beacon for love, understanding and the celebration of fellow human beings all over the world, no matter their race or creed.

"Madeleine and I are deeply saddened by this news, and our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen's family."

08:17 PM

Daniel Craig: 'She leaves an incomparable legacy'

James Bond star Daniel Craig said the Queen leaves "an incomparable legacy and will be profoundly missed".

He said: "I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with the royal family, those she loved and all those who loved her.

"She leaves an incomparable legacy and will be profoundly missed."

08:14 PM

Prince Harry arrived at Balmoral more than hour after announcement

The Duke of Sussex arrived at Balmoral just before 8pm, more than an hour after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death.

Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral shortly after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II passed away - Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral after Buckingham Palace issued a statement this evening stating that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away in Balmoral Castle after being placed under medical supervision due to ongoing concerns about her health - Ewan Bootman/SNS Group

Harry was spotted being driven in a convoy of cars heading through the castle gates.

His arrival follows that of his brother the Duke of Cambridge, who drove his uncles the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, as well as the Countess of Wessex, to the royal residency earlier on Thursday.

08:08 PM

Minute's silence at Old Trafford

Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United, fell silent ahead of their European game against Real Sociedad.

Players during a minutes silence after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II before the match - Craig Brough/Reuters

08:04 PM

Barack and Michelle Obama 'awed' by Queen's 'dignified' legacy

Former US President Barack Obama said he and wife Michelle had been "awed" by the Queen's "legacy of tireless, dignified public service".

In a statement posted on Twitter, he said her Majesty had "captivated the world", adding: "Her Majesty was just 25 years old when she took on the enormous task of helming one of the world's great democracies.

"In the decades that followed, she would go on to make the role of Queen her own - with a reign defined by grace, elegance, and a tireless work ethic, defying the odds and expectations placed on women of her generation."

Mr Obama added that the Queen had been "responsible for considerable diplomatic achievements", but also paid tribute to her willingness to take part in a comedy sketch at the London Olympics opening ceremony in 2012.

"Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us," he said.

"Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity.

"Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humour and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance."

08:03 PM

Liz Truss's address to the nation, in full

08:01 PM

Wales mourns the Queen, says Mark Drakeford

Wales' First Minister has paid tribute to the Queen and her "long and exceptional life".

Delivering his statement on the steps of the Welsh Government buildings in Cathays Park, Cardiff, following the death of the Queen, Mark Drakeford said: "It is with great sadness that we learn today of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"She has been the only monarch that most of us remember and today the country feels an immense loss.

"Throughout her long and exceptional life, as our longest-reigning monarch, Her Majesty firmly upheld the values and traditions of the British monarchy.

"On behalf of the Welsh Government and people in all parts of Wales I offer our deepest condolences to all her Majesty's children and their families on this sad occasion.

"She will be sorely missed by the many organisations in Wales she championed and supported, over so many decades, as patron or president."

07:59 PM

St George's flag lowered to half mast at Twickenham

The Rugby Football Union said in a statement: "On behalf of the rugby union community in England, all at the Rugby Football Union are very saddened to hear of the death of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II and offer our condolences to the whole Royal family at this time."

The St George’s flag has been lowered to half mast at Twickenham Stadium.

07:58 PM

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger: 'Queen was much-beloved grandmother of the nation'

Sir Mick Jagger has said that throughout his whole life the Queen has "always been there" as he recalled watching key moments in her life.

07:57 PM

Sir Keir: 'This togetherness is a reminder of what she achieved'

Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the Queen as "a symbol of the best of us".

The Labour leader told broadcasters in central London: "In crisis she reassured us, reminding us that we are all part of something that stretches back through time.

"A symbol of the best of us."

Sir Keir said togetherness in mourning the Queen's death and celebrating her life is a reminder of what she achieved.

He told broadcasters: "Around the world people are united in mourning and united in celebrating her life.

"This togetherness is a reminder of what she achieved, a reminder of our shared values - values which I know will be upheld by her beloved son Charles, our new King."

