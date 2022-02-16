Queen Elizabeth Goes Maskless for In-Person Meeting Following COVID Scare with Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth II with Rear Admiral James Macleod and Major General Eldon Millar

Alamy Stock Photo Queen Elizabeth

Although Queen Elizabeth was being monitored last week after she met with son Prince Charles just two days before he tested positive for COVID-19, she's now back to in-person meetings.

The monarch, 95, met with outgoing Defence Services Secretary Rear Admiral James Macleod as well as Major General Eldon Millar, who is taking over the position, at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The Queen used a walking cane, as she has during a number of appearances since October.

Queen Elizabeth also went without a mask for the meeting. People in Northern Ireland and England are no longer legally required to wear masks in most public spaces, although face coverings are still required in certain settings — such as in hospitals and on public transportation.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Seen for the First Time Since Prince Charles and Camilla Tested Positive for COVID

Queen Elizabeth II with Rear Admiral James Macleod and Major General Eldon Millar

Alamy Stock Photo Queen Elizabeth

It was announced last week that the Queen had met with her son Prince Charles, 73, just two days before he tested positive for COVID-19. A royal source said at the time that Queen Elizabeth was not displaying any symptoms but was being monitored.

Days after Prince Charles (who first tested positive for the viral disease at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020) went into self-isolation, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 74, also tested positive for coronavirus. Clarence House added that Camilla is triple vaccinated.

The Queen was seen for the first time since the COVID scare when she conducted two virtual audiences from Windsor on Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth II with Rear Admiral James Macleod and Major General Eldon Millar

Alamy Stock Photo Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth returned to Windsor Castle, where she has spent most of her time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, earlier this month after observing Accession Day at Sandringham.

According to the palace, the Queen would be "be resuming her normal duties of audiences, credentials and privy council meetings continuing to mix both virtual and in person events."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

They also announced several events that the monarch "hopes to attend" in March. The first is a Diplomatic Reception at Windsor Castle on March 2, a white-tie event that usually takes place in December. Dressed in their best (including tiaras!), members of the royal family welcome over 500 members of the Diplomatic Corps.