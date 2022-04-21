Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll celebrates the royal's 96th birthday and Platinum Jubilee

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Thursday marks Queen Elizabeth II's 96th birthday. And Barbie has released a royal doll to celebrate.

Mattel's newest Barbie also honors the royal's Platinum Jubilee. In Feb. 2022, Elizabeth became the first British monarch to serve 70 years on the throne.

The Barbie's gown is inspired by one of the queen's most iconic looks. The collectible doll wears an ivory gown, blue riband with decorations of order and a stunning tiara based on Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara.

"In 1952, when she came to the throne, women were not encouraged to work and politicians expressed doubts about a young female monarch – but she showed them wrong, proved herself an adept leader and diplomat," Kate Williams, historian and author of "Our Queen Elizabeth," said in a statement via Mattel. "As Her Majesty celebrates this milestone jubilee it is wonderful to see an iconic brand like Barbie share important historical female figures impact as leaders, creators and pioneers to new generations."

The queen's Barbie joins Barbie's Tribute Collection, set to celebrate "visionaries whose incredible contributions have helped shape and impact culture." The collection was launched last year, with the first doll paying tribute to Lucille Ball, star of "I Love Lucy."

Queen Elizabeth II's doll joins Barbie's Tribute Collection, set to celebrate "visionaries whose incredible contributions have helped shape and impact culture."

"The queen is the perfect addition to the Barbie Tribute Collection, intended to honor women whose contributions have had a great impact. We’re proud to celebrate her historic milestone and encourage kids to learn more about her legacy," Lisa McKnight, Mattel's EVP and global head of Barbie and dolls, stated.

At a starting price of $75, the queen's Barbie is available through retailers including Mattel, Amazon and Target.

The royal family shared birthday wishes for the queen on social media Thursday, posting a rare photograph of the monarch at 2-years-old on Twitter. Members of the royal family – including Prince William, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall – also posted their well-wishes to the queen online.

Birthday photo: Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 96th birthday with her two majestic ponies

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Queen Elizabeth II gets her own Barbie to celebrate her 96th birthday