07:56 PM

Biden: 'She helped make our relationship special'

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill said the Queen "led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty and the incomparable power of her example".

"She endured the dangers and deprivations of a world war alongside the British people and rallied them during the devastation of a global pandemic to look to better days ahead."

The pair added: "Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special."

The pair said they first met the Queen in 1982 and when they made their first overseas trip to the UK as President and First Lady in 2021 "she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom".

The Queen met 14 US presidents, helped commemorate key anniversaries in American history and "stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that "grief is the price we pay for love".

07:55 PM

Harry and Meghan's Archewell homepage blacked out in tribute

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell website homepage has become a blacked-out landing page with the words: "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022."

Archewell

07:54 PM

The Mall flooded with mourners

All afternoon the crowds had trickled in, but after the official announcement the numbers broke like a dam, writes Helen Chandler-Wilde.

Cars drove slowly down The Mall, dodging pedestrians who were walking down the street, everyone drawn to the same place like pilgrims.

They climbed onto barriers, up steps and on top of the statue: anything to get the best view.

07:53 PM

Latest from a muted Windsor Castle

Here's the latest from Windsor Castle from our reporter Catherine Lough.

The atmosphere was muted at Windsor Castle as the flag was lowered to half mast. One staffer walked out of the gates in tears and there were tearful faces seen among the crowd who had formed. A few moments later, a rainbow appeared above the turrets of the castle, a reminder perhaps of the possibility of survival and renewal after difficult times Michelle, 51, a talent acquisition agent from Windsor said, looking visibly upset, that when the announcement came she was "still hoping it wasn't going to happen". "I was full of hope- I've always got a glass half full, I was hoping it wouldn't be happening. "But it was nice to think I was here when the flag was lowered...I'll always remember where I was." She and her friend fondly remembered how the Queen would "pop out a lot" in a spare car around the town. The crowd gathered at Windsor was composed of a wide range of young and old. One boy amongst a group of teenagers walking past the tributes, lighting cigarettes, said "I just want to cry really." Perhaps fitting for a monarch known for her love of animals, dogs were in abundance as the crowd laid flowers and took photographs of the scene.

07:51 PM

Cameron: 'Queen a rock of strength for our nation and the Commonwealth'

Former PM David Cameron said "there are no words that can adequately express the sense of loss our nation will feel" after the Queen's death.

In a statement posted on Twitter, he said the Queen had been "a rock of strength for our nation and the Commonwealth".

"There can simply be no finer example of dignified public duty and unstinting service, and we all owe our sincere gratitude for her continued devotion, living every day by the pledge she made on her 21st birthday. Her dedication to our country has been incomparable and, as such, she leaves an enduring legacy."

He added he was "very proud" to have served as the Queen's twelfth prime minister, adding it was a "privilege" to call on her "sage advice and wise counsel".

Mr Cameron also paid tribute to her record in foreign and domestic affairs, adding: "My thoughts and prayers are with the King and the royal family at this time of great sadness.

"The country has lost a devoted public servant; and the royal family has lost a much-loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother."

07:48 PM

US President: 'Queen was stateswoman of unmatched dignity'

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill said in a statement that "Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy" who "helped make our relationship special".

07:46 PM

Home of golf pays tribute

Peter Forster, Captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club said: "We are greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty today.

"Following her accession in 1952, Her late Majesty graciously accepted the Patronage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, as has been the custom of reigning Monarchs since HM King William IV in 1834.

"Although not a golfer, Her late Majesty’s 70-year patronage of the Club was a great honour for its Members.

"We hold His Majesty The King and all The Royal Family in our thoughts at this time of mourning."

07:44 PM

Golf at Wentworth called off

The PGA Championship has been postponed.

A statement from the European Tour read: "On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"She truly was an inspiration to people the world over.

"Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast.

"Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed.

"Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course.

"Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time."

07:42 PM

Floral tributes at Sandringham House

A steady stream of people laid floral tributes at the Norwich Gates to Sandringham House on the Queen's Norfolk estate.

