What Was Queen Elizabeth’s Height? The Royal Family Members’ Heights, from Tallest to Shortest

It’s definitely not something we think about often, but we’d be lying if we said the royal family members’ heights haven’t crossed our mind before. Like what was Queen Elizabeth’s height? So, we did some research and, as it turns out, we were totally off with many of our estimates.

Keep reading for all of the royal family members' heights, from tallest to shortest.

The Second Elizabethan Age Draws to a Close as Queen Elizabeth II Dies at Age 96

1. Prince William (6’3")

: AARON CHOWN/ Getty Images

At the top (get it?) of the height chart is...Prince William! The future king pretty much towers over the rest of his royal fam (although, he only has about an inch on his brother, Prince Harry). We were surprised to find out the Duke of Cambridge and Cornwall is the tallest of the bunch, but we have a feeling his eldest son, Prince George, might surpass him when he grows up.

2. Prince Harry (6’2")

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Back to Prince Harry. He may not be as tall as his older brother, but the Duke of Sussex’s height landed him the second spot. Like we said before, he’s only an inch shorter, which is probably barely noticeable in person.

3. Prince Philip (6′0")

WPA Pool / Pool /Getty Images

You might be thinking that both Prince Harry and Prince William get their height from their dad, King Charles. However, this isn’t necessarily the case. It was their grandfather, Prince Philip, that passed along the taller genes (maybe height skips a generation?). Philip, who sadly passed away in 2021 at the age of 99, was the only other member of the fam who reached the six-foot mark.

4. Princess Diana (5’10")

Tim Graham / Getty Images

When we learned about Princess Diana’s height, we honestly had to read the numbers again. The Princess of Wales stood at an impressive five feet, ten inches. As it turns out, her ex-husband King Charles was also the same height, so Diana often avoided heels and tried to find ways to make herself look shorter.

5. King Charles (5’10")

JONATHAN BRADY / Getty Images

Story continues

Like we said, the king is also 5’10". Luckily, his second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, isn’t as tall as his first wife, Princess Diana.

6. Kate Middleton (5’9")

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

She may not be 5’10" like her mother-in-law was, but the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall is still one of the tallest women in the royal gang. Plus, she also loves to wear heels, which probably gets her closer to around six feet at times.

7. Camilla Parker Bowles (5’8")

WPA Pool / Pool/ Getty Images

Right behind Middleton is Camilla Parker Bowles. Standing at five feet, eight inches, when pictured next to her hubby, the queen consort definitely measures up.

8. Princess Anne (5’6")

Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth’s daughter might not be the tallest of the group, but she still beats her mother when it comes to height (more on that later). The Princess Royal also shares her exact height with a certain ex-member of the royal family...

9. Meghan Markle (5’6")

Neil Mockford / Getty Images

Yup. Meghan Markle is 5’6". The Duchess of Sussex most likely gets her shorter genes from her mother, Doria Ragland, who is also on the smaller side. With tall dad Prince Harry and petite mom Markle, we wonder where on the height spectrum their son Archie will fall.

10. Princess Eugenie (5’5")

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images / Getty Images

The Princess of York and her sister, Princess Beatrice, give each other a run for their money when it comes to height. However, Princess Eugenie has a one-inch advantage over her sis.

11. Princess Beatrice (5’4")

Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty IMages

She might not be as tall as her sister, but Princess Beatrice can say something that no other member of her family can—she is the same height as Queen Elizabeth was.

12. Queen Elizabeth (5’4")

POOL / POOL/ GETTY IMAGES

And finally, Queen Elizabeth’s height. She may have passed away, but Her Majesty was the tiniest member of her royal squad. And believe it or not, she was still taller than her mom, the Queen Mother, who stood at just 5’2" before her passing.

Stay up-to-date on every breaking royals story by subscribing here.

This Is When the Queen’s Funeral Will Be Held, According to ‘Operation London Bridge’