Queen Elizabeth Hasn't Ridden Her Beloved Horses in Nearly 2 Months Due to 'Discomfort'

Queen Elizabeth is known for her love of horses, but there's a reason she hasn't been spotted riding in recent months.

The monarch, 95, has not ridden since early September during her summer break at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, according to The Sun.

"She was in quite a bit of discomfort," a source told the outlet. "She adores riding and it has been part of her ritual for most of her life. She has been extremely disappointed not to go riding since the beginning of September."

Insiders added that the Queen hasn't hung up the sport for good, and she's determined to get back in the saddle after some rest.

Her Majesty has enjoyed riding since childhood and is closely involved with the welfare of the horses she owns for breeding, riding and racing.



Throughout her life, Queen Elizabeth has always had a fondness for horses and was given her first horse (a Shetland pony) when she was just 4 years old.

The monarch also attends the Windsor Horse Show every year and is known to get rather spirited when watching horse races, including the annual Royal Ascot. It's also been common to see the Queen bundle up for a ride around the Windsor Castle grounds.

Her love of horseback riding has also been passed on to the next generations of royals as well. The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, became the first royal to compete in the Olympics when she rode in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Games in Montreal. Following in her footsteps, Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, competed in the 2012 Olympics and won a silver medal as a member of the Great Britain Eventing Team.

Last week, after several outings when she walked with a cane, the Queen canceled a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland to mark the nation's 100th anniversary after doctors advised her to rest.

The next day, it was revealed that the monarch had stayed overnight in the hospital.

"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today and remains in good spirits," the palace said in a statement.

The monarch resumed her royals duties on Tuesday morning with a virtual audience from her home in Windsor. However, the palace announced later that day she will not attend the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference next week.

"Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the Evening Reception of COP26 on Monday, 1st November," read the statement.

The statement continued, "Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the Reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message."