Some appeared tearful as they approached the iron gates and placed their items at the foot of them.

Security workers closed the road beside the gates to traffic, with metal fencing across the junction of Sandringham Road with Scotch Belt and a police officer manning it.

The crowds continued to grow as the light faded at Sandringham on Thursday, with a mix of members of the public and journalists.

07:41 PM

Gordon Brown: 'Queen served this country to the last'

Former prime minister Gordon Brown said: "The United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and the entire world are joined together in mourning this evening.

"HM Queen Elizabeth II served this country to the last. I offer my sincere condolences to the Royal Family. May she rest in peace."

07:41 PM

Ursula von der Leyen: 'One of the most respected personalities worldwide'

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen offered her "heartfelt condolences" to the royal family and the British people following the death of the Queen.

She tweeted: "It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"She was the world's longest-serving head of state and one of the most respected personalities worldwide. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the royal family and the British people."

07:38 PM

The Queen and Paddington Bear - an unlikely friendship

Paddington Bear pays tribute to the Queen: ‘Thank you Ma’am, for everything’

The pair recently appeared in a comical sketch together as part of celebrations for the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

07:37 PM

Buckingham Palace

An announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth is seen on a fence outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse - Lee Smith/Reuters

The announcement - Lee Smith/Reuters

07:35 PM

The moment the BBC announced the Queen's death

07:33 PM

Football may be put on hold

Rick Parry, Chair of the English Football League, said: “Today, the EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II.

“Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction.

“The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup Finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service.

“The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.

“On behalf of the League and its Clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.

“The thoughts of everybody at the EFL and our Clubs are with the Royal Family at this sad time for our country.”

Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity.

07:32 PM

The news breaks in Windsor

Here's how the news broke in Windsor, from our reporter Catherine Lough.

A small boy under four was one of the first to leave a floral tribute, bemused by the cameras clicking behind him. Many leaving tributes were grief-stricken by the death. Beverley Jones, who had brought red roses with her daughters said the Queen was "lovely, really lovely" adding she was "the only Queen I've ever known". "We came straight here as we did with Prince Philip and Princess Diana." "She holds the Royal Family together - I don't think the Royal Family is ever going to be the same without her."

07:30 PM

Cambridges change their titles

Prince William and Kate's Twitter account @KensingtonRoyal now refers to the couple as The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

The Twitter account of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, it has been renamed

07:29 PM

Royal Mail strike scrapped

A planned strike by Royal Mail workers on Friday has been called off, the Communication Workers Union announced, following the death of the Queen.

07:29 PM

Westminster Cathedral mass tomorrow

Cardinal Nichols is holding mass at Westminster Cathedral tomorrow at 5.30pm.

07:26 PM

The King's official title confirmed

The King's spokesman confirmed His Majesty will be called King Charles III.

07:25 PM

England cricket called off in respect

Friday’s play between England and South Africa men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place, the England and Wales Cricket Board has said.

07:24 PM

Boris Johnson: 'We grieve Elizabeth the Great - the finest monarch in our history'

Former prime minister Boris Johnson said the death of the Queen would leave a "void" and "this is our country's saddest day".

"As is so natural with human beings, it is only when we face the reality of our loss that we truly understand what has gone," he said.

"It is only really now that we grasp how much she meant for us, how much she did for us, how much she loved us.

"As we think of the void she leaves, we understand the vital role she played, selflessly and calmly embodying the continuity and unity of our country.

"We think of her deep wisdom, and historic understanding, and her seemingly inexhaustible but understated sense of duty.

"Relentless though her diary must have felt, she never once let it show, and to tens of thousands of events - great and small - she brought her smile and her warmth and her gentle humour - and for an unrivalled 70 years she spread that magic around her kingdom.

"This is our country's saddest day because she had a unique and simple power to make us happy. That is why we loved her.

"That is why we grieve for Elizabeth the Great, the longest serving and in many ways the finest monarch in our history."

