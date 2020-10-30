Queen Elizabeth II Allegedly Spotted a Ghost Inside the Windsor Castle Library

From House Beautiful

When you think of the royal family's palaces, you imagine some of the most esteemed and grandiose residencies in the world. However, several of these century-old estates have bore witness to murders, manic episodes, and lots and lots of controversy. According to Visit Britain , these five royal residencies are allegedly haunted.

Windsor Castle

As many as 25 ghosts have been reported at Windsor Castle. In particular, Queen Elizabeth II and her sister Margaret, claimed to have seen the ghost of Elizabeth I. Typically spotted in the library, the ghost of Elizabeth I likes to pace around the room, oblivious to her loud footsteps across the creaky floorboards, before appearing.

The ghost of George III has also been spotted in Windsor castle. He has been seen in the room below the library, where he was confined during his several periods of madness.

The ghost of Henry VIII has also been said to mope the castle. His ulcerated leg distinguishes him from the other apparitions and thuds across the floor as he walks.

Outside, the ghost of Herne has been reportedly seen in Windsor Great Park. He was a huntsman for King Richard III. Legend has it that those who encounter him are struck by misfortune.

Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace , the Queen's official workplace and London residency, is said to be haunted by by the ghost of an enchained monk in a brown cowl. It is believed that this monk died in a punishment cell years ago when a monastery existed on the grounds.

The ghost of Major John Gwynne, who served as King Edward VII's private secretary, has also been seen in the first floor office. It was in this office that Gwynne took his own life via a bullet to the head after he and his wife divorced.

Balmoral Castle

