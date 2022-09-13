Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: What time it starts, where it takes place and our monarch's final resting place - PAUL GROVER FOR THE TELEGRAPH

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral will take place in London next week after she passed away in Balmoral on Thursday.

The late Queen's son and heir, Charles, is now the King.

Details of the her final journey from Balmoral to Windsor, and when members of the public can pay their respects, were released by The Earl Marshal, Duke of Norfolk, who is coordinating the arrangements for the funeral.

Here’s what to expect.

When is the late Queen's funeral?

The date of the state funeral has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace to be on Monday, Sept 19. It is due to start at 11am BST.

Will there be a bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth's funeral?

The King on Sept 10 approved an order that the day of the late Queen's funeral will be a bank holiday, with schools to close on the day.

During the Accession Council, Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt said: "Drafts of two proclamations. One - appointing the day of Her late Majesty's state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"Two - appointing the day of Her late Majesty's state funeral as a bank holiday in Scotland.

"And of two orders in council, directing the Lord Chancellor to affix the great seal to the proclamations."

Charles answered: "Approved."

When does the coffin procession begin?

The procession to bring Her Late Majesty's coffin to its final resting place has begun.

On Sunday six gamekeepers from the Balmoral Estate carried Queen Elizabeth’s coffin to a waiting hearse which made a slow six-hour journey to Edinburgh, where it was taken into the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official royal residence in Scotland.

Staff there were able to pay their respects before the King and Queen Consort travelled behind the coffin on its way from Holyroodhouse to St Giles’s Cathedral, where the Crown of Scotland was placed on the coffin.

There, the King and his siblings held a silent vigil as they stood by the late Queen's coffin.

The late Queen will lie in state in the Cathedral until Tuesday Sept 13 to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.

When will the coffin be transported to Buckingham Palace?

On Tuesday Sept 13 at 5pm the coffin will be taken on the 45-minute journey from St Giles’s Cathedral to Edinburgh Airport, where the Princess Royal will accompany her late mother on the flight to RAF Northolt in London, where it will land at 6.55pm.

From Northolt the coffin will be taken in a state hearse to Buckingham Palace, where it will remain in the Bow Room overnight.

Will the Queen Elizabeth lie in state?

Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in London after having done so in Scotland.

On Wednesday, the coffin is taken into Westminster Hall in London and the Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service.

Queen Elizabeth will lie in state for four clear days - Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday - during which members of the public will be able to file past her coffin to pay their respects.

Where is the late Queen's funeral?

At 6.30am on Monday 19th the public lying in state will end, before a state funeral at Westminster Abbey at 11am that morning.

From there, she will be taken to Windsor Castle to her final resting place in St George’s Chapel, where she will be buried alongside her beloved parents, sister Princess Margaret and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen will be buried alongside her beloved parents, sister Princess Margaret and the Duke of Edinburgh - Lisa Sheridan

What will happen at the late Queen's funeral?

The monarch played an active role in the preparations for her funeral. The plans, which have been in place for decades and approved by the new King, are expected to be confirmed in the coming days, with services and processions to display the full pomp and ceremony Britain can muster.

The original plans involved the late Queen’s coffin to process on a gun carriage pulled by naval ratings using ropes rather than horses, with military personnel also lining the streets. Senior members of the family are expected to follow behind.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the Abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

The service, which will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, will be televised, and a national two minutes’ silence is expected to be held.

The late Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service.

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the Royal family.

Where is her final resting place?

The late Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel - where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the late Queen’s.

Where can I pay tribute?

Church services will be held across the country, with books of condolence in major public buildings as well as online.

The public will also be invited to pay their respects on the streets of London and Windsor in the coming week, as the late Queen’s coffin is moved in a procession ahead of her funeral.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex views the messages and floral tributes left by members of the public at Balmoral - Owen Humphreys

Buckingham Palace has issued guidance on how the British public can contribute to the period of national mourning.

Members of the public who wish to leave floral tributes at Royal Residences can do so in the following places:

At Buckingham Palace members of the public will be guided to lay floral tributes at dedicated sites in The Green Park or Hyde Park. Flowers left outside the gates of Buckingham Palace will be moved to The Green Park Floral Tribute Garden by The Royal Parks. Further guidance will be issued by The Royal Parks.

At Windsor Castle, floral tributes can be left at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk. These flowers will be brought inside the Castle every evening, and placed on the Castle Chapter grass on the south side of St George’s Chapel and Cambridge Drive.

At the Sandringham Estate, members of the public are encouraged to leave floral tributes at the Norwich Gates.

At Balmoral Castle, floral tributes can be left at the Main Gate.

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, members of the public are encouraged to give floral tributes to the Wardens at the entrance to The Queen’s Gallery. Those flowers will be laid on the Forecourt grass in front of the North Turret of the Palace.

At Hillsborough Castle, floral tributes may be laid on the Castle Forecourt, in front of the main gates.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.