07:22 PM

Boris Johnson: 'She seemed so timeless, like children we thought she'd go on and on'

Former prime minister Boris Johnson said: "This is our country's saddest day. In the hearts of every one of us there is an ache at the passing of our Queen, a deep and personal sense of loss - far more intense, perhaps, than we expected.

"In these first grim moments since the news, I know that millions and millions of people have been pausing whatever they have been doing, to think about Queen Elizabeth, about the bright and shining light that has finally gone out.

"She seemed so timeless and so wonderful that I am afraid we had come to believe, like children, that she would just go on and on.

"Wave after wave of grief is rolling across the world, from Balmoral - where our thoughts are with all the royal family - and breaking far beyond this country and throughout that great Commonwealth of nations that she so cherished and which cherished her in return."

07:22 PM

'God save the King,' says Liz Truss

Prime Minister Liz Truss said the country would now support the King.

"We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much, to so many, for so long.

"And with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as Her Majesty would have wished, by saying the words 'God save the King'."

07:20 PM

Theatres across country to dim lights and observe silence

Theatres across the country will be dimming their lights and observing a minute's silence, playing the national anthem and opening books of condolences prior to performances as mark of their respect, following news of the death of the Queen.

A statement from Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre said they were "deeply saddened" by the news of the Queen's death.

The message, from Stephanie Sirr and Jon Gilchrist, joint Presidents of UK Theatre and Eleanor Lloyd, President of SOLT, said: "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"The theatre industry is thankful for all the support and patronage Her Majesty has shown throughout her lifetime. We would like to convey our deepest sympathy to the Royal Family at this time of national mourning."

They added that, in accordance with advice from the DCMS, scheduled theatre performances will go ahead tonight and during the official period of mourning.

07:19 PM

Whole NHS 'incredibly saddened'

The chief executive of NHS England Amanda Pritchard said: "I know I speak on behalf of the whole NHS when I say how incredibly saddened we are by the news Her Majesty The Queen has passed away.

"The Queen dedicated her life to public service and it was our proudest moment when she awarded NHS staff the George Cross earlier this year, for their compassion and courage over the last 74 years but particularly during the pandemic.

"My heartfelt condolences are with the royal family at this time."

07:18 PM

Alison Pearson: Only now we can appreciate how fortunate we were

Britain may have changed but the Queen remained the same – dedicated, incorruptible and loyal, Alison Pearson writes.

Only now that our remarkable monarch is gone can we appreciate just how fortunate we were to have her.

07:17 PM

National Theatre 'deeply saddened'

The National Theatre said it was "deeply saddened" by the news of the death of the Queen, who had been a patron of the institution for more than 40 years.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen, Royal Patron of the National Theatre for more than four decades," the organisation tweeted.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family."

07:16 PM

Huw Edwards: 'A lifetime of service to people in the UK'

Broadcaster Huw Edwards has reflected on the example of leadership the Queen set as he announced her death.

As images of the official notice being pinned to the gate of Buckingham Palace aired on BBC, he said: "A lifetime of service to people in the United Kingdom, throughout the Commonwealth and in many parts of the world.

"An example of leadership which didn't stray into the realm of politics and for lots of people the ideal symbol of what a constitutional monarchy should be like.

"Well, now the world has been told and the official notice has been posted."

07:15 PM

BBC Board tribute: 'The absolute embodiment of public service'

The BBC Board paid tribute to the Queen saying she "was the absolute embodiment of public service".

A statement from the corporation's director-general, Tim Davie, and BBC chairman Richard Sharp said: "On behalf of everyone at the BBC we offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"Her Majesty was the absolute embodiment of public service. She was a unifying figure across generations, communities and borders, who represented the very best of our nation.

"We are grateful at the BBC to have witnessed, recorded and shared so many of the special moments in her long life and reign.

"She will always be remembered with the greatest affection and admiration."

07:13 PM

'She was the very spirit of Great Britain, and that spirit will endure'

In her second address to the nation in three days, Liz Truss paid tribute to the Queen.

She said: "She was the very spirit of Great Britain, and that spirit will endure."

Ms Truss described the Queen as a "personal inspiration to me and many Britons".

She told the nation how just two days ago how the Queen "remained determined to carry out her duty".

The Prime Minister said the Queen's passing was a "great loss"... "but leaves a great legacy".

07:09 PM

Prime Minister addressing the nation

Liz Truss, from outside 10 Downing Street said: "The death of the Queen is a shock to the nation and the world.

The Prime Minister described her as a "rock".

07:07 PM

Paddington: 'Thank you ma'am, for everything'

07:05 PM

King Charles statement, in full

The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.

07:03 PM

What happens at the Accession Council? The meeting where Charles will be proclaimed King

King Charles III will be proclaimed the nation’s new monarch at an Accession Council to be convened as soon as possible at St James’s Palace, writes our Royal Correspondent Victoria Ward.

The special meeting of the Privy Council is usually held within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign, before Parliament meets, and is the first official event the King will attend.

While its solemn duties have historically been undertaken behind closed doors, this time it will be televised for the first time.

07:01 PM

Manchester's football clubs pay tribute to Queen

Manchester United: "Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II." Manchester City: "Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss."

07:00 PM

How the news broke outside Balmoral

Here's our Scotland Correspondent Dan Sanderson, who was outside Balmoral when the news broke of the Queen's death.

The dozens of broadcasters huddled at Balmoral received no advance warning of the announcement, with word spreading after a journalist saw the official Palace announcement on Twitter. A small group of well-wishers who assembled outside the gates realised the Queen had died when TV journalists sprinted back to their posts and donned black ties and jackets. "It just feels surreal," Ross Archbald, a 33-year-old who travelled from Aberdeen, said, moments after the news broke. "I'm not much of a Royalist, although i respect the Queen. I came because I thought it would be a moment in history. "But I'm surprised at how I feel. It's just eerie. We just saw all the reporters throw their black jackets and ties on then saw the announcement online." Tina Ferry, a 52-year-old nurse, had tears in her eyes as she spoke to reporters after the news broke. "I'm actually surprised how sad I feel," she said. "I just feel really, really sad. It feels such a strange moment in history."

06:59 PM

Camilla Tominey: What made Her Majesty so special - and impossible to replace

06:58 PM

A life in pictures: Queen Elizabeth II

On her 21st birthday, in a speech broadcast from Cape Town, the Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) made a heartfelt pledge: ‘I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.’

Over the following decades, true to those words, her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service remained steadfast. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, and the most celebrated.

Here, we bring you 154 photographs that pay tribute to her remarkable life: from her marriage to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, for 73 years until his death in April 2021, to her relationships with her four children, as well as her work with more than 600 charities – and the people around the Commonwealth, and the world, whose lives she touched.

06:57 PM

What the Queen was really like – by those who knew her

Every one of us can instantly summon a mental image of Queen Elizabeth II. It might be in ceremonial robes, with orb and sceptre, or waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during her Platinum Jubilee.

She was perhaps the most familiar face in the world, yet the woman behind that wonderful smile was also one of the least known, an enigma who regarded mystique as an essential part of the job.

06:55 PM

Read more from our Royal Editor on the sad news

Queen Elizabeth II has died, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch passed away at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne.

She is succeeded by her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, who becomes King Charles III.

Her Majesty's death comes after one of the most significant periods of her reign, in which she rallied the nation during the coronavirus pandemic, and felt the affection of her people as she returned to public life after the death of her beloved Prince Philip and celebrated her Platinum Jubilee year.

06:53 PM

Obituary: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 1926 — 2022

06:51 PM

Horse racing 'owes an incalculable debt of gratitude' to Queen

All of British Racing is in mourning today following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, the British Horseracing Association (BHA) has said.

Her Majesty has been one of the greatest and most influential supporters in the history of horseracing.

Her passion for racing and the racehorse shone brightly throughout her life, not only through her close involvement in breeding and racing horses, but in her roles as a patron of The Jockey Club and Thoroughbred Breeders Association, and as the figurehead of Royal Ascot.

BHA Chair, Joe Saumarez Smith, said: “The BHA extends our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and all those affected by this sad news.

“Racing owes an incalculable debt of gratitude, not only for Her Majesty’s dedication and commitment to the sport, but for her public advocacy of it, something that doubtless has driven the sport’s popularity and attracted a great number of fans.

“There will be many who work in racing who have enjoyed relationships with Her Majesty through the training and breeding of her horses and will be grieving.

“Our thoughts are with them, and of course the sympathies of all associated with racing are with Her Majesty The Queen’s family, on this sad day.”

06:50 PM

Sir Lindsay Hoyle: 'She has been our Queen'

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the Queen's death is a "terrible loss for us all", adding: "We will miss her beyond measure."

He said: "For all of us, the Queen has been a constant presence in our lives - as familiar as a member of the family, yet one who has exercised a calm and steadying influence over our country. Most of us have never known a time when she was not there. Her death is not only a tragedy for the royal family, but a terrible loss for us all.

"During her 70 years on the throne - and even before that, as a teenager, reassuring and engaging with children and families disrupted by the Second World War - she has given our lives a sense of equilibrium.

"While her reign has been marked by dramatic changes in the world, Her Majesty has maintained her unwavering devotion to the UK, the British Overseas' Territories and the Commonwealth of Nations - and her gentle authority and sound reason have been felt throughout.

"She has travelled the world extensively, modernised the royal family and is credited with inventing the royal 'walkabout', which enabled her to meet people from all walks of life during her visits.

"As head of state, she has provided advice and the benefit of long experience to 15 prime ministers during her reign - and met more than a quarter of all the American presidents in the history of the US.

"The Queen has been involved in everything that is important to us and which makes us who we are - from state occasions to royal weddings, and especially at Christmas, with her wise words and reflective annual message. She has been a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother - but she has been our Queen, and we will miss her beyond measure."

06:49 PM

Strikes called off out of respect for Queen

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth.

"The planned railway strike action on September 15 and 17 is suspended.

"We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country."

06:48 PM

The moment the news broke outside Buckingham Palace

Our reporter Helen Chandler-Wilde from outside Buckingham Palace.

After hours of waiting and chatting in the crowd outside the Buckingham Palace gates, suddenly there was a hush. “Is that — is that the flag being lowered?” said one man near the front, and all heads turned upwards, away from the phone screens that had been constantly refreshing, searching for news. As the flag got to half past, there was a sudden joint pinging of phones all going off at once. A round of applause sprang up out of nowhere, and suddenly a crowd of people waiting near the statue facing the palace started singing the national anthem. “God save the Queen!” they shouted, too late. A young woman stood alone, sobbing. A man was on the phone, saying to his partner: “Just get down here, quick!” The oiled operation began just minutes later, with a van bringing barriers in and placing them up. Just in time — already flowers were being laid.

06:47 PM

Prime Minister to address the nation

It's understood Liz Truss will address the nation this evening.

The Prime Minister was with the Queen on Tuesday where she was invited to form a government.

06:43 PM

One of the best-loved sovereigns the nation has known

The longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom - Max Mumby

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Defender of the Faith, who has died aged 96, was the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom.

During a period of remarkable change throughout her realms and the world at large, she proved herself one of the most effective and best-loved sovereigns the nation has known.

06:38 PM

'Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022'

The Royal family's official website now carries the message: "Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022" along with the official statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

A statement on the site says: "The official website of the Royal Family is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made."

The official website of the Royal family

06:36 PM

The Queen died 'peacefully' at Balmoral

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

06:35 PM

Buckingham Palace lower flag to half mast

The flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half mast at 6.30pm.

People among the crowd gathered outside the gates began crying and taking pictures as a single helicopter circled the skies above.

06:31 PM

King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral

Buckingham Palace has said the Queen 'died peacefully' this afternoon at Balmoral. The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral and return to London tomorrow.